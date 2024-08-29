Why Perth city centre could have 509 fewer car parking spaces

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Why Perth city centre could have 509 fewer car parking spaces

Plans for a new leisure centre in Perth would have an impact on city centre parking.

Sign for Thimblerow car park, Perth
Thimblerow Car Park.
By Sean O'Neil

Council bosses want to build a new leisure centre in Perth on the site of Thimblerow car park.

Perth and Kinross councillors will be asked to vote through a package of measures next week – including the PH2O proposal geared up to bring more people to the city centre.

But the plans mean there will be 509 fewer car parking spaces.

Why?

Perth city centre car parking numbers

There are currently 1,134 spaces at the following city centre sites named in the proposals – 205 at Thimblerow, 374 at Dewars Centre and Perth Leisure Centre on Glover Street and 555 at Kinnoull Street multi-storey car park.

The local authority would only retain 70 spaces at Thimblerow – ditching 135 – for the new complex.

And the masterplan features hundreds of homes being built at Dewars Centre, meaning the loss of 374 spaces.

Kinnoull Street car park.

To offset this, Perth and Kinross chiefs propose buying Kinnoull Street car park, currently leased to the council who sub-lease it to Smart Parking Ltd.

The local authority sees this a way of mitigating the reduction of council-owned car parks in the city centre.

However, as the 555 spaces are already in existence and available to the public and council staff, it doesn’t reduce the overall loss of car parking.

The total number of spaces between the three sites, should the proposals be green lit, would be 625, 509 fewer than there are now.

For the proposals to proceed, the full council will have to agree to them when members meet next Wednesday.

Conversation