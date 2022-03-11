9 interesting facts about Dundee business mogul Mike Soutar who stole show on The Apprentice

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
9 interesting facts about Dundee business mogul Mike Soutar who stole show on The Apprentice

By Alasdair Clark
March 11 2022, 1.45pm Updated: March 11 2022, 4.50pm
Mike Soutar The Apprentice
Mike Soutar was once pop editor of Jackie magazine

A familiar face has returned to The Apprentice, with Dundee-born businessman Mike Soutar standing in as one of Lord Sugar’s aides.

Appearing for the first time in the role, his tough-talking approach was a hit with viewers.

Mike – best known for appearing at the interview stage of the hit BBC show – stepped in to replace regular Tim Campbell, who was forced to isolate due to Covid.

But who is the mogul helping Lord Sugar narrow down the shortlist for his next business partner?

Here are nine interesting facts about Mike Soutar.

1 – First school days in Fife

The businessman went to school in Fife, where he was a pupil at Glenrothes High School between 1978 and 1984.

He attended South Parks Primary School.

2 – Teaching dreams

In a 1997 profile, Mike revealed he initially had ambitions of becoming a PE teacher.

He said: “I’d had an idea at school that I wanted to be a PE teacher, but when I went along to the one college in Scotland that offered a course in it I didn’t like it that much.”

Mike Soutar.

3 – He started out at DC Thomson

Thursday’s episode of The Apprentice saw Mike follow the teams around before reporting back on their successes and failures in the infamous boardroom.

But the TV star is no stranger to battling it out for a job, having undertaken a similar process when he started out in journalism after realising a career as a teacher wasn’t for him.

“I saw an advert in the local paper for editorial assistants at DC Thomson in Dundee, and got really fired up about it,” he said.

“What DC Thomson did was to take on six people every three months, and at the end of that time they would get rid of four.

“I was offered a job, and was one of the two that survived.”

4 – From horoscopes to pop editor

Working on a magazine called Secrets, Mike learned his trade writing beauty tips and horoscopes (as did Hollywood star Alan Cumming at Evening Telegraph).

Then, aged 17, he was promoted to become the mag’s beauty editor.

“After three months doing that, I was promoted to working on Patches, a teenage girls’ magazine, as fiction editor, and then I became its assistant pop editor.

“Later, when the editor of Patches became editor of Jackie, she took me with her to become pop editor there.”

5 – He was a Jackie cover boy

Mike gave readers of Jackie a behind-the-scenes look at the magazine’s offices in a photo story.

The text read: “…introduced by the hostess with the mostest, posing Pop Ed, Mikey!”

Pictures show him larking around the office and chatting to colleagues.

Mike Soutar Jackie
Mike Soutar as pop editor of Jackie

6 – Rising to prominence at Smash Hits and FHM magazine

Keen to move to London, Mike left DC Thomson for a brief spell as a press officer for Virgin Records.

Aside from working with music legend Roy Orbison, it wasn’t a role he enjoyed.

He once said: “I felt being in PR was like being a glorified double-glazing salesman.”

After moving back into journalism at Smash Hits magazine, Mike quickly climbed the ladder and was eventually appointed editor at just 23.

Mike remained in the editor’s chair for three years, battling to turn the magazine’s fortunes around amid a slump in sales.

The Dundonian experienced greater success as editor of FHM, at the time a newly-launched lads’ mag which saw sales rocket from 50,000 to over half a million by the time he moved on.

7 – He’s a fearsome TV interrogator

Mike first appeared on The Apprentice in 2010, taking part in the much-anticipated interview sessions during the final stages of the competition.

Quizzing the finalists on their CVs and businesses, viewers enjoyed watching the former Kiss FM chief put candidates on the spot with tough questions.

One former candidate, Pamela Laird, was caught out after she claimed her business delivered products within days.

But Mike revealed he had actually purchased something from her firm and had been waiting 11 days.

8 – He is a successful entrepreneur

Dad-of-two Mike – married to wife Bev for nearly three decades – founded his own business in 2007 in the form of Shortlist Media, which publishes the Stylist magazine.

He served as chairman until 2018 before moving to the Evening Standard as its first ever chief executive.

Mike left the role in April 2020, saying: “In the last few weeks I’ve taken time to reflect on my own ambitions and plans and it is on that basis that I have made the decision to step away to pursue other business interests.

“I will remain a passionate supporter of the Standard and its brilliant people.”

In an interview with The Courier three years ago, Mike revealed he decided to strike out on his own in 2007 following a period of ill health.

He said: “I had worked my way up the corporate ladder and I had a very comfortable existence – I had a massive private office, I had not one, but two assistants, I had a driver.

“The real catalyst was that I got ill. I ate a chicken caesar wrap and contracted salmonella which quickly mutated into typhoid.

“I was in hospital for a month and recuperating for several months.

“It really crystallised for me that if I had died then I would have died with real disappointment that I’d never been brave enough to do something for myself.”

9 – The Courier Business Awards…

The master TV interrogator was a judge at the Courier Business Awards in 2019.

He told our business editor Rob McLaren: “In The Apprentice one of my jobs is to become familiar with lots of different business ideas in different marketplaces.

Lord Alan Sugar
Mike has appeared alongside Lord Sugar on The Apprentice since 2010.

“I’m used to looking at businesses in sectors that I’m not familiar with as part of that and I guess that will be part of my job with the Courier Business Awards.”

And he laughed: “I promise not to be as brutal as I am with the interviewees with The Apprentice.”

