Dundee in the 1980s: A sponsored silence, street party and more

We’ve rewound the clock back 40 years.

The DC Thomson archives team has dug out some nostalgic photos of faces and places from Dundee in 1984.

An age before on-demand when VHS shops like Cherry Video provided Saturday night entertainment and you did your shopping at the Keiller Centre.

The era of Dundee as a great centre of the textile industry was well and truly over with only a handful of jute mills remaining from a total of 150 at the industry’s peak.

Unlike 100 years before, Dundee’s population was in a state of decline and had dropped by 17,953 from 195,498 to 177,545 in a decade.

A population projection was presented to Tayside Region’s policy and resources committee which predicted it would continue to fall well into the 1990s.

Wha’s like us?

Not many.

Dundee’s population might have been crumbling away but the city served up so much choice thanks to some classic shops, restaurants and nightclubs.

Grab yourself a cuppa and enjoy having another browse back through the ages courtesy of The Dundonian, which appears in the Evening Telegraph every Wednesday.

Some of these photographs have not been seen for years.

Tait’s Lane Playground

The Tait’s Lane Playpark was celebrating its first anniversary in July 1984.

Breaks, bumps and bruises were a rite of passage for generations of Dundonians before health and safety began to make its way into the playground.

Dundee Docks

A large crane motionless in an empty dockyard in July 1984.

The Transport and General Workers Union called the first national docks strike since 1972.

The zip wire slide was known as the “death swing” at Finlathen Park adventure playground and 13-year-old Sharon Keogh was badly injured in July 1984.

Sharon fell off and crashed down several feet on to the hard dirt track below which prompted a safety inspection to be carried out by Dundee District Council.

St Andrews Open

The Open was hosted by the Old Course at St Andrews in July 1984.

There were 187,753 fans across the week at the tournament which was won by Seve Ballesteros whose play was described as a “touch of class” by Lee Trevino.

Camperdown Wildlife Centre

These orphan cygnets were enjoying a cuddle with visitors to Camperdown Wildlife Centre.

Andrew, Kirsty and Alasdair Inglis from Kinross were making sure the baby swans stayed still as the photographer took this snap in August 1984.

Ardler street party

A street party was held at Rosemount Road in Ardler in August 1984 where these youngsters received a visit from a fire engine.

The image would have today’s health and safety officials in an instant tizzy.

People enjoying the sunshine on the benches outside the City Churches.

Do you remember when street bins looked like this?

Keiller Centre

Shoppers peruse the wares of the Keiller Centre in 1984.

All That Glitters, Best Wishes, The Capital Meat Centre and Charlie’s Heel Bar were all options for shoppers in the famous Dundee arcade.

Running in the rain

A ladies’ fun run was taking place at Camperdown Park.

Can you spot anyone you know at the starting line 40 years ago?

Ideal Homes Exhibition

Nothing draws in a crowd more than free stuff.

This group who attended the Ideal Homes Exhibition at the Caird Hall were gathering round for a free pen – and who can blame them?

Silence is golden

There was silence in class at Kirkton High School in November 1984.

Pupils in S1, S2, S3 and S4 held a sponsored silence in aid of the appeal for Ethiopia following the famine which was the worst for a century.

European classic at Tannadice

Action from the Uefa Cup at Tannadice in December 1984.

Dundee United were drawn against Manchester United in the third round and lost 3-2 at Tannadice to go out 5-4 on aggregate to Ron Atkinson’s men.

It’s the final image of our pictorial trip down memory lane.

