Back to jail warning for Perth restaurant raider who attacked GeoAmey officer in court basement

Christopher Anderson punched the prison escort official in the face after he was led from into the cells from the courtroom.

By Jamie Buchan
Christopher Anderson. Image: Facebook.
A Perth restaurant raider attacked a prison escort officer just moments after being sentenced.

Bungling thief Christopher Anderson was caged for 22 months last year for a raid on Willows Coffee Shop.

He was caught by police who followed a trail of dropped coins.

Anderson told them: “I just had a drink and pinched a munchie.”

Now just weeks after his release, the 38-year-old returned to Perth Sheriff Court and admitted attacking GeoAmey officer Alan McKenzie to his injury in the building’s basement.

He was warned he could face another stretch in prison.

Behaving suspiciously

Fiscal depute Elizabeth Hodgson told the court: “At around 4.15pm on October 19 2022, three members of GeoAmey staff including the complainer were on duty at the prisoner custody office.

“Mr McKenzie was called to collect the accused from court room number one after he had received a custodial sentence.”

Christopher Anderson was caught 'pinching a munchie' on CCTV.
He was traced by police who followed a trail of coins.

Ms Hodgson said: “The complainer was handcuffed to the accused as he led him downstairs into the cell area.”

Anderson began “behaving suspiciously” while he was at the charge bar, the court heard.

“Mr McKenzie shouted for assistance from other officers,” the fiscal depute said.

“At this point, the accused punched Mr McKenzie, connecting with his nose and causing it to immediately start to bleed.

“The accused was restrained and eventually calmed down. He was then taken to HMP Perth.

“Mr McKenzie attended at Perth Royal Infirmary.

“He was assessed as having a swollen nose but there were no follow-up appointments required.”

‘Broken’ by prison

Solicitor Paul Ralph persuaded the court to defer sentence for background reports.

“Mr Anderson has served his sentence and was released last month.

“In his own words, it broke him. He has re-appraised himself and where he is in life.

“He knows – given his record – that he has put himself immediately in jeopardy.”

Sheriff Alison McKay told Anderson: “Your solicitor has rightly identified that this is a serious matter.

“One of my priorities in this court building is to ensure the safety of everyone within it.

Perth Sheriff Court

“I can’t have a situation where someone like you is sentenced to a period of custody and then kicks off and assaults other people around them.”

She said: “The complainer here was just trying to do his job and get through the day, as you are.

“I have to make you aware, I am absolutely not ruling out custody.

“But given that you have just served a lengthy sentence, I don’t want to pre-judge matters.”

Anderson, of St Catherine’s Square, was released on bail and will return to court to learn his fate next month.

‘The saddest thing’

The court previously heard that Anderson was caught on camera when he broke into Willows café on September 15, 2021.

Owner Michael Whyte watched a live feed of Anderson smashing a till on the floor, before scooping up handfuls of cash.

Willows in St John’s Place

He was given a “last chance” to stay out of jail, after social workers warned jail would be a “massive setback” for him.

But when he returned to the dock in October 2022 – having breached a previous court order – he was jailed by a clearly exacerbated Sheriff Gillian Wade.

“This is the saddest thing I’ve had to do today,” she told him.

For more local court content visit our dedicated page, or join us on Facebook.

