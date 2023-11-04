Ask a local: Your insider’s guide to the 5 best things about St Andrews

St Andrews is world-famous as the home of golf.

The sport was first played on the links in the 15th century and the Old Course regularly hosts major championships, including The Open.

Meanwhile, the two-mile-long West Sands beach, used in the opening scene of Oscar-winning Chariots of Fire, is an iconic sight.

Tourists flock to the Fife town, which is also home to 7,500 students.

However, there’s far more to St Andrews than golf and the university.

Businesswoman Jamie Craig-Gentles, who founded the St Andrews Golf Camp for juniors, is enthusiastic about all that St Andrews has to offer.

The 43-year-old lives with husband Marc and children Luna, 7 and four-year-old Arlo.

And she has shared her five favourite things about the town.

1. The Old Course on a Sunday

“Golf isn’t played on the Old Course on a Sunday and nothing beats a crisp autumn walk across the fairways,” she says.

“I often pick up a coffee from Dook cafe and take my kids down to ride their bikes.

“You don’t need to be a golfer to appreciate this walk.

“And it’s always entertaining when tourists see the kids on their bikes, kicking balls or rolling down the grass.

“To them, it’s sacred ground and to us, it’s a Sunday playground – a very cherished one, of course.”

2. Swimrise at Castle Sands

“Joining my fellow “Bob & Blether” swimming group at Castle Sands is always the best start to any day.

“But, a sunrise ‘swimrise’ is magical, peaceful and tranquil.

“Taking some time out in our busy lives is important and wild swimming has become a big part of my life. I’ve also opened a sauna at Kingsbarns beach.

“Our group of 60+ women are of all ages and backgrounds and we gather to literally throw ourselves into the North Sea.

“It’s so unbelievably exhilarating, and exposing ourselves to the cold water has proven health benefits.

“Then we connect and chat over a coffee, setting us up for the day ahead.

“Wild swimming has become really popular and there are now many swimming groups around St Andrews.”

3. Fish and chips from the Tailend

“We all have a favourite chippy and ours has to be the Tailend.

“Family-run by Jessica and Darren and their lovely team, it serves amazing fish and chips.

“And they also do really lovely seasonal produce and shellfish – it’s always nice to see Arbroath Smokies on their menu.

“I’ve also been to some of their evening events, which is a nice night out with friends.

“They pair food and drinks and Darren has a natural flair for food pairing. It’s a lovely experience.

“You can sit in, where they look after families with crayons and colouring for the kids, or takeaway.

“We always head down to the bandstand to eat ours on a sunny Sunday.”

4.Toppings book shop

“This shop is always a hit on a rainy day.

“They serve coffee and tea and have a snug area for the kids to sit and read some books.

“It feels good to support local independent stores and this one is a firm favourite – I enjoy meandering around looking to be inspired.

“My children also love it and request to go.

“Toppings holds regular events with authors, bringing people together in person to discuss interesting topics.

“The recent one I attended was for ‘The Ripple Effect’ by Anna Deacon and Vicky Allan, a book about community and wild swimming.

“Bringing lots of local people together, these events feel community-focused, which I love.”

5. St Andrews Links Academy and Balgove Golf Course

“We love to take our kids here and we’re always greeted with friendly banter from Gordie and Craig.

“It’s a fun way to keep kids engaged while learning.

“They love the independence of collecting their balls in the basket then hitting at the driving range, while playing the ‘go fish’ game on the Toptracer.

“The Academy also runs a fantastic programme called SALJA (St Andrews Links Junior Golf Association).

“This gives juniors access to golf for a small membership cost. It’s run mostly by volunteers and passionate coaches.

“The Balgove is a nine-hole course which is the perfect place to introduce beginners to golf.

“It offers some of the best coaching and facilities in the country.”