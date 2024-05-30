Inch Pavilion Bowling Green sale takes step forward as councillors asked to agree to Montrose Port Authority bid

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

Inch Pavilion Bowling Green sale takes step forward as councillors asked to agree to Montrose Port Authority bid

If approved, the sale will net Angus Council more than £200,000.

By Liam Rutherford Local Democracy Reporter
Montrose’s Inch pavilion and bowling green is set to be offloaded by Angus Council for a six-figure sum.. Image: Angus Council
Montrose’s Inch pavilion and bowling green is set to be offloaded by Angus Council for a six-figure sum.. Image: Angus Council

The sale of Montrose’s Inch pavilion and bowling green is set to take a step forward as councillors are asked to agree to a £201k deal.

Angus local authority chiefs have recommended councillors on the policy and resources committee approve the sale of the pavilion to the Montrose Port Authority.

A paper, which will go before the committee next week, details the sale will net the council £201,750.

However, the bid from Montrose Port Authority, who plan to use the land to build offices, was not the highest tendered to Angus Council.

Surplus to requirements

Montrose’s bowling green and pavilion were declared surplus to council requirements in 2021 and subsequently offered for sale.

A two month consultation was carried out – as required by law – to gauge public feeling on the proposals.

However, over 75% of respondents did not support the sale of the pavilion to the Montrose Port Authority

Angus Council. Image: Google Maps

Among the concerns raised was that the bid by the company was not the highest recieved by Angus Council.

There were also calls for the building to be retained for community use.

But Angus Council chiefs say the bid was the highest scoring option from the options appraisal carried out and recommended its sale be approved.

Subject to court approval

If councillors agree to go ahead with the sale, it will be subject to approval by the courts – which could take up to a year to secure.

In the report, Mr Dailly wrote: “If members wish to proceed with the disposal, the
council must apply to the court to for authority to dispose of the common good asset.

“Based on previous experience the timescale for obtaining court consent could take between six to 12 months.

“The sale would not be able to proceed without the court granting consent.”

