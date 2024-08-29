James McPake makes David Wotherspoon pledge as Dunfermline boss backs ex-St Johnstone star

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
James McPake makes David Wotherspoon pledge as Dunfermline boss backs ex-St Johnstone star

The summer signing has still to hit top form with the Pars.

David Wotherspoon in action for Dunfermline Athletic F.C.
David Wotherspoon joined Dunfermline this summer. Image: Ross Parker / SNS Group.
By Iain Collin

James McPake has backed David Wotherspoon to come good for Dunfermline.

The St Johnstone legend has not yet made the expected impact at the Pars since signing a 12-month deal this summer.

After an impressive end to last season helping Dundee United get over the line in their Championship title race, the 34-year-old has struggled along with his team-mates to influence games so far this term.

The Saints triple cup winner got off to a good start with two assists in the 3-0 victory over The Spartans in the Premier Sports Cup opener.

David Wotherspoon in action for Dunfermline Athletic F.C. against Livingston.
David Wotherspoon is still seeking top form with Dunfermline. Image: Craig Brown / DAFC.

But James McPake’s side have drawn a blank in five of their six games since – including each of their three league games. Wotherspoon has been substituted in three of those outings.

McPake is convinced, however, that ‘Spoony’ – one of his marquee summer signings – will prove his quality given time to settle into his new surroundings.

“We know just how good a player David is,” said McPake.

“At the minute, when things are going great, as a senior player, he’s maybe trying too hard. We just want David to play freely.

“But to get that we need the team to be playing well. We need runners off him and players that can bounce off him.

The best of David

Chris Kane will help with that and we’ve seen wee link-ups with Craig Wighton that have just been unlucky.

“But I think the more he trains and the more his team-mates get to know what David can do then the better.

“And when our form picks up as well, then we’ll certainly see the best of David.”

Wotherspoon was released by St Johnstone in summer 2023. In his decade at the club, he enjoyed three cup triumphs and numerous European campaigns.

He then proved a success during a short-term deal with Inverness Caley Thistle before playing nine times for Championship winners United.

Dunfermline manager James McPake.
Dunfermline manager James McPake. Image: Mark Scates / SNS Group.

“I’m delighted in his fitness and his numbers, on the pitch and in training,” added McPake of Wotherspoon.

“We brought him here for the quality – and he’s still got that quality, we see it.

“He sees things in games and training that other players in this league – never mind in this team – don’t see.

“So, I have no doubts he’ll be a good player for us.”

Conversation