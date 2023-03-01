Courier Business Conference: The Apprentice star Mike Soutar to inspire

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

He is one of the UK’s most respected business figures – best known for his ruthless interviews with candidates on BBC1’s The Apprentice.

But when Mike Soutar appears at the Courier Business Conference later this month, he will look to inspire out local business leaders and entrepreneurs.

The Courier conference, held on March 27 at the Apex City Quay Hotel in Dundee, has a theme of ‘survive and thrive’.

And Mike knows first-hand about owning a business through a recession.

After a stellar career as a magazine editor, he founded Shortlist Media in 2007 which revolutionised the industry in Britain with free titles ShortList and Stylist.

Running a business which relied on advertiser revenue in the 2008 downturn was not without its challenges.

But Mike grew his business to employ 180 people with annual revenues of £25m before selling the titles in 2015.

He has been on Lord Sugar’s interview panel on The Apprentice since 2011.

Keynote speech at Courier Business Conference

Mike, who went to school in Fife and worked in Dundee, said his speech will give suggestions on how people can turn a downturn to their advantage.

He said: “I’m really looking forward to joining a strong line-up of speakers at Courier Business Conference.

“The theme couldn’t be more relevant for 2023 – how to survive and thrive in a more challenging economic environment.

“I’ve got the battle scars from launching a business right into the financial crisis and growing it through the ensuing recession, to pivoting a company which was 100% reliant on commuter customers when lockdown struck.

“But while the economy might be serious right now, I can promise an upbeat and constructive session.

“I’ll look forward to telling delegates what I learned managing businesses through difficult moments and sharing insights into the smart ways they can use a downturn to their advantage.

“And of course I’ll be letting them into some of the behind the scenes secrets of the Apprentice boardroom too!”

Courier Business Conference

Mike’s appearance will follow two panel sessions at the conference, held in association with long-term partners Henderson Loggie.

The first will hear from business leaders who took key decisions to guide their companies through a crisis.

This session will include Theresa Lawson, chief executive of the ESP Group, which operates the Journeycall contact centre in Arbroath; and John Reid the previous general manager of Michelin Dundee.

The second panel session will focus on employees – how to encourage a strong workplace culture, how to get the best out of staff as well as best practice for mental health and wellbeing issues.

It will feature Michael Wells, chief executive of Carnoustie Golf Links and Lyndsay Kennedy, head of HR at Loganair.

Both panels and Mike’s speech will feature the opportunity for people in the audience to ask questions.

The conference will also feature an exhibition area, time for networking and lunch.

Tickets, priced at £45, are available at thecourierbusinessconference.com