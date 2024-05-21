Levenmouth swimming pool to celebrate rail link opening with free beach bootcamp, yoga and family fun

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Levenmouth swimming pool to celebrate rail link opening with free beach bootcamp, yoga and family fun

The free events are in addition to a packed programme of community celebrations to welcome trains back to the area.

By Claire Warrender
Beach bootcamp and yoga will take place on Leven beach
A free beach bootcamp and yoga will take place on beautiful Leven beach. Image: Steve Brown/DCThomson

People travelling to Leven by train in a fortnight can enjoy free fun at the town’s swimming pool and sports centre.

An energising beach bootcamp and a soothing beach yoga session are among the activities on offer as part of the Levenmouth rail link celebrations.

And youngsters can enjoy free flumes and waves or come-and-try sessions on June 2 and 3.

Inflatables at Levenmouth swimming pool.
Levenmouth Swimming Pool is one venue taking part in the rail link opening celebrations.

The swimming pool and sports centre is just feet away from the new Leven railway station, which opens to the public on Sunday June 2.

And staff are keen to show people arriving by rail what’s on offer.

The activities are in addition to a host of community celebrations already announced, including a world record-breaking dook attempt and a day of music and entertainment.

Be aware, some of the sports centre activities are only free for people with a train ticket to or from Levenmouth on June 2 or 3.

But here’s what’s on offer.

Levenmouth swimming pool and sports centre activities on June 2

Beach bootcamp

What? A high-energy workout on Leven beach for all fitness abilities.

It’s free and for everyone but places are limited so booking is recommended.

When? 9am to 10am.

Beach yoga

What? Relax to the calming sounds of the sea.

Again, it’s free for everyone and booking is recommended.

Take your own yoga mat and water.

When? 10am to 11am.

Pool inflatable session

What? A day of aquatic fun and laughter for the whole family.

This is free for anyone with a train ticket.

When? 10am to 4pm.

Activities on June 3

Flumes and waves session

What? Three hours of fun in the pool – free with a train ticket.

When? 10am to 3pm.

Come-and-try sessions

What? Juniors are invited to try pickleball or badminton in a fun setting.

When? Both sessions are free with a train ticket and run from from 11.30am to 1pm.

New car park for station and sports centre

Grant Stevenson, area manager for Fife Sports and Leisure Trust, says: “We are excited to celebrate this significant milestone.

“The opening of the rail link allows us to enhance access to our venue and connect with more members of the local community, raising awareness of the importance of physical activity, health and wellbeing.”

However, for those arriving by car, a new car park is being developed.

It will be a larger version of the previous car park that served the sports centre.

However, the new one will serve both the swimming pool and the railway station.

It will be free and will accommodate 134 vehicles, including accessible parking.

There will also be electric charging points.

