St Andrews wild swimmers open Finnish-style sauna on Fife beach

A pair of Fife cold water swimmers have launched a hot new attraction at Kingsbarns beach.

Jamie Craig-Gentles and Jayne McGhie have just unveiled a wood-fired sauna with dramatic seaside views.

And the St Andrews businesswomen hope their Finnish-style Wild Scottish Sauna will improve the health and wellbeing of visitors.

The pair are already passionate advocates of the restorative power of cold water.

And they hope to build on that by giving visitors the chance to combine a brisk North Sea dip with a toasty session in the cabin, made from local cedarwood.

The idea is based on a lifestyle adopted by many in Finland, where Jamie previously worked as a mental health nurse.

She said: “I have an understanding of sauna and health.

“Now I can combine them both and help people to feel well naturally.”

Watching dolphins from the Kingsbarns beach sauna

A mobile sauna, based in a converted horse box, opened at Elie beach last year.

Jamie and Jayne used it and loved it so much they wanted to open their own.

Jamie, who co-owns a golf travel company in St Andrews, says the huge windows of the Kingsbarns beach sauna look directly over the sea.

But the smoked glass means no-one can see in.

“Yesterday, we could see a pod of dolphins which was absolutely beautiful,” she said.

“Kingsbarns beach itself is gorgeous. It’s so peaceful and tranquil.”

Sauna users can book 55-minute private sessions for up to 12 people for £100.

Or they can join a one-hour shared social session for £15.

However, the women also plan to allow organisations such as Women’s Aid and mental health groups free use.

Transforming lives with cold and hot water

Jamie created the Bob and Blether cold water swimming group last year and persuaded Jayne to join.

The pair say the experience has transformed their lives and the Kingsbarns beach sauna is a continuation of that.

Jayne, who runs Jayne McGhie Skin in St Andrews, described it as a natural anti-depressant.

“We want to help transform others,” she said.

“I’m passionate about inspiring people to take part in pursuits that make them feel well physically and mentally.”

Socialising without alcohol

Jamie said socialising in Scotland normally involves alcohol, which can have a detrimental effect on health.

She added: “We want to bring people together in a healthier way, to feel good without alcohol.

“Saunas are a social place where everyone is created equal.

“They’re known for their ability to reduce stress and improve cardiovascular health.

“And they also have a detoxifying effect on the body.

“They definitely make people feel better.”