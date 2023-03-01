Cold water swimming in St Andrews changed our lives – now we’re using our passion to help other women

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

For Fife women Caroline Blair and Jamie Craig-Gentles, cold water swimming has been life-changing.

Their regular early morning dips in the North Sea off St Andrews, even in winter, have improved their health and brought inner peace.

Now they and a group of like-minded souls are about to use their passion to improve the lives of other women in north Fife and Dundee.

They will celebrate International Women’s Day on March 8 with the St Andrews Swimrise, a cold water dawn dook in aid of Dundee Women’s Aid.

And they hope other brave and inspiring women will join them, either in the water or to cheer them on.

‘It gives you a natural high and an inner peace’

Like many others Caroline, 37, and Jamie, 43, lead busy lives, juggling motherhood with demanding businesses.

Caroline is a broadcast journalist and event host, perhaps best known for her sports coverage for both BBC Scotland and STV.

Jamie, meanwhile, co-owns a golf travel company and founded the St Andrews Golf Camp for juniors.

They discovered their love of outdoor swimming just over a year ago as the UK recovered from the Covid pandemic.

Weary from the anxieties of lockdown and personal strains, Jamie took to the water and persuaded Caroline to join her.

And they’ve never looked back.

Mental health is a big part of it.” Jamie Craig-Gentles.

The pair now meet almost every morning at a natural pool off Castle Sands to enjoy an invigorating start to the day.

“The cold water just numbs all the anxieties,” says Jamie.

“It gives you a natural high and an inner peace.

“Mental health is a big part of it. We’re now addicted.”

For Caroline, it’s an activity she can enjoy without feeling “mum guilt”.

‘We’re not Wim Hof. We just like a chat in the sea’

She says: “Jamie and I both have young children and very busy lives.

“But as we both say, you can’t pour from an empty cup and this is our way of filling the cup.

“Swimrise means we get our swim, our blether, a catch-up and a coffee and we’re ready for the day.

“It also means we’re back home before the rest of the family is up which, from a childcare point of view, is massive.

“For me, it’s been life-changing.”

And Jamie and Caroline are by no means the only ones who feel this way.

They are now regularly joined by up to 20 other women of all ages, shapes, sizes and lifestyles.

And they have dubbed the group Bob And A Blether.

“The reason we call it that is we’re just sitting in the sea,” says Caroline.

“We’re not Wim Hof (Dutch motivational speaker known as the Iceman due to his ability to withstand low temperatures).

“And we’re not extreme athletes. We’re just a group of women who like a chat in the sea.”

How to get involved in fundraising cold water swimming event

Now they are encouraging even more women – and men – to join them next Wednesday for their fundraising dook.

It’s part of a national Swimrise event, with the Fife women raising cash for Dundee Women’s Aid, which has been supporting women and children affected by domestic abuse for 40 years.

They are suggesting a £10 donation to take part but anyone who wants to show support can chip in to their online fundraiser.

The group will meet on Castle Sands at 6.15am, taking to the water in time to catch the sunrise at 6.45am.

They have already smashed their £250 target, raising almost £1,000 with more than a week to go.

And Jamie adds: “I would encourage everybody who fancies giving it a go to try it.

“Even if you don’t want to get in the water, come and support us from the shore.”

There are some risks associated with outdoor swimming. Read these expert tips from the Outdoor Swimming Society to stay safe.