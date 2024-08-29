James McPake makes David Wotherspoon pledge as Dunfermline boss backs ex-St Johnstone star

James McPake has backed David Wotherspoon to come good for Dunfermline.

The St Johnstone legend has not yet made the expected impact at the Pars since signing a 12-month deal this summer.

After an impressive end to last season helping Dundee United get over the line in their Championship title race, the 34-year-old has struggled along with his team-mates to influence games so far this term.

The Saints triple cup winner got off to a good start with two assists in the 3-0 victory over The Spartans in the Premier Sports Cup opener.

But James McPake’s side have drawn a blank in five of their six games since – including each of their three league games. Wotherspoon has been substituted in three of those outings.

McPake is convinced, however, that ‘Spoony’ – one of his marquee summer signings – will prove his quality given time to settle into his new surroundings.

“We know just how good a player David is,” said McPake.

“At the minute, when things are going great, as a senior player, he’s maybe trying too hard. We just want David to play freely.

“But to get that we need the team to be playing well. We need runners off him and players that can bounce off him.

The best of David

“Chris Kane will help with that and we’ve seen wee link-ups with Craig Wighton that have just been unlucky.

“But I think the more he trains and the more his team-mates get to know what David can do then the better.

“And when our form picks up as well, then we’ll certainly see the best of David.”

Wotherspoon was released by St Johnstone in summer 2023. In his decade at the club, he enjoyed three cup triumphs and numerous European campaigns.

He then proved a success during a short-term deal with Inverness Caley Thistle before playing nine times for Championship winners United.

“I’m delighted in his fitness and his numbers, on the pitch and in training,” added McPake of Wotherspoon.

“We brought him here for the quality – and he’s still got that quality, we see it.

“He sees things in games and training that other players in this league – never mind in this team – don’t see.

“So, I have no doubts he’ll be a good player for us.”