Home Past Times

Pictures: School orchestras provide the sound of music in Tayside through the years

By Kirstie Waterston
March 1 2023, 6.00am
Whitfield and Linlathen High School Jazz Orchestra posing at Bell Street Music Centre in Dundee in 1994. Image: DC Thomson.
Whitfield and Linlathen High School Jazz Orchestra posing at Bell Street Music Centre in Dundee in 1994. Image: DC Thomson.

Whether you loved orchestra rehearsals or hated them, school bands have been a mainstay of extracurricular activities for decades in Courier Country.

For some pupils, music lessons were taken under duress at the insistence of parents, but others relished the chance to perform and learn new skills.

From the squeaky string section to bum notes in the brass section – and an exasperated conductor – there’s never a dull moment at school orchestra rehearsals.

But months spent crucifying Carmen and The Dam Busters March were always worth it, in the end, when the concert band and orchestra triumphed at the end of term concert.

We’ve taken a look back at the happy days of making music and having fun.

Forthill Primary School

The hall was alive with the sound of music at Forthill Primary School in Dundee in November 1976.

The young musicians were fine-tuning their repertoire in rehearsals ahead of festive performances.

Forthill has a proud tradition of music and continue to be represented in the Dundee schools spring concert.

Tayside Schools Orchestra

It’s always a nerve-wracking moment when the lights go up on stage ahead of a performance, but none more so than when you are performing for royalty.

These pupils from Tayside Schools Orchestra gave the performance of their lifetimes for the Queen at Caird Hall in 1977 as part of her Silver Jubilee year.

Dundee High School Orchestra

The pupils of Dundee High School Orchestra and teachers Tom Durrheim and Derek Laidlaw were set for a grand music tour in 1986.

The young musicians were preparing for a memorable trip to Austria and Czechoslovakia where there were to introduce traditional Scottish music to new audiences.

St Saviour’s High School Wind Orchestra

This throwback to 1992 features the top brass of St Saviour’s High School Wind Orchestra, who were celebrating after success in McDonald Children of Achievement in the Community competition.

As part of their prize, players Michelle Madill, Alanna Day, Andrea McDonald, Lisa Robertson and Tommy McPhee enjoyed a free meal at McDonald’s.

Perth Academy Orchestra

A few members of Perth Academy’s Orchestra string section tune up ahead of the Perthshire Music Festival in 1994.

The event featuring musicians from across the region was taking place at the City Halls.

Whitfield and Linlathen High School Jazz Orchestra

Whitfield and Linlathen High School Jazz Orchestra posing at Bell Street Music Centre in Dundee in 1994.

Pupils from both long-gone schools had been involved in a jazz project backed by internationally-renowned saxophonist Tommy Smith.

The initiative was designed to encourage the personal development of pupils through music.

Monifieth High School Orchestra

Members of Monifieth High School Orchestra and band took their talent to the continent in 2002.

The young musicians posed in front of their coach before embarking on a long drive to France and Switzerland to perform.

Dundee High Brass

The best of the brass section at Perthshire Music Festival in 2002 were young Dundee High trumpeters Donald White, Scott Clayson, Tom Emslie-Smith and Mark Bourne.

But it was Perth Academy’s string orchestra that took the top prize, a trophy presented by the late Margaret Miller.

Perth Grammar School

Members of Perth Grammar School string orchestra.

Perform in Perth, the 86th Perthshire Music Festival attracted hundreds of competitors in 2002.

Among those hoping to take home a trophy were these members of Perth Grammar School’s string orchestra, who scored the top result for their category.

