Boy, 16, sexually assaulted on Glasgow to Stirling train

Police are investigating after a 16-year-old boy was sexually assaulted on a train between Glasgow and Stirling.

The incident happened on the Glasgow Queen Street to Stirling train on Saturday, May 18 at around 9.30pm.

A man sat next to the boy, before sexually assaulting him.

The boy challenged the man, who got up and moved further down the carriage.

The man then left the train at Stirling.

The suspect is described as white, in his fifties, around 5ft 8ins tall and of a broad build.

He had short grey hair, a grey beard and wore a silver jacket with a green and white top underneath, brown shorts and white trainers.

A spokesperson for British Transport Police said: “Anyone with information is asked to contact BTP by texting 61016, or by calling 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference 13 of May 19.

“Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”