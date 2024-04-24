Levenmouth rail link: A guide to the community celebrations planned to mark railway opening

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Fife

Levenmouth rail link: A guide to the community celebrations planned to mark railway opening

A host of events is already organised for the lead up to the big day.

By Claire Warrender
Buckhaven and Methil Miners Brass Band are taking part in the Levenmouth rail link celebrations
Buckhaven and Methil Miners Brass Band are taking part in the Levenmouth rail link celebrations. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.

The new Levenmouth rail link opens in just over five weeks time and the community is getting ready to celebrate.

Passenger trains begin running from Sunday June 2, connecting Levenmouth to the rail network for the first time in 55 years.

A train arriving at the new Leven railway station. Celebrations are arranged to mark the Levenmouth rail link openng
A train arrives at the new Leven railway station as part of driver training. Image: Supplied by Network Rail.

And details of an official VIP opening ceremony will be announced soon.

However, a full programme of local celebrations has already been arranged and anyone can join in or watch.

It includes a football tournament, a world record-breaking dook attempt and a whole day of music and entertainment.

Here are the details of what’s already been announced.

Levenmouth rail link opening celebrations

Levenmouth football tournament

When: Monday May 6, 1pm to 3pm.

Where: Bayview Stadium, home of East Fife FC.

What: Scotland’s Railway has teamed up with East Fife Community Football Club to create a competition, open to anyone born between 2009 and 2011.

Teams will be created on the day.

Anyone interested in taking part should email enquiries@efcfc.co.uk for more information.

Levenmouth spring clean

When: Saturday May 25, 10am to 4pm.

Where: Multiple locations across Levenmouth.

What: A community clean-up of the area to ensure the area is spic and span in time for official celebrations.

Fife Coast and Countryside Trust are supplying the equipment needed so no need to bring anything.

Leven charity Link n Dip world record attempt

When: Sunday May 26 1pm to 4pm.

Where: Leven beach

What: A bid to create a record for the most people dipping in the sea while holding hands.

Members of the Fife Dippers Mental Health Dipping Society will take part in the Leven dip-a-thon
Members of the Fife Dippers Mental Health Dipping Society will take part in the event. Image: Supplied by Cuddy Cudworth.

The event begins with two hours of wellness, including yoga, and the dip takes place at 3pm.

Participants are asked to park at Fife Heritage Railway‘s Kirkland Sidings site and take a vintage bus to the beach.

Just turn up on the day and make a donation to Megan’s Space, a young people’s mental health charity.

Levenmouth railway celebrations garden party

When: Thursday May 30, 10am to 2pm.

Where: Festival Gardens, Leven.

What: A chance to look back at a bygone era with afternoon tea, light refreshments, music and entertainment.

Leven Community Council has invited 140 care home residents to reminisce.

Fife primary schools’ event

When: Friday May 31, 10am to 2pm

Where: Savoy Park, Methil

What: Around 400 pupils from 11 primary schools will take part in a range of activities to highlight the new rail link and encourage active travel.

Local radio station K107FM will be in attendance.

More details to be announced.

Fairground

When: Friday May 31 to Sunday June 2

Where: Leven Promenade.

What: A funfair with rides and stalls will run for three days to encourage more people into the area over the weekend.

Levenmouth rail link opening day celebrations

When: Sunday June 2, 11.30am to 5.05pm.

Where: Leven High Street.

What: The new Levenmouth timetable starts and passengers can begin using Scotrail services.

This will be marked with a street market and a day of entertainment.

The 11 Leven girls who are heading to the Dance World Cup in Prague
Members of the Amber Barclay Dance Academy are taking part in the Levenmouth rail link celebrations. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

More than 30 stalls will line the High Street, with a big stage set up for live bands and other acts.

Methil and Buckhaven Miners Brass Band kick off the celebrations at 11.30am.

And they will be followed by:

Noon – 3s A Crowd

12.55 – Amber Barclay Academy of Dance

1.20 – Hot Harry

1.40 – The Long Road

2.30 – Jamie the Jester

3.15 – Highland dancers from Expressions School of Dance

3.35 – Billy Reekie

4.20 – Expressions School of Dance

4.45 – Lundin Links Community Choir

5.05 – Colourful Noise

Other events

Events are planned at Edinburgh Waverley station to show passengers what Fife has to offer.

In addition, members of Levenmouth Rail Campaign are planning an exhibition at Methil Heritage Centre.

A Network Rail photography competition closes on May 10, and judging has started for Leven Rotary Club’s schools’ poetry competition.

Further events and details will be added here as they’re announced.

Conversation