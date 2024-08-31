Modric or Iniesta? Sammy Braybrooke on nicknames as he reveals what he’ll bring to Dundee

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

Modric or Iniesta? Sammy Braybrooke on nicknames as he reveals what he’ll bring to Dundee

The England U/20 midfielder has joined the Dark Blues on a season-long loan from Leicester.

Dundee loan Sammy Braybrooke could make his debut against St Mirren today. Image: SNS
By George Cran

Modric or Iniesta – which nickname does new Dundee loanee Sammy Braybrooke prefer?

The 20-year-old has progressed through the Leicester City academy set-up with a burgeoning reputation.

Enough that Premier League winner Jamie Vardy named him the ‘Leicester Iniesta’ and FA Cup winner Caglar Soyuncu branded him ‘mini Modric’ because of the comparison with the Ballon d’Or winner’s trademark blond locks.

He captained England at U/18 and U/19 level and is in the England U/20 squad next week but is yet to make his mark on the senior game.

And that’s what he is eager to do at Dundee.

“It is a fresh start for me and it is a challenge I am looking forward to being in a first-team environment,” Braybrooke said ahead of a potential Dundee debut today against St Mirren.

Dundee's latest signing Sammy Braybrooke. Image: David Young
“I just want to show people what I can do.

“My agent has a good connection with the gaffer [Tony Docherty] and at the start of August he wanted to have a Zoom call, showing me the project, showing me what he thinks I would be doing if I came up here, where I would be playing.

“He filled me with confidence really and gave me the belief that I can come up here and do well.”

‘Blessing in disguise’

Braybrooke had other “tempting” offers as Leicester searched for the right place to see the midfielder gain precious first-team experience.

The England youth international’s development has been hindered in recent years by a lengthy cruciate knee ligament injury that ruled him out for 14 long months.

That happened in at the end of January 2023 and scuppered a loan move to Burton Albion that was supposed to go through the following day.

Sammy Braybrooke on debut for Leicester in 2022. Image: PA
“Everyone says it is tough but until you actually go through it, you don’t realise just how tough it is,” he added.

“Mentally it is tough but physically it is even harder I would say as you have to build all your muscle back up.

“In some ways it was a blessing in disguise as I started to realise how much I actually do love playing football, how much I wanted to get back on the pitch and show everyone that I had come back better and stronger.”

Modric or Iniesta?

And what about those lofty nicknames? Does he prefer being compared to a World Cup winner or a Ballon d’Or winner?

“I will take either! They are both good so I can’t complain,” the youngster added.

“Maybe Modric, a Ballon d’Or winner.

Croatia and Real Madrid superstar Luka Modric.

“Even though people were joking, it is quite flattering.

“They must say it because they think a lot of you and they think you are good.

“So it was nice but I didn’t really think about it too much. I just kept level-headed and carried on playing.”

And, in his own words – what will he bring to Dundee this season?

“I think I will bring technical ability, someone who wants to get on the ball all the time, goals, assists, getting the team through the thirds, good to look at on the eye, then out of possession energetic and not afraid to make a tackle – everything!”

