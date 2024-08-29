Dad’s tribute to ‘gentle warrior’ Charlotte, 33, who died in off-road crash in Perthshire

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dad’s tribute to ‘gentle warrior’ Charlotte, 33, who died in off-road crash in Perthshire

William Lawrence has spoken to The Courier after the death of Dunkeld woman Charlotte.

Charlotte Lawrence in Tajikistan
Charlotte Lawrence in Tajikistan. Image: William Lawrence
By Kieran Webster

The father of a Dunkeld woman who died in an off-road crash in Perthshire says his daughter was one of life’s “gentle warriors”.

Charlotte Lawrence died after she was on board a six-wheel all-terrain vehicle that crashed on land near Balnaguard, close to Pitlochry.

The 33-year-old managed to call emergency services soon after the incident on August 7.

But she was pronounced dead at the scene shortly after their arrival.

Her father William Lawrence says she was “very strong and very brave until the end”.

Charlotte died just as rescue helicopter landed

William told The Courier: “She found the strength to call the emergency services despite being crushed face down beneath.

“Unfortunately by the time the helicopter got there 25 minutes later, she died just as it landed.

“She waved her hand but by the time they got there she had died – it was very tragic.

“She was very strong and very brave until the very end – I like to think she was one of life’s gentle warriors.

“Death isn’t so nice, and I thank god for every one of the 33 wonderful years we had together.”

Charlotte in the mountains.
The 33-year-old enjoyed being in the mountains. Image: W&K Gerrie Funeral Directors/Facebook

Charlotte was born in Aldershot and attended junior school at nearby Farnborough after starting her education at kintergarden in Glasgow.

She then attended senior school in Southampton before studying at university in Bristol.

Charlotte moved to Dunkeld two years ago, where she taught outdoor pursuits at PGL Dalguise.

Recently, Charlotte worked in foresty where she planted trees across Scotland.

Dunkeld friends ‘thought she was a legend’

Throughout her life, she travelled to far-flung places across the globe with her father.

They visited war-torn Afghanistan and ventured all across Africa and central Asia.

Charlotte also spent time living in Tajikistan and Zimbabwe.

William says Charlotte fell in love with Perthshire and “everything about Dunkeld”.

Charlotte Lawrence.
Charlotte was well-known in Dunkeld. Image: William Lawrence

He added: “She became something of a well-known character in Dunkeld and I believe she found her forever place there.

“Lots of people knew her and she had started to become successful in life.

“She was a very vibrant person and her friends thought she was a legend.

“Charlotte was a good listener and talker.

“She loved music, dancing, mountains, the pub and sleeping under the stars.

“Charlotte always wanted to help people – especially when people were going through a tough time.

“I’ve had two people tell me since I’ve been here that they sat with Charlotte for six hours.

“She was always happy to listen and to empathise – she helped many people and was loved by many.”

Charlotte’s funeral will take place at Perth Crematorium on Friday August 30 at 2pm.

