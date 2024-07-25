When Kasabian played Dundee pub gig for 250 fans

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
When Kasabian played Dundee pub gig for 250 fans

Kasabian was one of the loudest gigs ever heard at the Westport Bar in North Lindsay Street. Graeme Strachan
Graeme Strachan Graeme Strachan
Kasabian.
Kasabian arrived at the Westport Bar in 2004. Image: Supplied.

It was hot, sweaty and very loud when Kasabian played a pub gig for 250 fans in Dundee in the midst of their rise to stardom.

The Leicester band announced a date at the Westport Bar on July 26 2004 when they toured the UK in support of their upcoming debut album.

The announcement was tucked away in a paragraph in The Courier when advance tickets went on sale costing £6 from Groucho’s in the Nethergate.

The Courier gig guide described Kasabian as “highly touted”.

They were.

Kasabian shot to fame in May 2004 when single Club Foot was released.

The famous intro became instantly recognisable and the single was a Top 20 hit.

Kasabian opened the Other Stage at Glastonbury and performed at T in the Park.

The two paragraphs in The Courier announcing the 2004 gig.
The two paragraphs in The Courier announcing the gig. Image: DC Thomson.

Then-Courier music writer Roddy Isles was expecting big things from Kasabian when he previewed the Westport Bar gig in his weekly column.

The band were Sergio Pizzorno, Tom Meighan, Ian Matthews and Chris Edwards.

“Music needs to be slammed in a microwave and put on 20,” singer Tom Meighan told Roddy before the gig.

“It’s crazy, all these bands who are famous but can’t play.

“We were lucky – we were all born with talent.”

The band were in confident mood in 2004

Roddy said the band had taken the unusual step of adopting an ominous looking masked character as their symbol.

“It’s better than having a picture of us, we’re ugly,” said Meighan.

Roddy thought Kasabian had massive self-belief and confidence, verging on arrogance.

He said they wanted to show the world how good they were.

Sergio Pizzorno of Kasabian playing guitar in 2004. Image: Shutterstock.

Roddy wrote: “The set will be short, but it’ll be powerful, all white noise and feedback and dirty rock ‘n’ roll.

“Kasabian, four guys from Leicester who are at the Westport Bar in Dundee on Monday, do it differently.

“Their promo single created such a buzz, copies of it ended up going for vast sums on internet auction site eBay.

“Record company BMG UK snapped them up and they crashed into the top 20 with hardly any exposure earlier this year with second single Club Foot.

“Since then they’ve opened at Glastonbury (attracting more fans than The Darkness on the same stage last year) and T in the Park.

“Their next single LSF (Lost Souls Forever) comes out next month followed by their debut eponymously-titled album in September.

“Then they’re off out on a headlining nationwide tour.”

Monday doesn’t sound like the best day of the week for a raise-the-roof gig but Kasabian delivered loud guitars and lots of attitude.

Meighan was strutting across the stage like a ringmaster.

Cometh the hour, cometh the mayhem

Roddy said there was nothing quite as good as catching a band on the rise, full of confidence and packing in crowds to small venues for chaotic scenes.

Kasabian ticked all these boxes.

It was one of the loudest gigs ever heard at the Westport Bar.

The Westport Bar hosted Kasabian upstairs in July 2004.
The Westport Bar hosted Kasabian upstairs in July 2004. Image: DC Thomson.

Roddy was among those who witnessed the impressive set.

He wrote: “A Monday night in Dundee, in mid-summer, with no student population to buck up the numbers, and yet the gig is sold out with a load more punters still looking for tickets, and there’s a queue to get in.

“If ever there were signs that a band is on the rise, these were the ones that confirmed Kasabian are shooting skywards.

“Their recent performance at T In The Park undoubtedly had an effect on this gig (as did the swell of home support attracted by local band Killer Angels) but the fact they filled the Westport Bar so convincingly on Monday night was impressive.

“Those who squeezed in were rewarded with a performance that showed why Kasabian are generating this kind of response.

“The word-of-mouth praise for their gigs, that’s been spreading across the country and the internet this year, is overwhelming, and this one will only continue that trend.

Former Courier Rocktalk writer Roddy Isles was at the Kasabian gig.
Former Courier Rocktalk writer Roddy Isles was there. Image: DC Thomson.

“It was hot, sweaty, and loud – very, very loud in fact, and if you were lucky enough to get down near the front, your ears are probably still buzzing.

“Everything a good gig should be then, and Kasabian lent it a pummelling soundtrack, their guitars and beats meshing together best on Processed Beats, forthcoming single LSF and the hit Club Foot.”

Meighan was like a young Mick Jagger

Roddy said the band had a lot going for them.

Kasabian performed on the Westport Bar stage in 2004. Image: DC Thomson.

He wrote: “Three of them are ugly, hairy blokes, but singer Tom Meighan has presence and a bit of a streak of the young Mick Jagger running through him, which is still the ideal template for a frontman.

“He will inspire adoration.

“Among the band’s heroes are The Who, and there’s a bit of them and The Small Faces in their demeanour and their music, only with added beats and flashes of electronica.

“This is still a step forward, if you remember that only a couple of years ago we were getting band after band who only sounded like The Small Faces with nothing added.

“There’s dozens of new bands coming through just now, and Kasabian look like they’ve got enough to outlast most.

“The debut album is out in September, which should give a clearer sense of their long term prospects.

“But right now they have a hold of the moment, and it’s genuinely exciting.”

Kasabian went from strength to strength after the Westport Bar gig. Image: Shutterstock.

Kasabian dropped on September 6 2004.

The self-titled debut studio album got to number four in the album chart.

It missed out on winning the Courier Rocktalk album of the year in 2004 in Roddy’s column with Franz Ferdinand stealing the honours.

Noel Gallagher from Oasis crowned them his favourite band.

Kasabian returned to Dundee in 2009

Second album Empire was released in August 2006 in the UK and went to number one.

Kasabian returned to these parts in July 2007.

The band headlined the Radio 1 Stage at T in the Park in Kinross.

West Ryder Pauper Lunatic Asylum was released in June 2009 and featured songs which would become instant classics including Fire and Underdog.

The album also went to number one.

Kasabian returned to Dundee and performed at the Caird Hall in front of a sell-out crowd on the journey to headlining arenas and stadiums.

The concert opened with Underdog which sparked euphoric scenes.

Set highlights included Fire, Empire, Fast Fuse, Club Foot and Vlad the Impaler.

Kasabian in concert at the Caird Hall in 2009.
Kasabian in concert at the Caird Hall in 2009. Image: DC Thomson.

Kasabian performed a short cover of You Got The Love by Candi Staton before LSF wrapped up the performance and everyone was jumping up and down.

They headlined the main stage at T in the Park in 2010 and Velociraptor! became their third UK number one album in September 2011.

Caird Hall was followed by Glastonbury

Warm up shows at the Alhambra Theatre in Dunfermline and the Caird Hall took place before a performance at Radio 1’s Big Weekend in Glasgow in May 2014.

The crowd watching Kasabian at the Caird Hall in 2014. Image: Alan Richardson.

Things got better following the release of 48:13.

The meteoric rise was cemented with a headline show at Glastonbury.

Sixth studio album For Crying Out Loud followed in May 2017.

Meighan left the band in 2020 after pleading guilty to assaulting his girlfriend.

Pizzorno stepped up to become frontman to keep Kasabian moving forward.

What resulted was 2022’s The Alchemist’s Euphoria and Happenings in 2024 which brought knockout choruses and a return to headlining stadiums and festival fields.

