Train services resume between Dundee and Perth after emergency incident

Train services between Dundee and Perth have resumed after an earlier emergency incident closed all lines.

Train operator, Scotrail, has now confirmed that both lines have reopened.

However it has warned passengers that some services may still be subject to delays.

It said: “We can now run services as scheduled. Disruption to services may still be ongoing until our staff and trains are back in position.”

All services between Perth and Dundee, had been cancelled shortly after 6pm due to an “emergency incident”.