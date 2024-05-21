Levenmouth swimming pool to celebrate rail link opening with free beach bootcamp, yoga and family fun

People travelling to Leven by train in a fortnight can enjoy free fun at the town’s swimming pool and sports centre.

An energising beach bootcamp and a soothing beach yoga session are among the activities on offer as part of the Levenmouth rail link celebrations.

And youngsters can enjoy free flumes and waves or come-and-try sessions on June 2 and 3.

The swimming pool and sports centre is just feet away from the new Leven railway station, which opens to the public on Sunday June 2.

And staff are keen to show people arriving by rail what’s on offer.

The activities are in addition to a host of community celebrations already announced, including a world record-breaking dook attempt and a day of music and entertainment.

Be aware, some of the sports centre activities are only free for people with a train ticket to or from Levenmouth on June 2 or 3.

But here’s what’s on offer.

Levenmouth swimming pool and sports centre activities on June 2

Beach bootcamp

What? A high-energy workout on Leven beach for all fitness abilities.

It’s free and for everyone but places are limited so booking is recommended.

When? 9am to 10am.

Beach yoga

What? Relax to the calming sounds of the sea.

Again, it’s free for everyone and booking is recommended.

Take your own yoga mat and water.

When? 10am to 11am.

Pool inflatable session

What? A day of aquatic fun and laughter for the whole family.

This is free for anyone with a train ticket.

When? 10am to 4pm.

Activities on June 3

Flumes and waves session

What? Three hours of fun in the pool – free with a train ticket.

When? 10am to 3pm.

Come-and-try sessions

What? Juniors are invited to try pickleball or badminton in a fun setting.

When? Both sessions are free with a train ticket and run from from 11.30am to 1pm.

New car park for station and sports centre

Grant Stevenson, area manager for Fife Sports and Leisure Trust, says: “We are excited to celebrate this significant milestone.

“The opening of the rail link allows us to enhance access to our venue and connect with more members of the local community, raising awareness of the importance of physical activity, health and wellbeing.”

However, for those arriving by car, a new car park is being developed.

It will be a larger version of the previous car park that served the sports centre.

However, the new one will serve both the swimming pool and the railway station.

It will be free and will accommodate 134 vehicles, including accessible parking.

There will also be electric charging points.