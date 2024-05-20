5 memorable Luke McCowan moments as Dundee’s top scorer earns Player of the Year accolade

Luke McCowan is Dundee’s most prolific top-flight goalscorer since Kane Hemmings took the Premiership by storm almost a decade ago.

Ten goals and the captain’s armband added to Player of the Year and Player’s Player of the Year awards equals a very good season indeed.

The 26-year-old has made steady progress since joining from Ayr United in 2021, becoming crucial to Tony Docherty’s side this term.

Usually utilised on the wing, McCowan made the central midfield slot his own.

And enjoyed some big, big moments in dark blue this season.

Courier Sport picks out the best of them.

Hearts – August 27

After failing to qualify from the League Cup group stage early in the season, Dundee headed into their third league match of the campaign searching for their first win of the season.

A draw at home to Motherwell and defeat at St Mirren preceded the arrival of Hearts.

And pre-match there was a bit of kerfuffle – an error had been made on the Dundee team sheet.

Josh Mulligan was supposed to start but McCowan’s name was on the sheet instead. The Dee had to roll with it and McCowan grabbed his midfield chance with both hands.

With the score goalless a mix-up at the back saw goalkeeper Zander Clark well out of his goal and McCowan did the rest, finding the top corner with a sumptuous lob.

Livingston – November 5

Dundee had just suffered their worst day of the season so far – four days before Livi arrived at Dens Park, Rangers had won 5-0 at the same venue.

And the visitors had turned up aiming to make it a miserable few days for the Dee.

But the defence held firm and McCowan’s quality made the difference.

Lining up a 30-yard free-kick, the ball flew into the top corner and earned yet another crucial three points.

Aberdeen – March 13

Dundee put in one of their best displays of the season, one of the most one-sided games against Aberdeen in a long, long time.

But they couldn’t score.

Until a Jack McKenzie handball gave the home side a penalty. With the pressure on, McCowan made no mistake.

It turned out to be a crucial three points that set Dundee up for a top-six finish.

Motherwell – April 6

McCowan’s most prolific spell of the season saw three goals and an assist for the winner at St Johnstone in the space of four games and put them on course to earn their top-six place.

The third of those three goals was a memorable one, even if the result was one Dundee would rather forget.

A windy day on a poor pitch, McCowan used the elements in his favour to curl a corner kick in front of the Bobby Cox Stand towards Liam Kelly’s goal.

And it flew straight in.

Aberdeen – April 13

Dundee got over that disappointment quickly, however.

Once again they were on top against Aberdeen but couldn’t find the goal to secure top-six.

The result at Motherwell, though, went their way and the Pittodrie point was enough.

Cue massive celebrations at the full-time whistle with players and fans jubilant.

And time, too, for a joke about Dundee’s problems with their waterlogged Dens Park pitch as McCowan donned some blue goggles courtesy of fans in the stand.

There would still be time for a 10th goal of the season on the final day – the best return for a midfielder in the top flight in decades.

A superb season.