Thursday court round-up — Court punch and false claim

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

Thursday court round-up — Court punch and false claim

A round-up of court cases from Tayside and Fife.

By The Crime and Courts Team
Post Thumbnail

A man who punched a prison escort officer in Perth Sheriff Court has been re-sentenced and jailed.

Christopher Anderson, of Nimmo Place in Perth, was brought from jail to the scene of his crime.

The bungling restaurant raider attacked GeoAmey officer Alan McKenzie in the building’s basement, moments after being sentenced to 22 months for targeting Willows Coffee Shop.

For the assault, Anderson was handed a non-custodial sentence last year.

This week, the 39-year-old’s community payback order was revoked by Sheriff Alison McKay and she jailed him for three months.

She said: “When I imposed this order in November, I effectively gave you the benefit of the doubt.

“The practical position here is you can’t do this order.”

Serial flasher guilty

A Kirkcaldy flasher has been warned that he faces lengthy jail sentence after being convicted of a seven-year campaign of “serious and depraved ” crimes across central Fife. Gavin Morrison was found guilty of 10 charges and will be sentenced next month after being placed immediately on the sex offenders register.

Gavin Morrison
Gavin Morrison has been found guilty of all charges.

Self-defence blade

A man pulled who out a Stanley knife outside Marks & Spencer in Dunfermline said he had it for self-defence.

William Bell, 39, of Alexander Place, Rosyth, appeared at Dunfermline Sheriff Court to plead guilty to having the blade without reasonable excuse or lawful authority in the high street on June 2 2022.

Prosecutor Lee-Anne Barclay said it was around 8.35pm when a male witness spotted Bell taking the knife from his pocket.

He approached and told him to put it away before reporting it to police.

Around ten minutes later two police officers identified Bell and detained him for a search and he handed over the knife.

When arrested and charged, he replied: “It’s for self-defence”.

Defence lawyer Chris Sneddon said his client had suffered years of addiction difficulties, particularly with Valium-type drugs.

The court heard Bell has previous convictions.

Sheriff Susan Duff adjourned sentencing until September 30 to obtain background reports and bail was continued.

Kitty’s blaze

Two teenagers have admitted torching the former Kitty’s nightclub building in Kirkcaldy in September last year. The 16-year-old boys pled guilty to breaking into the disused Hunter Street premises and wilfully setting fire to a seating booth, leading to the fire spreading throughout the building and causing extensive damage.

Kitty's nightclub fire
The fire raging in the former nightclub. Image: Supplied

False robbery claim

A woman falsely claimed to police she was robbed of £200 on a bus.

Katrina Govan, 45, named an individual when she knowingly made the untrue allegation.

She appeared for sentencing at Stirling Sheriff Court after earlier pleading guilty to making the false claim to two police constables, causing them to devote their time to investigating a claim she knew to be false, temporarily depriving the public of their service and making the person liable to suspicion of robbery.

The offence took place on December 12 last year at Goosecroft Road, Stirling, and at Falkirk police station.

Defence lawyer Virgil Crawford said Govan, of Fingal Road, Killin, was using drugs and under the influence at the time.

Sheriff Derek Hamilton described it as “extremely serious” but said he would deal with the case in a non-custodial way, given Govan’s lack of criminal record.

He sentenced Govan to 150 hours of unpaid work, a three-month curfew order, and placed her on offender supervision for two years.

Cruel army veteran

A former soldier who beat three children and subjected them to extreme punishments has been ordered to perform the maximum hours of unpaid work. Over a four-year period, Robi MacBain, 35, attacked and wilfully ill-treated the children in Dundee.

Robi MacBain
Robi MacBain.

Prison breach

An HMP Perth prisoner has admitted flouting a strict court-imposed non-harassment order by making phone calls to his former partner from jail.

James Finn was brought from the prison to Perth Sheriff Court to admit breaching the order on various occasions.

Finn, 37, was given a non-harassment order at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court in May last year to protect the victim of a domestic offence.

He pled guilty to phoning the woman from prison multiple times between August 25 and November 28 last year.

Sentencing was deferred until September 30 for reports.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

More from Courts

Robi MacBain
Maximum unpaid work for Dundee man for child cruelty
Kodeh MacIntyre
Stirling sheriff 'lost count' of head kicks during life-endangering assault
Police on Lorne Street
Dundee cannabis farmers jailed after £2.3m setup busted
Former Kitty's nightclub, Kirkcaldy
Teenagers admit torching former Kitty's nightclub building in Kirkcaldy
Gavin Morrison
Fife flasher found guilty of 'serious and depraved' crimes spanning seven years
Post Thumbnail
Wednesday court round-up — Snapchat sting and prison contraband
Sean Orman
'Struggling' Trainspotting star killer caught with contraband at Perth Prison for FIFTH time
Glasgow High Court
Controlling rapist said he attacked women in Fife because he 'had to get his…
Alexander Robertson
Angus cannabis farmer grew drugs for sick family members, court told
Andrew McAdam
Ferry gas engineer caused A90 crash in which boy suffered spinal injury