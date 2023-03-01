Courier Business Conference: The Apprentice star Mike Soutar to inspire

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Courier Business Conference: The Apprentice star Mike Soutar to inspire

By Rob McLaren
March 1 2023, 5.56am Updated: March 1 2023, 1.33pm
The Apprentice star Mike Soutar will appear at the Courier Business Conference.
The Apprentice star Mike Soutar will appear at the Courier Business Conference.

He is one of the UK’s most respected business figures – best known for his ruthless interviews with candidates on BBC1’s The Apprentice.

But when Mike Soutar appears at the Courier Business Conference later this month, he will look to inspire out local business leaders and entrepreneurs.

The Courier conference, held on March 27 at the Apex City Quay Hotel in Dundee, has a theme of ‘survive and thrive’.

And Mike knows first-hand about owning a business through a recession.

After a stellar career as a magazine editor, he founded Shortlist Media in 2007 which revolutionised the industry in Britain with free titles ShortList and Stylist.

Running a business which relied on advertiser revenue in the 2008 downturn was not without its challenges.

But Mike grew his business to employ 180 people with annual revenues of £25m before selling the titles in 2015.

He has been on Lord Sugar’s interview panel on The Apprentice since 2011.

Keynote speech at Courier Business Conference

Mike, who went to school in Fife and worked in Dundee, said his speech will give suggestions on how people can turn a downturn to their advantage.

He said: “I’m really looking forward to joining a strong line-up of speakers at Courier Business Conference.

“The theme couldn’t be more relevant for 2023 – how to survive and thrive in a more challenging economic environment.

“I’ve got the battle scars from launching a business right into the financial crisis and growing it through the ensuing recession, to pivoting a company which was 100% reliant on commuter customers when lockdown struck.

Mike Soutar and Linda Plant in The Apprentice boardroom. Image: BBC.

“But while the economy might be serious right now, I can promise an upbeat and constructive session.

“I’ll look forward to telling delegates what I learned managing businesses through difficult moments and sharing insights into the smart ways they can use a downturn to their advantage.

“And of course I’ll be letting them into some of the behind the scenes secrets of the Apprentice boardroom too!”

Courier Business Conference

Mike’s appearance will follow two panel sessions at the conference, held in association with long-term partners Henderson Loggie.

The first will hear from business leaders who took key decisions to guide their companies through a crisis.

This session will include Theresa Lawson, chief executive of the ESP Group, which operates the Journeycall contact centre in Arbroath; and John Reid the previous general manager of Michelin Dundee.

The second panel session will focus on employees – how to encourage a strong workplace culture, how to get the best out of staff as well as best practice for mental health and wellbeing issues.

It will feature Michael Wells, chief executive of Carnoustie Golf Links and Lyndsay Kennedy, head of HR at Loganair.

Both panels and Mike’s speech will feature the opportunity for people in the audience to ask questions.

The conference will also feature an exhibition area, time for networking and lunch.

Tickets, priced at £45, are available at thecourierbusinessconference.com

