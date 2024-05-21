Dundee lout tried to blame police after schoolgirls thrown from Corsa in Perthshire A90 crash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

Dundee lout tried to blame police after schoolgirls thrown from Corsa in Perthshire A90 crash

Robbie Mill's attempt at passing the buck for the horrific injuries failed to convince the jury.

By The Crime and Courts Team
Robert Mill and the car crash he caused.
Robert Mill rolled his Corsa on the A90 during the police pursuit. Image: DC Thomson.

A Dundee youth failed in his bid to blame police for causing devastating injuries to two teenage girls thrown from his car in a high-speed crash on the A90 in Perthshire.

Robbie Mill tried to dodge responsibility for causing wounds to the passengers hurled from his aged 1.2 litre Vauxhall Corsa.

One of the two 14-year-olds suffered a “traumatic” brain injury.

Officers had chased then-teenager Mill through Perth and Bridge of Earn and towards Dundee, before he came off the dual carriageway and rolled his car.

He claimed during a trial at Forfar Sheriff Court last week he had been rammed.

Police at the scene of the crash on the A90, near St Madoes, on February 20, 2021.
The Corsa rolled and was seriously damaged. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.

However, a jury was shown dashcam footage from a following vehicle, which showed Mill wilfully driving onto the grass verge near St Madoes while trying to undertake a police BMW carrying out a containment technique.

The jury did not believe his attempt to shift the blame and after just an hour of deliberations, Mill was convicted of two charges of causing serious injury by driving dangerously on February 20 2021.

Mill, who pled guilty to being in a separate police pursuit through Dundee and last year admitted leaving a 13-year-old scarred for life after setting her leggings on fire, will be sentenced next month.

Pursuit from Perth

The court heard the pursuit of uninsured Mill, now 20, of Clepington Road, began on Perth’s Tay Street just before 2pm.

He had a front seat passenger – a 14-year-old male – and the two girls in the back, one of whom had turned 14 just days earlier.

He negotiated the mini-roundabout at Marshall Place the wrong way before overtaking a line of stationary traffic at a red light and heading along Edinburgh Road and through Bridge of Earn.

While on the wrong side of the A912, another driver had to take evasive action before Mill joined the M90 and crossed the Friarton Bridge.

Robbie Mill.
Robbie Mill at Forfar Sheriff Court.

While travelling at more than 90mph, three police vehicles – a BMW X5, a Volvo V90 and an Audi A4 – attempted a three-car containment.

They planned to encircle Mill beside the central reservation and slow him gradually.

However, Mill – on three bail orders at the time – weaved between lanes, bashing the Volvo.

St Madoes crash caused by Robbie Mill.
Police cars surround the wreckage of Mill’s Corsa. Image: DC Thomson.

PC Scott Power, who drove the X5, told the court he had planned to take the left-hand position of a three-vehicle containment, with the V90 in front, the A4 at the rear and the central reservation to the right.

But when Mill continued moving, the plan changed and PC Power accelerated out in front, while the V90 took the right side.

Mill began swerving left and PC Power mirrored his positioning in front.

When Mill tried to undertake on the grass verge, his hatchback began bouncing and rolled.

Horrific injuries

The younger girl was rushed to Ninewells’ intensive trauma unit.

She was found to have a traumatic brain injury and “reduced” consciousness.

She also had sacral (base of the spine) fractures, stable lumbar vertebral fractures, an ear surface injury and a skull fracture.

Specialists from anaesthesiology, neurology, orthopaedics, physiotherapy and speech and language all treated the girl.

She was not discharged until March 31.

Ninewells
Ninewells Hospital. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.

The other girl was also was rushed to Ninewells by ambulance.

Her right shoulder blade was fractured and she suffered a deep head wound and abdominal abrasions.

The boy in the front seat, who told police Mill had “panicked”, suffered no significant injuries.

Mill sustained only minor injuries.

The A90 was closed for nine hours.

Victims begged accused to stop

A filmed interview with the lesser-injured girl was shown to jurors.

She said: “We drove to Perth to go on a walk up a hill.

“A police car went past us. We were having a laugh, videoing it.

“He was like ‘I’m not pulling over.’ He started freaking out when all the other cars came.

“I felt me and (the other girl) going upside down. I woke up on the road to see (the other girl) screaming, getting CPR.”

The wreckage after Mill flipped his car.
The wreckage after Mill flipped his car. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.

She added: “I just remember getting chased and looking up and all the cars behind us.

“We’ve said let us out and you can go on this chase yourself” but Mill refused.

Defence lodged

Mill lodged a defence incriminating PC Power, whose X5 suffered minor damage.

The constable, 45, said his driving was in accordance with training and he did not recall feeling any contact.

“If the accused moves left, you move left to try and box him in.

“The accused has gone left, I’ve gone over as far as I can.”

In cross-examination, he added: “He wasn’t knocked off the road, he did that by his own decision.”

When asked about the damage to the X5, its passenger PC Stephen Curry, 38, said: “I had far more important things to do then.

“My priority alone was holding a young girl’s head together, I was not interested in examining my car for damage.”

‘Desperate’ accused

Mill chose not to give evidence.

Fiscal depute Calum Gordon told the jury: “He simply was desperate to get away from the police at any cost.

“He had every opportunity to stop, every opportunity to slow down. He pushed his car to its limits.”

Forfar Sheriff Court.

The jury unanimously convicted Mill.

Sheriff Jillian Martin-Brown deferred sentencing for reports until June 13, when Mill has a hearing for his involvement in a second police chase.

Disqualifying him from driving in the interim, she added: “Given the nature of the offence, you should be aware that a custodial sentence is a prospect.”

Mill is already on a community payback order after, as a “prank”, he set fire to a 13-year-old girl’s leggings with a cigarette lighter at Dundee’s Caird Park in June 2020.

Her lower clothing burst into flames as she had been using hand gel to clean off dog dirt and s suffered a severe burn and permanent scar.

Later pursuit

Prior to the trial beginning, Mill appeared alongside HMP Perth inmate Ryan Robertson in connection with the latter’s dangerous driving through Dundee on April 29 last year.

Passenger Mill, then on five bail orders, admitted allowing himself to be carried in the car, knowing it had been taken without permission.

Ryan Robertson.
Ryan Robertson. Image: Facebook.

With false number plates, Robertson – also on bail – failed to stop for police as he sped through along various roads, including a footpath to the grounds of Longhaugh primary school and park.

While the pair tried to flee on foot, the car rolled back into a police vehicle, damaging it.

Robertson is banned from driving until 2026 after his year-long thieving spree was halted following another high speed police chase.

Both Mill and Robertson will be sentenced for this matter on June 13.

