Perthshire presenter Eilidh Barbour on bookies’ shortlist to become next Match of the Day host

Perthshire presenter Eilidh Barbour is on the bookies’ shortlist to become the next Match of the Day host.

Longstanding presenter Gary Lineker will step down from the flagship football programme at the end of the season.

Following the news of his departure, bookmakers, fans and journalists are speculating about who could be his successor.

Existing BBC presenter Mark Chapman is the 6/4 favourite to replace Lineker, according to bookmaker Ladbrokes.

Gabby Logan and Sky Sports presenter Kelly Cates are at 4/1 and 5/1 respectively to become the new MOTD host.

Eilidh Barbour and Alex Scott on MOTD host shortlist

Barbour – the face of Sky Sports’ Scottish football coverage – is tied with former England women’s footballer Alex Scott at 6/1.

Barbour, 41, from Dunkeld, is also being touted in several newspaper articles as a possible new host.

The presenter has already stood in as a temporary host of MOTD along with other shows like Football Focus.

She also recently fronted the BBC’s new Champions League highlights programme and is the broadcaster’s TV golf lead anchor.

In 2023, Barbour told The Courier: “I absolutely love what I do.

“I’m fortunate I get to work in both the Scottish and English games, working in different leagues.”

She also spoke about how the TV and football industries were “developing” with more female involvement, adding: “I do think there’s been a lot of real positive movements in terms of making football available to all and creating an environment where everybody can see themselves replicated.

“I wouldn’t have thought my career was possible if I hadn’t seen Hazel Irvine presenting Grandstand when I was a young child.”

Lineker – who has presented MOTD since 1999 – will stay with the broadcaster to cover the FA Cup in 2025/26 and the 2026 Fifa World Cup.

Barbour’s agent has been contacted for comment.