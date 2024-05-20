Man investigated for ‘trespassing’ on Dundee railway line

A man is being investigated over claims he trespassed on the railway line near Dundee.

Trains travelling between Dundee and Perth were disrupted on Sunday evening when both lines were closed following reports of the trespassing incident.

The lines reopened at around 6.30pm.

A man in his 20s is now being investigated by British Transport Police.

A spokesperson said: “Officers were called to the line in Dundee at around 5.49pm on Sunday following reports of a trespasser on the tracks.

“Officers attended and a man in his 20s is being investigated on suspicion of trespass.”