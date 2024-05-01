Hogmanay horror as Dundee knifeman ‘lost the heid’ and attacked mum

A Hogmanay gathering in Dundee ended in horror after a man repeatedly struck his 72-year-old mum with a knife.

Gary Brymer left the woman bloodied after the alcohol-fuelled attack shortly before 2021 came to an end.

The 49-year-old has already served prison time for a knife attack, previously being sentenced to five years for attempted murder in 2011.

On Tuesday, Dundee Sheriff Court was told how after attacking his mother, Brymer texted his brother to say: “I’ve lost it, I’ve killed mum. Sorry.”

Brymer and the woman were drinking alcohol at her home on Balbeggie Street before the bells.

The text was sent at around 11pm and police were contacted immediately.

Officers found the woman in the living room with injuries and Brymer in the garden.

Brymer made several replies to the police, which included: “I just want to go home to my mum. I’ve got to learn my lesson.

“I’m just going to stab people if I get out here.

“I just stabbed my own mother, go ask mum if I’m a bad person.”

‘Lost the heid’

The woman, 72 at the time of the incident, was taken to Ninewells Hospital for treatment.

She sustained an injury to her right hand between the thumb and index finger as well as a 1-2cm cut to her left upper arm which required two stitches.

A cut of a similar length was sustained to her upper right hamstring, which required the same number of of stitches.

The woman did not want her son charged and said he “just lost the heid” because he had been drinking.

Brymer, whose address was given as the Dundee Surivival Group hostel, pled guilty to repeatedly striking her on the body with a knife to her severe injury.

As an alternative to custody, Sheriff Timothy Niven-Smith ordered Brymer to perform 300 hours of unpaid work.

Brymer was made subject to supervision for 12 months and must engage with alcohol counselling as part of a conduct requirement.

Attempted murder

In May 2010, Brymer locked a school friend in his house, then stabbed her repeatedly.

The High Court in Glasgow was told the pair were initially in good spirits but he turned nasty when she asked for a taxi to be called.

He locked the door, threw the woman on a sofa and stabbed her.

Brymer called an ambulance and fled but later approached police and said: “I’m sorry. I have never done anything like this before.”

The 35-year-old woman spent more than a month in hospital with multiple knife wounds.

