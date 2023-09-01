St Andrews wild swimmers open Finnish-style sauna on Fife beach

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
St Andrews wild swimmers open Finnish-style sauna on Fife beach

A pair of cold water swimmers hope the toasty sauna at Kingsbarns beach will boost the health and wellbeing of visitors.

By Claire Warrender
Kingsbarns beach sauna
Jamie Craig-Gentles and Jayne McGhie make their way to the sea from their Kingsbarns beach sauna. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.

A pair of Fife cold water swimmers have launched a hot new attraction at Kingsbarns beach.

Jamie Craig-Gentles and Jayne McGhie have just unveiled a wood-fired sauna with dramatic seaside views.

And the St Andrews businesswomen hope their Finnish-style Wild Scottish Sauna will improve the health and wellbeing of visitors.

Inside the new Kingsbarns beach sauna.
The pair are already passionate advocates of the restorative power of cold water.

And they hope to build on that by giving visitors the chance to combine a brisk North Sea dip with a toasty session in the cabin, made from local cedarwood.

The idea is based on a lifestyle adopted by many in Finland, where Jamie previously worked as a mental health nurse.

She said: “I have an understanding of sauna and health.

“Now I can combine them both and help people to feel well naturally.”

Watching dolphins from the Kingsbarns beach sauna

A mobile sauna, based in a converted horse box, opened at Elie beach last year.

Jamie and Jayne used it and loved it so much they wanted to open their own.

Jamie, who co-owns a golf travel company in St Andrews, says the huge windows of the Kingsbarns beach sauna look directly over the sea.

The Kingsbarns beach sauna overlooks the sea.
Jayne, left and Jamie inside the Kingsbarns beach sauna, which overlooks the sea. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.

But the smoked glass means no-one can see in.

“Yesterday, we could see a pod of dolphins which was absolutely beautiful,” she said.

“Kingsbarns beach itself is gorgeous. It’s so peaceful and tranquil.”

Sauna users can book 55-minute private sessions for up to 12 people for £100.

Or they can join a one-hour shared social session for £15.

However, the women also plan to allow organisations such as Women’s Aid and mental health groups free use.

Transforming lives with cold and hot water

Jamie created the Bob and Blether cold water swimming group last year and persuaded Jayne to join.

The pair say the experience has transformed their lives and the Kingsbarns beach sauna is a continuation of that.

The group enjoys cold water swimming in Fife
Jamie Craig-Gentles, front right, with members of the cold water swimming group in St Andrews. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
Jamie, front middle, and Jayne, top right, with other members of the Bob and Blether group inside the Kingsbarns beach sauna.
Jayne, who runs Jayne McGhie Skin in St Andrews, described it as a natural anti-depressant.

“We want to help transform others,” she said.

“I’m passionate about inspiring people to take part in pursuits that make them feel well physically and mentally.”

Socialising without alcohol

Jamie said socialising in Scotland normally involves alcohol, which can have a detrimental effect on health.

She added: “We want to bring people together in a healthier way, to feel good without alcohol.

“Saunas are a social place where everyone is created equal.

“They’re known for their ability to reduce stress and improve cardiovascular health.

“And they also have a detoxifying effect on the body.

“They definitely make people feel better.”

