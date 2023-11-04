Ask a local: Your insider’s guide to the 5 best things about St Andrews

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ask a local: Your insider’s guide to the 5 best things about St Andrews

St Andrews businesswoman Jamie Craig-Gentles shares five of her favourite things about her home town.

Jamie Craig-Gentles, with husband Marc and children Luna and Arlo, has given us a local's guide to some of St Andrews best bits.
Jamie Craig-Gentles, with husband Marc and children Luna and Arlo, has given us a local's guide to some of St Andrews best bits. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
By Claire Warrender

St Andrews is world-famous as the home of golf.

The sport was first played on the links in the 15th century and the Old Course regularly hosts major championships, including The Open.

The Hamilton Grand building in St Andrews is iconic.
A world-famous view of the Old Course in St Andrews. Image: Supplied by Savills.

Meanwhile, the two-mile-long West Sands beach, used in the opening scene of Oscar-winning Chariots of Fire, is an iconic sight.

Tourists flock to the Fife town, which is also home to 7,500 students.

However, there’s far more to St Andrews than golf and the university.

Businesswoman Jamie Craig-Gentles, who founded the St Andrews Golf Camp for juniors, is enthusiastic about all that St Andrews has to offer.

The 43-year-old lives with husband Marc and children Luna, 7 and four-year-old Arlo.

And she has shared her five favourite things about the town.

1. The Old Course on a Sunday

“Golf isn’t played on the Old Course on a Sunday and nothing beats a crisp autumn walk across the fairways,” she says.

“I often pick up a coffee from Dook cafe and take my kids down to ride their bikes.

“You don’t need to be a golfer to appreciate this walk.

“And it’s always entertaining when tourists see the kids on their bikes, kicking balls or rolling down the grass.

“To them, it’s sacred ground and to us, it’s a Sunday playground – a very cherished one, of course.”

2. Swimrise at Castle Sands

“Joining my fellow “Bob & Blether” swimming group at Castle Sands is always the best start to any day.

“But, a sunrise ‘swimrise’ is magical, peaceful and tranquil.

The group enjoys cold water swimming in Fife
Jamie Craig-Gentles, front right, with other member’s of her Bob & Blether group. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.

“Taking some time out in our busy lives is important and wild swimming has become a big part of my life. I’ve also opened a sauna at Kingsbarns beach.

“Our group of 60+ women are of all ages and backgrounds and we gather to literally throw ourselves into the North Sea.

“It’s so unbelievably exhilarating, and exposing ourselves to the cold water has proven health benefits.

“Then we connect and chat over a coffee, setting us up for the day ahead.

“Wild swimming has become really popular and there are now many swimming groups around St Andrews.”

3. Fish and chips from the Tailend

“We all have a favourite chippy and ours has to be the Tailend.

“Family-run by Jessica and Darren and their lovely team, it serves amazing fish and chips.

Jamie and family enjoy a meal at the Tailend on Market Street, St Andrews.
Jamie and family enjoy a meal at the Tailend on Market Street, St Andrews. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

“And they also do really lovely seasonal produce and shellfish – it’s always nice to see Arbroath Smokies on their menu.

“I’ve also been to some of their evening events, which is a nice night out with friends.

“They pair food and drinks and Darren has a natural flair for food pairing. It’s a lovely experience.

The Tailend in St Andrews.
The Tailend in St Andrews. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

“You can sit in, where they look after families with crayons and colouring for the kids, or takeaway.

“We always head down to the bandstand to eat ours on a sunny Sunday.”

4.Toppings book shop

This shop is always a hit on a rainy day.

“They serve coffee and tea and have a snug area for the kids to sit and read some books.

“It feels good to support local independent stores and this one is a firm favourite – I enjoy meandering around looking to be inspired.

The family loves the atmosphere of Toppings in Greyfriars Gardens.
The family loves the atmosphere of Toppings in Greyfriars Gardens. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

“My children also love it and request to go.

“Toppings holds regular events with authors, bringing people together in person to discuss interesting topics.

“The recent one I attended was for ‘The Ripple Effect’ by Anna Deacon and Vicky Allan, a book about community and wild swimming.

“Bringing lots of local people together, these events feel community-focused, which I love.”

5. St Andrews Links Academy and Balgove Golf Course

“We love to take our kids here and we’re always greeted with friendly banter from Gordie and Craig.

“It’s a fun way to keep kids engaged while learning.

“They love the independence of collecting their balls in the basket then hitting at the driving range, while playing the ‘go fish’ game on the Toptracer.

Arlo, 4, gets a lesson from dad at St Andrews Links Academy.
Arlo, 4, gets a lesson from dad, Marc. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

“The Academy also runs a fantastic programme called SALJA  (St Andrews Links Junior Golf Association).

“This gives juniors access to golf for a small membership cost. It’s run mostly by volunteers and passionate coaches.

“The Balgove is a nine-hole course which is the perfect place to introduce beginners to golf.

“It offers some of the best coaching and facilities in the country.”

