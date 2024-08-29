Thursday court round-up — Court punch and false claim

A man who punched a prison escort officer in Perth Sheriff Court has been re-sentenced and jailed.

Christopher Anderson, of Nimmo Place in Perth, was brought from jail to the scene of his crime.

The bungling restaurant raider attacked GeoAmey officer Alan McKenzie in the building’s basement, moments after being sentenced to 22 months for targeting Willows Coffee Shop.

For the assault, Anderson was handed a non-custodial sentence last year.

This week, the 39-year-old’s community payback order was revoked by Sheriff Alison McKay and she jailed him for three months.

She said: “When I imposed this order in November, I effectively gave you the benefit of the doubt.

“The practical position here is you can’t do this order.”

Serial flasher guilty

A Kirkcaldy flasher has been warned that he faces lengthy jail sentence after being convicted of a seven-year campaign of “serious and depraved ” crimes across central Fife. Gavin Morrison was found guilty of 10 charges and will be sentenced next month after being placed immediately on the sex offenders register.

Self-defence blade

A man pulled who out a Stanley knife outside Marks & Spencer in Dunfermline said he had it for self-defence.

William Bell, 39, of Alexander Place, Rosyth, appeared at Dunfermline Sheriff Court to plead guilty to having the blade without reasonable excuse or lawful authority in the high street on June 2 2022.

Prosecutor Lee-Anne Barclay said it was around 8.35pm when a male witness spotted Bell taking the knife from his pocket.

He approached and told him to put it away before reporting it to police.

Around ten minutes later two police officers identified Bell and detained him for a search and he handed over the knife.

When arrested and charged, he replied: “It’s for self-defence”.

Defence lawyer Chris Sneddon said his client had suffered years of addiction difficulties, particularly with Valium-type drugs.

The court heard Bell has previous convictions.

Sheriff Susan Duff adjourned sentencing until September 30 to obtain background reports and bail was continued.

Kitty’s blaze

Two teenagers have admitted torching the former Kitty’s nightclub building in Kirkcaldy in September last year. The 16-year-old boys pled guilty to breaking into the disused Hunter Street premises and wilfully setting fire to a seating booth, leading to the fire spreading throughout the building and causing extensive damage.

False robbery claim

A woman falsely claimed to police she was robbed of £200 on a bus.

Katrina Govan, 45, named an individual when she knowingly made the untrue allegation.

She appeared for sentencing at Stirling Sheriff Court after earlier pleading guilty to making the false claim to two police constables, causing them to devote their time to investigating a claim she knew to be false, temporarily depriving the public of their service and making the person liable to suspicion of robbery.

The offence took place on December 12 last year at Goosecroft Road, Stirling, and at Falkirk police station.

Defence lawyer Virgil Crawford said Govan, of Fingal Road, Killin, was using drugs and under the influence at the time.

Sheriff Derek Hamilton described it as “extremely serious” but said he would deal with the case in a non-custodial way, given Govan’s lack of criminal record.

He sentenced Govan to 150 hours of unpaid work, a three-month curfew order, and placed her on offender supervision for two years.

Cruel army veteran

A former soldier who beat three children and subjected them to extreme punishments has been ordered to perform the maximum hours of unpaid work. Over a four-year period, Robi MacBain, 35, attacked and wilfully ill-treated the children in Dundee.

Prison breach

An HMP Perth prisoner has admitted flouting a strict court-imposed non-harassment order by making phone calls to his former partner from jail.

James Finn was brought from the prison to Perth Sheriff Court to admit breaching the order on various occasions.

Finn, 37, was given a non-harassment order at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court in May last year to protect the victim of a domestic offence.

He pled guilty to phoning the woman from prison multiple times between August 25 and November 28 last year.

Sentencing was deferred until September 30 for reports.

