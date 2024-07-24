Dundee in the 1980s: A sponsored silence, street party and more

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee in the 1980s: A sponsored silence, street party and more

These photos show people and places in Dundee in 1984. Graeme Strachan
Youngsters at the Rosemount Road street party. Image: DC Thomson.
We’ve rewound the clock back 40 years.

The DC Thomson archives team has dug out some nostalgic photos of faces and places from Dundee in 1984.

An age before on-demand when VHS shops like Cherry Video provided Saturday night entertainment and you did your shopping at the Keiller Centre.

The era of Dundee as a great centre of the textile industry was well and truly over with only a handful of jute mills remaining from a total of 150 at the industry’s peak.

Unlike 100 years before, Dundee’s population was in a state of decline and had dropped by 17,953 from 195,498 to 177,545 in a decade.

A population projection was presented to Tayside Region’s policy and resources committee which predicted it would continue to fall well into the 1990s.

Wha’s like us?

Not many.

Dundee’s population might have been crumbling away but the city served up so much choice thanks to some classic shops, restaurants and nightclubs.

Grab yourself a cuppa and enjoy having another browse back through the ages courtesy of The Dundonian, which appears in the Evening Telegraph every Wednesday.

Some of these photographs have not been seen for years.

Tait’s Lane Playground

 

 

Tait's Lane playground in July 1984.
The playground in July 1984. Image: DC Thomson.

The Tait’s Lane Playpark was celebrating its first anniversary in July 1984.

Breaks, bumps and bruises were a rite of passage for generations of Dundonians before health and safety began to make its way into the playground.

Dundee Docks

 

A view of Dundee Docks in July 1984.
A view of Dundee Docks in July 1984. Image: DC Thomson.

A large crane motionless in an empty dockyard in July 1984.

The Transport and General Workers Union called the first national docks strike since 1972.

Edith and Sharon Keogh standing underneath the swing at Finlathen Park.
Edith and Sharon Keogh standing underneath the swing. Image: DC Thomson.

The zip wire slide was known as the “death swing” at Finlathen Park adventure playground and 13-year-old Sharon Keogh was badly injured in July 1984.

Sharon fell off and crashed down several feet on to the hard dirt track below which prompted a safety inspection to be carried out by Dundee District Council.

St Andrews Open

Golfer Lee Trevino signs autographs for fans.
Golfer Lee Trevino signs autographs for fans. Image: DC Thomson.

The Open was hosted by the Old Course at St Andrews in July 1984.

There were 187,753 fans across the week at the tournament which was won by Seve Ballesteros whose play was described as a “touch of class” by Lee Trevino.

Camperdown Wildlife Centre

Orphan cygnets at Camperdown Wildlife Centre. Image: DC Thomson.

These orphan cygnets were enjoying a cuddle with visitors to Camperdown Wildlife Centre.

Andrew, Kirsty and Alasdair Inglis from Kinross were making sure the baby swans stayed still as the photographer took this snap in August 1984.

Ardler street party

Youngsters get a close look at a fire engine. Image: DC Thomson.

A street party was held at Rosemount Road in Ardler in August 1984 where these youngsters received a visit from a fire engine.

The image would have today’s health and safety officials in an instant tizzy.

Sun lounging in August 1984. Image: DC Thomson.

People enjoying the sunshine on the benches outside the City Churches.

Do you remember when street bins looked like this?

Keiller Centre

The Keiller Centre in September 1984.
The Keiller Centre in September 1984. Image: DC Thomson.

Shoppers peruse the wares of the Keiller Centre in 1984.

All That Glitters, Best Wishes, The Capital Meat Centre and Charlie’s Heel Bar were all options for shoppers in the famous Dundee arcade.

Running in the rain

Start of the fun run in 1984. Image: DC Thomson.

A ladies’ fun run was taking place at Camperdown Park.

Can you spot anyone you know at the starting line 40 years ago?

Ideal Homes Exhibition

Ideal Homes Exhibition in Dundee in October 1984.
Ideal Homes Exhibition in Dundee in October 1984. Image: DC Thomson.

Nothing draws in a crowd more than free stuff.

This group who attended the Ideal Homes Exhibition at the Caird Hall were gathering round for a free pen – and who can blame them?

Silence is golden

Kirkton pupils charity silence. Image: DC Thomson.

There was silence in class at Kirkton High School in November 1984.

Pupils in S1, S2, S3 and S4 held a sponsored silence in aid of the appeal for Ethiopia following the famine which was the worst for a century.

European classic at Tannadice

Dundee United and Manchester United at Tannadice. Image: DC Thomson.

Action from the Uefa Cup at Tannadice in December 1984.

Dundee United were drawn against Manchester United in the third round and lost 3-2 at Tannadice to go out 5-4 on aggregate to Ron Atkinson’s men.

It’s the final image of our pictorial trip down memory lane.

Did these awaken any memories for you?

Let us know.

Conversation