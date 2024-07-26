It’s 1984 in Dundee and your hair is just right – which nightclub are you going to?

Where would you have gone dancing 40 years ago in Dundee?

There were around a dozen discos and nightclubs in the city in July 1984.

The pub and club scene in Dundee was thriving during the decade that gave us Bananarama, Culture Club, Duran Duran and Spandau Ballet.

The fashions, of course, matched the music.

Big hair, booze and pounding music was a rite of passage.

Forgotten names like Da Vinci’s, the Fountain, Mr Blues Disco and Teazers were among the places you could dance with carefree abandon.

Competition was fierce.

An Evening Telegraph advertising feature said some were putting on special events over the Dundee Fortnight to get more people through the door.

The Beez Neez had just opened in the Seagate.

It was advertised as being situated “next to the buzz station”.

There was a lounge bar and disco bar.

The Tele said: “The idea is that people can either dance in the first-floor discotheque, or come down to the quieter atmosphere of the lounge.

“Admission is free at all times and the club will open until midnight each day during the Dundee holiday fortnight.

“On Friday of this week they are holding a special afternoon disco, which will open from 12.30pm to 4pm.”

Pina coladas and plastic palm trees

Neon palm trees and lights attracted clubbers to the Coconut Grove in Marketgait.

Wednesday was “Golden Oldies Night” and the sounds of 1976 with guest DJ Kenny Page from Radio Tay and live music from Ricky and the Spitfires.

The band was a “former support act for Cannon and Ball”.

Rock on, Tommy.

It was over 21s and “smart dress only”.

Coconut Grove was planning “several fundraising events and special lights” with reduced entry prices during the Dundee Fortnight.

Events included a Supergirl competition with a free meal in the disco as the prize.

On July 30 there was a 999 disco for emergency service workers at the nightclub, which became the go-to place for pina coladas and plastic palm trees.

What tunes would you have been dancing to during the Dundee Fortnight in July 1984?

Two Tribes by Frankie Goes to Hollywood, Smalltown Boy by Bronski Beat and Jump by the Pointer Sisters all would have been blasting out of speakers.

Pints were 50p and double nips £1

Meanwhile, there was free admission at Da Vinci’s in the West Port.

Da Vinci’s was “Dundee’s intimate discotheque with some of the best in music”.

Lager and beer was 50p a pint.

A double measure of spirits like gin and vodka with mixer was £1.

The Tele said Da Vinci’s was hosting a Dundee holiday special on July 23 with six competitions being held and “prizes of varying value”.

Beauty pageants were a major attraction in the nightlife scene.

The Miss Da Vinci’s Swimsuit Award, a knobbly knees and a seven stone weakling contest were deemed socially acceptable in July 1984.

A Mr and Mrs contest was followed by a Name That Tune competition.

The last event was described as “a pie fight in the Tiswas manner”.

Sun, sea and Sangria at Fat Sam’s

All dressed up and nowhere to go?

Fat Sam’s in South Ward Road opened from Thursday to Sunday.

Ladies’ night was Thursday from 10pm to 2.30am and on Friday and Saturday Fat Sam’s was the place to go for mainstream chart music from 10pm to 3am.

The Dance Factory on Sunday evening completed the weekend.

The dress code of “smart but casual” given to door staff was changing with club-goers ready to make a splash during the Dundee Fortnight in 1984.

The Tele said: “Fat Sam’s are maintaining a summer atmosphere with their rules on dress – you can wear shorts if you want and they are also serving all their cocktails with ice and straws.

“Dance Factory are having Jonathan Richmond and the Modern Lovers to play for them on August 5.

“They had a number five hit seven years ago with Egyptian Reggae.

“For the more distant future Fat Sam’s are planning to hold a beach party for their regulars when they will go to a nearby beach for a party – and then come back for a normal night at the club.”

The Fountain Disco in Brown Street was open from 8pm to 2am, Wednesday to Sunday.

The 1,000-capacity venue offered Dundee clubbers “Scotland’s best lighting system”, which consisted of space-lighters, atomic neon balls and cosmos balls.

Local band Sequoia were performing at 11pm on July 18.

The four-piece Dundee band claimed to have “the unique sound of rock” and the Tele expressed hope this gig “will increase their support even more”.

Whatever happened to Sequoia?

Young Ones nights at the Fountain

The Fountain’s Young Ones nights were still continuing.

Teenagers aged from 14 to 17 were welcome from 6pm to 10pm.

That was a safe place for Dundee’s youth to experience the club scene.

It was a coming of age for many.

Mr Blues Disco was in the Dryburgh Industrial Estate.

Admission charge was £1 and “neat dress” was “essential”.

It was open Friday, Saturday and Sunday from 10pm to 2am and promised “fantastic sounds” and “fantastic lights” where “only the best is good enough”.

DJ Gary Gordon would “play the sounds guaranteed to chase the blues away”.

DJ Ged spinning the discs at Teazers

Remember Teazers?

The Tele said: “Teazers in Union Street are going to continue their successful Friday night live band spot so that it becomes a permanent fixture.

“Each week, starting at 10pm, there will be a combined disco and concert by local bands, with the latter taking the stage later on in the evening.”

Teazers was also home to DJ Ged every Friday.

The Tele also highlighted the Sands Nightclub in Broughty Ferry.

The Sands was open until 2am every Friday, Saturday and Sunday and they also laid on a bus back into Dundee city centre at the end of the night.

On Friday and Saturday nights you could dance to the latest chart music.

The Sands also hosted jazz events on Sunday afternoons where Jimmy Deuchar was a regular, while Sunday nights featured Northern Soul, Motown and funk.

There was a special Boppers’ Night every Tuesday from 7pm to 10pm.

It was aimed at ages 14-17.

The Dundee Fortnight in 1984 would mark the end of an era for The Sands, which was transformed and became Buddies Nightclub in 1985.

The Tele said nobody would have any difficulty in finding one to suit their tastes because there were so many nightclubs to choose from in July 1984.

It seems like a different world.

So which dancefloor would you have walked across 40 years ago?