Dundee Train services resume between Dundee and Perth after emergency incident Both lines now reopen though delays to some services may continue. By Neil Henderson May 19 2024, 6:31pm Trains services have resumed between Dundee and Perth. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson Train services between Dundee and Perth have resumed after an earlier emergency incident closed all lines. Train operator, Scotrail, has now confirmed that both lines have reopened. However it has warned passengers that some services may still be subject to delays. It said: "We can now run services as scheduled. Disruption to services may still be ongoing until our staff and trains are back in position." All services between Perth and Dundee, had been cancelled shortly after 6pm due to an "emergency incident".