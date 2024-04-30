Jewellery and handbags worth at least £10k stolen in Perthshire break-in

Jewellery and handbags worth at least £10,000 have been stolen in a Perthshire break-in.

The incident is believed to have taken place between 4pm and 11pm on Saturday at a rural property in the Kinfauns area.

Several personal items were stolen from the address, including jewellery and handbags.

The total value of the stolen items is believed to be five figures – meaning a minimum value of £10,000.

Officers are appealing for information after the break-in.

Rural Perthsire break-in ‘very distressing’ for victims

Detective Constable David Winton, from Perth CID, said: “This has clearly been a very distressing incident for the victims and we are carrying out extensive enquiries to identify those responsible and trace the stolen items.

“We are appealing for anyone with any information to come forward, whether you live nearby and may have seen suspicious activity, or if you were travelling through the area and have dashcam footage from Saturday afternoon or evening.

“Anyone with information can contact police on 101, quoting incident 4307 of April 27.”

Alternatively, information can be passed anonymously to Crimestoppers.