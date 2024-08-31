Tony Docherty reacts to Dundee draw with St Mirren as he lays challenge to players after Luke McCowan exit

The response to losing “talisman” Luke McCowan said everything about this Dundee side insists manager Tony Docherty.

Less than 24 hours after seeing their star man depart for champions Celtic in a £1 million deal the Dark Blues fought back twice at home to St Mirren.

Defensive errors gifted all three first-half goals as Curtis Main cancelled out Toyosi Olusanya’s opener before Mikael Mandron fired in for 2-1 before the break.

Ziyad Larkeche’s first goal for the Dark Blues brought the score level in the second period.

And Docherty was pleased to see more character from his side as they stretched their unbeaten start to the season to nine games.

“It was another really entertaining game and we were good value. I’ve got to be pleased with the response after going behind twice,” the Dens boss said.

“We lost our talisman and captain and you see the response was outstanding.

“It doesn’t surprise me. I have a squad with the mentality to deal with it.

“There were a lot of strong performances. St Mirren make it difficult but I felt we were the better team and we had the chances so I’m a little disappointed we didn’t take the victory.

“Not a lot of teams would react like that after losing their captain and a player who plays such a big part.”

Defensive errors – at both ends

Dundee started brightly with new signing Sammy Braybrooke settling well into the midfield role vacated by Luke McCowan’s departure.

Main was back into the starting XI in place of Seb Palmer-Houlden and looked determined to hurt his former team, sending an early shot just wide.

But on 26 minutes the visitors took the lead, Olusanya taking advantage of Antonio Portales’ hesitation before firing past Jon McCracken after the Mexican let a long ball bounce.

Four minutes later the scores were level and this time it was St Mirren’s defending at fault with Richard Taylor allowing another long ball to bounce.

Like Olusanya, Main was on hand to take advantage, nipping in behind and finishing with a deft lob over the keeper.

And 10 minutes after St Mirren had opened the scoring, they were back in front. This time it was Dee left-back Larkeche making the mess of a clearance with his weaker foot.

The clearance could have been better. However, nothing could be done about the finish after the ball fell to Mandron and he fired a super half-volley beyond McCracken from 25 yards.

Dominant Dundee

Portales then sent a header just wide after the break as Dundee took control of the second period.

On 54 minutes they grabbed another equaliser as Lyall Cameron’s composed throughball found Larkeche in behind the defence and the Frenchman made no mistake in finding the corner.

And the Dark Blues went on to dominate. But they couldn’t find that winner.

The big chance fell for Simon Murray on 65 minutes as the returning Josh Mulligan played him in behind but his low shot was well-saved by Ellery Balcombe in the Buddies goal.

Wearing the captain’s armband, Murray blazed a later shot over as well before the finale to the game descended into a back-and-forth with little quality.

Neither side could fashion a chance to take all three points.

‘Strength’

But Docherty is pleased to continue Dundee’s unbeaten start to the campaign with six points picked up from four Premiership games.

Stepping into McCowan’s place in the starting XI was new loan signing Sammy Braybrooke, playing just his second senior match.

And his new manager insists there is now a big opportunity for someone else to take on the midfield mantle.

“Sammy did well. It was a difficult game, something he’s probably not used to,” Docherty added.

“I was really impressed.

“Losing McCowan gives boys opportunity.

“These boys also played a huge part in him leaving. They recognise that the strength is in the group.

“The squad will strengthen, we have injuries coming back, a signing coming in [Oluwaseun Adewumi] who’s a talented player.”

Meanwhile, Billy Koumetio went off with injury following a tumble with Mandron.

The centre-back’s his eye closed up affecting his vision.

However, he’ll be back when Dundee return after the international break.