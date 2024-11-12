Perthshire presenter Eilidh Barbour on bookies’ shortlist to become next Match of the Day host

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Perthshire presenter Eilidh Barbour on bookies’ shortlist to become next Match of the Day host

The St Johnstone fan has been touted by some as Gary Lineker's replacement.

By Andrew Robson
Eilidh Barbour has been linked to the Matcyh of the Day hotseat
Eilidh Barbour has become the face of Sky Sports' Scottish football coverage. Image: SNS

Perthshire presenter Eilidh Barbour is on the bookies’ shortlist to become the next Match of the Day host.

Longstanding presenter Gary Lineker will step down from the flagship football programme at the end of the season.

Following the news of his departure, bookmakers, fans and journalists are speculating about who could be his successor.

Existing BBC presenter Mark Chapman is the 6/4 favourite to replace Lineker, according to bookmaker Ladbrokes.

Gabby Logan and Sky Sports presenter Kelly Cates are at 4/1 and 5/1 respectively to become the new MOTD host.

Eilidh Barbour and Alex Scott on MOTD host shortlist

Barbour – the face of Sky Sports’ Scottish football coverage – is tied with former England women’s footballer Alex Scott at 6/1.

Barbour, 41, from Dunkeld, is also being touted in several newspaper articles as a possible new host.

The presenter has already stood in as a temporary host of MOTD along with other shows like Football Focus.

She also recently fronted the BBC’s new Champions League highlights programme and is the broadcaster’s TV golf lead anchor.

In 2023, Barbour told The Courier: “I absolutely love what I do.

“I’m fortunate I get to work in both the Scottish and English games, working in different leagues.”

Gary Lineker, pictured waving as he gets out of a car wearing a blue suit, will be leaving the MOTD hot seat.
Gary Lineker will be leaving the MOTD hot seat. Image: PA

She also spoke about how the TV and football industries were “developing” with more female involvement, adding: “I do think there’s been a lot of real positive movements in terms of making football available to all and creating an environment where everybody can see themselves replicated.

“I wouldn’t have thought my career was possible if I hadn’t seen Hazel Irvine presenting Grandstand when I was a young child.”

Lineker – who has presented MOTD since 1999 – will stay with the broadcaster to cover the FA Cup in 2025/26 and the 2026 Fifa World Cup.

Barbour’s agent has been contacted for comment.

More from Perth & Kinross

New fencing at Perthshire Caravans.
Council says 'oppressive' fencing installed after Perthshire Caravans break-in has to go
Eilidh Barbour and Gary Lineker in a promo shot for the BBC's Euro 2020 coverage. Image: BBC/Nick Eagle
Who is Perthshire presenter Eilidh Barbour - and will she be Gary Lineker's replacement?
Cameron Rae mum and dad's new business
Cameron Rae's parents vow to fulfil murdered Perth man's window-cleaning dream
Crowd of people, some with Save Scone library placards
Save Scone Library protesters told 'significant savings' must be made
Marie STorrie and Steven Lawrie holding plank of wood in front of Perth branch of Wooden Floor Store
Meet the Perthshire influencer with 643k followers and her name on a flooring line
Thomas McPhee
Perthshire restaurateur preyed on two teenage girls as they lay in their beds
Killer Robbie Smullen. Image: Perthshire Picture Agency
Family of Perth stabbing victim fear they won't know if killer Robbie Smullen is…
Private James Collinson in Army uniform
Prosecutors consider charges over Deepcut barracks where Perth Army recruit died
Darren Donaldson
Ice hockey player locked up for teenage girl's rape in Tayside
Alan Cumming in tartan suit.
Alan Cumming to visit Pitlochry for C4 show Scotland's Poshest Train
2

Conversation