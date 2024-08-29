Dad’s tribute to ‘gentle warrior’ Charlotte, 33, who died in off-road crash in Perthshire

The father of a Dunkeld woman who died in an off-road crash in Perthshire says his daughter was one of life’s “gentle warriors”.

Charlotte Lawrence died after she was on board a six-wheel all-terrain vehicle that crashed on land near Balnaguard, close to Pitlochry.

The 33-year-old managed to call emergency services soon after the incident on August 7.

But she was pronounced dead at the scene shortly after their arrival.

Her father William Lawrence says she was “very strong and very brave until the end”.

Charlotte died just as rescue helicopter landed

William told The Courier: “She found the strength to call the emergency services despite being crushed face down beneath.

“Unfortunately by the time the helicopter got there 25 minutes later, she died just as it landed.

“She waved her hand but by the time they got there she had died – it was very tragic.

“She was very strong and very brave until the very end – I like to think she was one of life’s gentle warriors.

“Death isn’t so nice, and I thank god for every one of the 33 wonderful years we had together.”

Charlotte was born in Aldershot and attended junior school at nearby Farnborough after starting her education at kintergarden in Glasgow.

She then attended senior school in Southampton before studying at university in Bristol.

Charlotte moved to Dunkeld two years ago, where she taught outdoor pursuits at PGL Dalguise.

Recently, Charlotte worked in foresty where she planted trees across Scotland.

Dunkeld friends ‘thought she was a legend’

Throughout her life, she travelled to far-flung places across the globe with her father.

They visited war-torn Afghanistan and ventured all across Africa and central Asia.

Charlotte also spent time living in Tajikistan and Zimbabwe.

William says Charlotte fell in love with Perthshire and “everything about Dunkeld”.

He added: “She became something of a well-known character in Dunkeld and I believe she found her forever place there.

“Lots of people knew her and she had started to become successful in life.

“She was a very vibrant person and her friends thought she was a legend.

“Charlotte was a good listener and talker.

“She loved music, dancing, mountains, the pub and sleeping under the stars.

“Charlotte always wanted to help people – especially when people were going through a tough time.

“I’ve had two people tell me since I’ve been here that they sat with Charlotte for six hours.

“She was always happy to listen and to empathise – she helped many people and was loved by many.”

Charlotte’s funeral will take place at Perth Crematorium on Friday August 30 at 2pm.