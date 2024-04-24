Levenmouth rail link: A guide to the community celebrations planned to mark railway opening

The new Levenmouth rail link opens in just over five weeks time and the community is getting ready to celebrate.

Passenger trains begin running from Sunday June 2, connecting Levenmouth to the rail network for the first time in 55 years.

And details of an official VIP opening ceremony will be announced soon.

However, a full programme of local celebrations has already been arranged and anyone can join in or watch.

It includes a football tournament, a world record-breaking dook attempt and a whole day of music and entertainment.

Here are the details of what’s already been announced.

Levenmouth rail link opening celebrations

Levenmouth football tournament

When: Monday May 6, 1pm to 3pm.

Where: Bayview Stadium, home of East Fife FC.

What: Scotland’s Railway has teamed up with East Fife Community Football Club to create a competition, open to anyone born between 2009 and 2011.

Teams will be created on the day.

Anyone interested in taking part should email enquiries@efcfc.co.uk for more information.

Levenmouth spring clean

When: Saturday May 25, 10am to 4pm.

Where: Multiple locations across Levenmouth.

What: A community clean-up of the area to ensure the area is spic and span in time for official celebrations.

Fife Coast and Countryside Trust are supplying the equipment needed so no need to bring anything.

Leven charity Link n Dip world record attempt

When: Sunday May 26 1pm to 4pm.

Where: Leven beach

What: A bid to create a record for the most people dipping in the sea while holding hands.

The event begins with two hours of wellness, including yoga, and the dip takes place at 3pm.

Participants are asked to park at Fife Heritage Railway‘s Kirkland Sidings site and take a vintage bus to the beach.

Just turn up on the day and make a donation to Megan’s Space, a young people’s mental health charity.

Levenmouth railway celebrations garden party

When: Thursday May 30, 10am to 2pm.

Where: Festival Gardens, Leven.

What: A chance to look back at a bygone era with afternoon tea, light refreshments, music and entertainment.

Leven Community Council has invited 140 care home residents to reminisce.

Fife primary schools’ event

When: Friday May 31, 10am to 2pm

Where: Savoy Park, Methil

What: Around 400 pupils from 11 primary schools will take part in a range of activities to highlight the new rail link and encourage active travel.

Local radio station K107FM will be in attendance.

More details to be announced.

Fairground

When: Friday May 31 to Sunday June 2

Where: Leven Promenade.

What: A funfair with rides and stalls will run for three days to encourage more people into the area over the weekend.

Levenmouth rail link opening day celebrations

When: Sunday June 2, 11.30am to 5.05pm.

Where: Leven High Street.

What: The new Levenmouth timetable starts and passengers can begin using Scotrail services.

This will be marked with a street market and a day of entertainment.

More than 30 stalls will line the High Street, with a big stage set up for live bands and other acts.

Methil and Buckhaven Miners Brass Band kick off the celebrations at 11.30am.

And they will be followed by:

Noon – 3s A Crowd

12.55 – Amber Barclay Academy of Dance

1.20 – Hot Harry

1.40 – The Long Road

2.30 – Jamie the Jester

3.15 – Highland dancers from Expressions School of Dance

3.35 – Billy Reekie

4.20 – Expressions School of Dance

4.45 – Lundin Links Community Choir

5.05 – Colourful Noise

Other events

Events are planned at Edinburgh Waverley station to show passengers what Fife has to offer.

In addition, members of Levenmouth Rail Campaign are planning an exhibition at Methil Heritage Centre.

A Network Rail photography competition closes on May 10, and judging has started for Leven Rotary Club’s schools’ poetry competition.

Further events and details will be added here as they’re announced.