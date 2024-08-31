James McPake assesses Dunfermline’s chances of an upset against Championship leaders Ayr United

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
James McPake assesses Dunfermline’s chances of an upset against Championship leaders Ayr United

The Pars boss has been impressed with the Honest Men.

By Iain Collin
Dunfermline Athletic F.C. manager James McPake.
Dunfermline manager James McPake. Image: Paul Byars / SNS Group.

James McPake has confessed Dunfermline are this afternoon facing the Championship’s on-form side in Ayr United.

But, despite it being bottom against top in the division, the Pars boss is convinced his side can pull off a shock.

Dunfermline have so far lost all three of their league games to stretch a grim sequence to half a dozen straight defeats.

On top of that, they have failed to scored in five of those six matches.

Ayr United manager Scott Brown and assistant Steven Whittaker.
Ayr United manager Scott Brown (right) and assistant Steven Whittaker, who previously had a spell as a coach at Dunfermline. Image: Mark Scates / SNS Group.

It would appear that the worst possible opponents, then, would be Ayr, who have opened the new campaign with four successive victories to sit three points clear at the summit.

McPake has been impressed by Scott Brown’s visitors.

“They’re on a great run, you can’t deny that,” said the Dunfermline manager. “I think Scott’s done a really good job.

“When he went in last season, he had a bit of work to do to secure their place in the division. He did that and they’ve recruited ever so well over the summer.

“They’ve had a really good start to the season, and they’ll be coming here full of confidence.

‘They’ve got a real threat’

“But we know with this league, whether you have the start they’ve got or the start we’ve got, there’s not an awful lot between any of the teams other than a bit of form at certain times.

“Ayr are carrying the form.

“They’ve got a real threat at the top end of the pitch with the two big strikers. And then they put loads of crosses into your box that you need to deal with.

“We need to be ready for that, and deal with that – and then hurt them the way that we know we can hurt them as well.”

Ayr have been installed as one of the early favourites to take the title, given the starts also made by managerless Raith Rovers and last season’s play-off qualifiers Partick Thistle and Airdrie.

Ayr United strikers Anton Dowds and George Oakley in action against Raith Rovers.
Ayr United strikers Anton Dowds (second from left) and George Oakley (second from right) have impressed Dunfermline boss James McPake: Image: Roddy Scott / SNS Group.

The Honest Men’s opening to the campaign has not come as a surprise to McPake.

“I’ll take ourselves out it, just so that I’m not talking about us,” he said when asked about Ayr’s chances for the title.

“But I think they’ll be one of nine that will be there or thereabouts come the end of the season!

“I was down and saw them against Hamilton and they were really impressive [in a 3-2 win]. And then they beat Raith [2-0] last week.

‘They’ll be there or thereabouts’

“So it’ been a great start for them – but there’s a lot of football left in this league. We’ve all been in it and seen it long enough to know that.

“Even before the season, I thought they would be one of the stronger teams, particularly when you see George Oakley goes in, and Anton Dowds stays.

“If they can supply those two strikers, and they keep them fit, then they’re going to be a problem for every team throughout the full course of the season.

“I think, come play-off time, they’ll certainly be there or thereabouts.”

Conversation