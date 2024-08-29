Fife flasher found guilty of ‘serious and depraved’ crimes spanning seven years

A Kirkcaldy flasher has been warned that he faces lengthy jail sentence after being convicted of a seven-year campaign of “serious and depraved ” crimes across central Fife.

Gavin Morrison sat stoney-faced as a jury delivered its verdict on 10 charges after a five-day trial.

They found him guilty of eight charges unanimously, and a further two by majority.

Morrison has been placed on the sex offenders register ahead of sentencing next month.

Sheriff James Williamson told him: “The jury has found you guilty of what I consider to be serious and depraved crimes, having been undertaken over a significant period of time.

“I take the view that may well merit a lengthy custodial sentence.”

Morrison, of Citron Glebe, Kirkcaldy, was accused of exposing his penis, masturbating in front of victims, committing an act of public indecency and conducting himself in a disorderly manner.

The offences place in Kirkcaldy and Cowdenbeath from 2015 until October 2022.

Operation Lazuril

Police mounted Operation Lazuril in a bid to snare the deviant.

During the trial, the court heard from a series of Morrison’s victims.

One then-15-year-old was left terrified by the masturbating man, naked except for sunglasses, a snood and shoes, who approached her at Rabbit Braes in July 2020.

She managed to film him before he fled and a public appeal was mounted to trace the culprit.

Another said she is too scared to walk alone at night after being accosted by a naked man as she walked home from Asda with a friend.

Another was twice approached by the cowboy boot-wearing pervert as she walked in Kirkcaldy in October 2016 and November 2017.

In harrowing evidence, a girl told how she and friends intervened as Morrison harassed a group of guising children at Rabbit Braes on Halloween night 2018.

However, they fled in terror when they realised he was wearing nothing on his bottom half.

A girl was followed from a Cowdenbeath youth club in June 2019 and another young group was followed by Morrison as he fondled himself in Kirkcaldy in 2021.

Police witnesses told how they tracked his phone to locations of the crimes at the time they were committed and identified him from CCTV.

On the stand in his own defence on Tuesday, Morrison said he was “angry”.

“I think it’s shocking what I’ve been accused of.

“The incidents that happened…whoever did it deserves to be punished but I don’t know how anybody could could think that it would be me.

“If you spoke to anybody who knows me, they would say I’m not capable of anything like that.”

Sheriff Williamson deferred sentence for reports and released Morrison on bail.

The charges in full

Morrison was found guilty of:

January 8, 2015 at Overton Road he exposed his genitals in a sexual manner to two girls by following them, removing his lower clothing and underwear and exposing his penis;

October 30, 2016 at Wilson Avenue he conducted an act of public indecency by removing his lower clothing and underwear and exposing his penis;

November 16, 2017 on a path near Ettrick Drive and Campsie Crescent, and elsewhere he intentionally exposed his genitals in a sexual manner to two teenagers with the intention they would see them and removed his clothing and underwear to expose his penis;

October 31, 2018 at Linton Lane and Rabbit Braes he intentionally exposed his genitals in a sexual manner to three teenagers and lowered his trousers and underwear to expose his penis;

June 3, 2019 at Stonehouse Street, King Street and Farm Road Cowdenbeath he intentionally exposed his genitals to a teenager and followed her and exposed his penis;

June 24, 2020 at Rabbit Braes he engaged in a sexual act in the presence of two teenagers and exposed his genitals for the purpose of obtaining sexual gratification and removed his clothing and expose his penis;

August 20, 2020 at Valley Gardens he engaged in sexual activity in the presence of a teenager and exposed his genitals for sexual gratification;

August 19, 2021 close to a tunnel in Torbain, Kirkcaldy he exposed himself to three young children under the age of 13 and exposed his penis;

July 4, 2022 at West Torbain, Kirkcaldy he conducted himself in a disorderly manner and opened the zip of his trousers to expose his penis to two young girls;

October 29, 2022 at alley near Birnam Road and St Kilda Crescent he engaged in sexual activity in the presence of two teenagers and masturbated.

