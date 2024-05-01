Hogmanay horror as Dundee knifeman ‘lost the heid’ and attacked mum

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

Hogmanay horror as Dundee knifeman ‘lost the heid’ and attacked mum

After attacking his mother, Gary Brymer texted his brother to say: "I've lost it, I've killed mum. Sorry."

By Ciaran Shanks
Dundee Sheriff Court.
Dundee Sheriff Court.

A Hogmanay gathering in Dundee ended in horror after a man repeatedly struck his 72-year-old mum with a knife.

Gary Brymer left the woman bloodied after the alcohol-fuelled attack shortly before 2021 came to an end.

The 49-year-old has already served prison time for a knife attack, previously being sentenced to five years for attempted murder in 2011.

On Tuesday, Dundee Sheriff Court was told how after attacking his mother, Brymer texted his brother to say: “I’ve lost it, I’ve killed mum. Sorry.”

Brymer and the woman were drinking alcohol at her home on Balbeggie Street before the bells.

The text was sent at around 11pm and police were contacted immediately.

Officers found the woman in the living room with injuries and Brymer in the garden.

Brymer made several replies to the police, which included: “I just want to go home to my mum. I’ve got to learn my lesson.

“I’m just going to stab people if I get out here.

“I just stabbed my own mother, go ask mum if I’m a bad person.”

‘Lost the heid’

The woman, 72 at the time of the incident, was taken to Ninewells Hospital for treatment.

She sustained an injury to her right hand between the thumb and index finger as well as a 1-2cm cut to her left upper arm which required two stitches.

A cut of a similar length was sustained to her upper right hamstring, which required the same number of of stitches.

The woman did not want her son charged and said he “just lost the heid” because he had been drinking.

Brymer, whose address was given as the Dundee Surivival Group hostel, pled guilty to repeatedly striking her on the body with a knife to her severe injury.

As an alternative to custody, Sheriff Timothy Niven-Smith ordered Brymer to perform 300 hours of unpaid work.

Brymer was made subject to supervision for 12 months and must engage with alcohol counselling as part of a conduct requirement.

Attempted murder

In May 2010, Brymer locked a school friend in his house, then stabbed her repeatedly.

The High Court in Glasgow was told the pair were initially in good spirits but he turned nasty when she asked for a taxi to be called.

He locked the door, threw the woman on a sofa and stabbed her.

Brymer called an ambulance and fled but later approached police and said: “I’m sorry. I have never done anything like this before.”

The 35-year-old woman spent more than a month in hospital with multiple knife wounds.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

More from Courts

Ivan Cosmin. Image: Facebook
Spitting thug avoids jail time for ‘disgusting’ conduct at Arbroath bookies
John Wallace was found guilty of dealing street valium. Image: Facebook
Street valium dealer jailed after cops smash supply operation in Fife
Colin Doig appeared at Dundee Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson.
Esteemed Broughty Ferry architect chased child with meat cleaver
Post Thumbnail
Tuesday court round-up — Jekyll and Hyde
Former Lord Advocate James Wolfe. Image: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire.
No Sheku Bayoh 'handover' to new Lord Advocate, inquiry hears
Toby Jones as Alan Bates is the ITV drama Mr Bates vs the Post Office.
Dunfermline post office 'Horizon' conviction quashed after 'oppressive prosecution'
Charles Donnelly. Image: Police Scotland.
Pensioner jailed for historical sex offences in Fife
Aiden Strawn, Kik
Fife paedophile locked up again thanks to fellow creep’s obscene profile picture
Police at the stolen car abandoned in Finlathen Park.
Teen ram-raider locked up for 'Dundee's hottest' Tayside crimewave
Myles Bancroft. Image: Facebook.
Raging motorist attacked Dundee parking meter with axe