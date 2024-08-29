Fife flasher found guilty of ‘serious and depraved’ crimes spanning seven years

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Fife flasher found guilty of ‘serious and depraved’ crimes spanning seven years

Gavin Morrison denied committing a series of indecent offences but a jury has convicted him.

By Kirsty McIntosh
Gavin Morrison
Gavin Morrison has been found guilty of all charges.

A Kirkcaldy flasher has been warned that he faces lengthy jail sentence after being convicted of a seven-year campaign of “serious and depraved ” crimes across central Fife.

Gavin Morrison sat stoney-faced as a jury delivered its verdict on 10 charges after a five-day trial.

They found him guilty of eight charges unanimously, and a further two by majority.

Morrison has been placed on the sex offenders register ahead of sentencing next month.

Gavin Morrison
Gavin Morrison will be sentenced later at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.

Sheriff James Williamson told him: “The jury has found you guilty of what I consider to be serious and depraved crimes, having been undertaken over a significant period of time.

“I take the view that may well merit a lengthy custodial sentence.”

Morrison, of Citron Glebe, Kirkcaldy, was accused of exposing his penis, masturbating in front of victims, committing an act of public indecency and conducting himself in a disorderly manner.

The offences place in Kirkcaldy and Cowdenbeath from 2015 until October 2022.

Operation Lazuril

Police mounted Operation Lazuril in a bid to snare the deviant.

During the trial, the court heard from a series of Morrison’s victims.

One then-15-year-old was left terrified by the masturbating man, naked except for sunglasses, a snood and shoes, who approached her at Rabbit Braes in July 2020.

She managed to film him before he fled and a public appeal was mounted to trace the culprit.

Another said she is too scared to walk alone at night after being accosted by a naked man as she walked home from Asda with a friend.

Another was twice approached by the cowboy boot-wearing pervert as she walked in Kirkcaldy in October 2016 and November 2017.

In harrowing evidence, a girl told how she and friends intervened as Morrison harassed a group of guising children at Rabbit Braes on Halloween night 2018.

However, they fled in terror when they realised he was wearing nothing on his bottom half.

Rabbit Braes
Morrison targeted youngsters at Rabbit Braes. Image: DC Thomson

A girl was followed from a Cowdenbeath youth club in June 2019 and another young group was followed by Morrison as he fondled himself in Kirkcaldy in 2021.

Police witnesses told how they tracked his phone to locations of the crimes at the time they were committed and identified him from CCTV.

On the stand in his own defence on Tuesday, Morrison said he was “angry”.

“I think it’s shocking what I’ve been accused of.

“The incidents that happened…whoever did it deserves to be punished but I don’t know how anybody could could think that it would be me.

“If you spoke to anybody who knows me, they would say I’m not capable of anything like that.”

Sheriff Williamson deferred sentence for reports and released Morrison on bail.

The charges in full

Morrison was found guilty of:

  • January 8, 2015 at Overton Road he exposed his genitals in a sexual manner to two girls by following them, removing his lower clothing and underwear and exposing his penis;
  • October 30, 2016 at Wilson Avenue he conducted an act of public indecency by removing his lower clothing and underwear and exposing his penis;
  • November 16, 2017 on a path near Ettrick Drive and Campsie Crescent, and elsewhere he intentionally exposed his genitals in a sexual manner to two teenagers with the intention they would see them and removed his clothing and underwear to expose his penis;
  • October 31, 2018 at Linton Lane and Rabbit Braes he intentionally exposed his genitals in a sexual manner to three teenagers and lowered his trousers and underwear to expose his penis;
  • June 3, 2019 at Stonehouse Street, King Street and Farm Road Cowdenbeath he intentionally exposed his genitals to a teenager and followed her and exposed his penis;
  • June 24, 2020 at Rabbit Braes he engaged in a sexual act in the presence of two teenagers and exposed his genitals for the purpose of obtaining sexual gratification and removed his clothing and expose his penis;
  • August 20, 2020 at Valley Gardens he engaged in sexual activity in the presence of a teenager and exposed his genitals for sexual gratification;
  • August 19, 2021 close to a tunnel in Torbain, Kirkcaldy he exposed himself to three young children under the age of 13 and exposed his penis;
  • July 4, 2022 at West Torbain, Kirkcaldy he conducted himself in a disorderly manner and opened the zip of his trousers to expose his penis to two young girls;
  • October 29, 2022 at alley near Birnam Road and St Kilda Crescent he engaged in sexual activity in the presence of two teenagers and masturbated.

