Who is Perthshire presenter Eilidh Barbour – and will she be Gary Lineker’s replacement?

The Dunkeld journalist has been touted for the Match of the Day gig alongside the likes of Gabby Logan.

Eilidh Barbour and Gary Lineker in a promo shot for the BBC's Euro 2020 coverage. Image: BBC/Nick Eagle
By Andrew Robson

Perthshire presenter Eilidh Barbour has been touted as a possible replacement for Gary Lineker on Match of the Day.

The Sky Sports presenter is one of several high-profile journalists or former footballers being linked to the job following Lineker’s decision to step down from the flagship football programme.

As speculation about her future continues, we take a look at Barbour’s career so far, her Perthshire links and her chances of landing the top BBC gig.

Growing up in Perthshire and Stirling Uni studies

Born in Dunkeld, Barbour attended the Royal School of Dunkeld and Breadalbane Academy in Aberfeldy.

She went on to study cinematography and film/video production at Stirling University, graduating in 2005.

Barbour cuts the ribbon alongside St Johnstone players Theo Blair (right) and Connor McLennan (left) at Dunkeld and Birnam Sports and Leisure Hub. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

She returned to her home town in 2023 to officially open a new multi-use games area (MUGA).

Barbour is well-known as a St Johnstone fan and also enjoys playing golf and hiking.

Eilidh Barbour’s TV career so far

Barbour is probably best known for fronting Sky Sports’ Scottish football coverage.

The presenter has made regular appearances on BBC shows including covering for Lineker on MOTD, and presenting sister show MOTD 2, Football Focus, Sportscene and The Women’s Football Show – as well as the BBC’s new Champions League highlights programme.

She is also the face of the BBC’s TV golf coverage and presents the Women’s Six Nations highlights.

Barbour presenting the BBC’s Champions League highlights show. Image: Eilidh Barbour/Instagram/BBC
Barbour interviewing 2024 Open golf winner Xander Schauffele for the BBC. Image: Eilidh Barbour/Instagram

Barbour has further worked at several major sporting events including the Fifa World Cup, the Euros, the Winter Olympics and the Ryder Cup.

Barbour presented the first Scottish women’s domestic game to be broadcast on Sky Sports in 2022.

She previously described St Andrews-born presenter Hazel Irvine as her idol.

Relationship with former Hibs player

Barbour has been in a relationship with former Hibernian and Livingston midfielder Marvin Bartley since 2022.

During his spell as manager of Queen of the South in 2023, Barbour told The Courier: “He (Marvin) is super busy.

“I have a newfound respect for football managers, I have to say.

Eilidh Barbour and partner Marvin Bartley.
“The work that goes into it, especially at a club where you’re doing a lot of it yourself, is incredible.”

Bartley has appeared on TV himself several times as a pundit.

Scottish Football Writers’ Association controversy

Barbour found herself in the spotlight after walking out of the Scottish Football Writers’ Awards in 2022.

The walkout was in protest at comments made by after-dinner speaker Bill Copeland.

She said his remarks were “degrading” to women and included “homophobic jibes”.

Then-first minister Nicola Sturgeon praised her at the time, saying: “It is never easy for any woman to speak out in that way, particularly in what is traditionally a man’s world, and Eilidh Barbour and her colleagues deserve credit for doing so.”

The Scottish Football Writers’ Association later apologised.

Could Eilidh Barbour be Gary Lineker’s MOTD replacement?

Barbour is among those being touted as a possible replacement for Lineker when he steps down from MOTD at the end of this season.

Ladbrokes has her at 6/1 to get the gig alongside former player-turned-presenter Alex Scott.

Gary Lineker is leaving Match of the Day. Image: James Manning/PA Wire

However, existing BBC presenter Mark Chapman is the 6/4 favourite and several others – including established sports presenters Gabby Logan and Kelly Cates – are also said to be in the running.

Barbour has not yet commented on the speculation.

2

