Home News Angus & The Mearns

Montrose common good bowling green could be sold by council for £75,000 less than top bid

Angus councillors agreed the sale of Inch Pavilion and bowling green behind closed doors last month - but the deal must go to community consultation.

By Graham Brown
Inch pavilion and bowling green will be subject to community consultation before a deal is finalised. Image: Angus Council
Inch pavilion and bowling green will be subject to community consultation before a deal is finalised. Image: Angus Council

A Montrose bowling club site at the centre of a controversial common good sale could be offloaded by Angus Council for tens of thousands of pounds less than the authority was offered.

Councillors considered the future of Inch pavilion and bowling green behind closed doors last month.

They agreed to take the second highest offer for the site.

The Courier understands Montrose Port Authority is the preferred bidder.

Officials recommended the MPA offer as the best option – but the reasons were discussed in secret.

However, we can reveal town shipping firm Rix wanted the site in a two-part deal with Queen’s Close homeless hostel in the town.

The total Rix offer was £335,000.

And it is understood their Inch bid was as much as £75k above what councillors have agreed to accept.

But despite the lack of current financial detail, the Montrose public will eventually learn the sale price.

Under common good rules, the sale must go to community consultation and be approved by the courts.

Committee controversy

Discussion around the deal split councillors.

Montrose SNP administration members on the policy committee said there are clear legal protocols for considering commercial transactions such as this in private.

But local opposition councillors demanded the issue be heard in the open because of it being a common good asset.

They refused to take part in the debate.

Rix’s bid was dependent on securing both sites.

The port-based firm previously revealed its offer to buy Queen’s Close as worker accommodation.

Rix director Mark Cessford
Rix director Mark Cessford at Queen’s Close. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

The 11-bed hostel off Montrose High Street has cost the council huge sums since a fatal fire there 15 years ago.

It underwent a £355,000 refurbishment but could not be used because of changes to HMO rules.

Subsequent sale attempts failed.

But the council is now considering offers after a closing date for the building passed in September.

The hostel’s future is yet to be discussed by councillors.

‘Frustration’

Rix director Mark Cessford said: “At this stage we have not been told anything other than our Inch pavilion bid was not successful.

“Because of the terms of our offer, that also means our offer for Queen’s Close has not been accepted.”

The company hoped to develop the Inch site as a renewables centre for its own use and potentially other offices and a community open space.

“We have put a huge effort into developing our plans and there is a lot of frustration just now,” added Mr Cessford.

“What I would add is that the success of any port, no matter where it sits, is down to the people who import and export goods.

“The port is there to facilitate ships getting in and out, allowing trade to exist.

“If the businesses are successful, it automatically follows the port will be successful.”

A spokesperson for Angus Council said: “We are preparing for the community consultation.

“Due to commercial sensitivities, we are unable to discuss this matter further at this time.”

Montrose Port Authority said it could not comment on the matter.

It recently revealed the acquisition of the historic quayside Customs House.

The listed 19th century building is to be restored in a major project which could create offices and community space.

