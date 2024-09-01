Brazen Stirling thief told police ‘I run this place’ after being caught red-handed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

Brazen Stirling thief told police ‘I run this place’ after being caught red-handed

Jordan Hutton was blasted by a sheriff for his attitude to other people's belongings.

By Jamie McKenzie
Stirling aerial GV
When he was caught stealing in St Ninians, Stirling, Hutton told police 'I run this place'. Image: Martin Valigursky/Shutterstock

A brazen Stirling thief who told police ‘I run this place’ has been jailed after a sheriff blasted him for stealing without even trying to disguise his actions.

Jordan Hutton, 24, appeared for sentencing by video link to prison after earlier pleading guilty to eight thefts – mostly of booze – and behaving in a threatening or abusive manner.

In one instance he stole two Canada Goose jackets from someone’s home and later told police he “runs” the area and to tell his victim he should lock his door.

Sheriff Derek Hamilton confirmed with prosecutor Lucy Clarke that Hutton, of Cultenhove Road in St Ninians, did not appear to hide any of his shoplifting acts at the time.

Turning on Hutton, he said: “This constant shoplifting has to stop.

“It seems to be a new feature now that people think they can simply walk into shops, do their ‘shopping’ and walk out without paying and seem to do it now openly.”

The sheriff jailed Hutton nine months and 69 days – including a period remaining from a previous sentence.

Shoplifting crimes

At Stirling Sheriff Court, Hutton admitted stealing alcohol worth £29 from Morrisons Daily in Bannockburn Road, Stirling, on February 22, and stealing £7 of food from Lidl in the city’s Weaver Road on February 26.

On February 26 he behaved in a threatening or abusive manner to a shop manager at the Lidl by adopting an aggressive demeanour and threatening violence.

The fiscal depute said it was around 4pm when Hutton walked in, picked up pizza and chicken skewers, waited until the door opened and left.

The shop manager followed Hutton out but was told him if he came near he would “get battered”.

On January 30 this year, Hutton stole £15 of alcohol from Broomridge mini-market in Stirling’s Wishart Drive.

He also admitted stealing alcohol and groceries from Co-op in Pike Road, Stirling, on March 27 this year.

On both June 20 and July 7 this year he stole a total of £23.98 of alcohol from Greens in Dunblane‘s High Street.

‘I run this place’

The court also heard details about a theft on February 22 this year at a property in Bannockburn Road, Stirling.

The fiscal depute said a man came downstairs that morning to find two of his Canada Goose jackets missing.

His car keys were still inside one of the jacket pockets.

The property door was closed but had been unlocked.

Police were contacted and arrived to find Hutton in the area and wearing one of the jackets, which he claimed was his own.

But when cautioned, he replied: “He left his door open. This is the top of St Ninians. I run this place.

“You should tell him he needs to lock his door”.

Hutton had the second jacket in a JD Sports bag.

He said he had thrown the car keys in a bin and they were recovered there.

Alcohol abuse blamed

Defence lawyer Alastair Ross said Hutton has been struggling to cope on benefits and sought consolation in alcohol.

Sheriff Hamilton also imposed a requirement for Hutton to be placed on offender supervision for 30 months when he is released from prison, “so you are being punished for all these episodes and also given some support when you come out.”

Hutton asked “so when do I get out?” to which Sheriff Hamilton said: “You will have to work that out”.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

More from Courts

Angus Dowell
Angus egg farmer fined £13k for ignoring enforcement order to meet supermarket contracts
Colin Evans
Clubber who 'could have killed' victim in head-kicking Perth attack is jailed
Post Thumbnail
Friday court round-up — Axe, guns and a gas canister
Cheyenne Naeb was jailed for pushing a railway worker onto tracks at Glasgow's Queen Street Station.
Dundee student jailed for pushing railway worker onto tracks
Dundee Central SNP candidate Chris Law
Dundee MP tells trial he was threatened outside Lochee constituency office
Thomas Brown
Stirling pervert took picnic and knife to playpark to meet 'Fife schoolgirl'
Raymond Tiffin
Covid-phobic Perth man on curfew after spitting on police officer's head
Katie Reid
Dangerous driver fled on foot after high speed chase through Dundee and Perthshire
Gary Ironside
Dundee rapist faces lengthy prison term and life on sex offenders register
Post Thumbnail
Thursday court round-up — Court punch and false claim