Perthshire’s Eilidh Barbour hailed by Nicola Sturgeon for speaking out against sexist and racist jokes at football writers’ dinner

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Perthshire’s Eilidh Barbour hailed by Nicola Sturgeon for speaking out against sexist and racist jokes at football writers’ dinner

By Katrine Bussey, PA Scotland Political Editor
May 12 2022, 4.48pm
Open Eilidh Barbour Covid
Eilidh Barbour.

Nicola Sturgeon has praised sports broadcaster Eilidh Barber for walking out of an awards ceremony in protest at “unacceptable” comments in a speech.

The Perthshire-born host left the Scottish Football Writers’ Awards part way through the speech, and later said remarks by the after-dinner speaker Bill Copeland were “degrading” to women.

She also said the speech included “homophobic jibes” and that “offensive racial terms should never be funny”.

Barbour said on Twitter she had “never felt so unwelcome in the industry I work in than sitting at the Scottish Football Writers Awards”.

The event, she added, was “a huge reminder there is still so much to do in making our game an equal place”.

‘Shocking illustration of discriminatory attitudes’

The SFWA later apologised to anyone who was “offended or upset by material from one of our after-dinner speakers” – with the organisation pledging the walkout would be a “catalyst to review and improve the format of our future events”.

Raising the issue at Holyrood during First Minster’s Questions, SNP MSP Joe FitzPatrick – a former sports minister in the Scottish Government – said the event appeared to “be a shocking illustration of the outdated discriminatory attitudes that still exist in football and indeed in journalism that need to be eradicated”.

In response, Ms Sturgeon agreed that what had been said was “unacceptable”, as she stressed the need for men to change their behaviour.

First minister Nicola Sturgeon.

The First Minister paid tribute to Barbour and others at the event “who I think very courageously took a stand and spoke out”.

She said: “I very much agree with those sentiments.

“From what I have read about what occurred at that particular awards dinner, it was unacceptable.

“I pay tribute to Eilidh Barbour and others, who courageously took a stand against it and spoke out.

“It is never easy for any woman to speak out in that way, particularly in what is traditionally a man’s world, and Eilidh Barbour and her colleagues deserve credit for doing so.

“What we have seen over the past week — that is one example; I think that another has been reported — is that sexism and misogyny still run far too deep in our society and it is a reminder that they must be tackled.

“It is also a reminder that that starts with male behaviour and that it is male behaviour that we must see changed.”

Speaking to the Daily Telegraph earlier this week, Barbour

NEIL DRYSDALE: Scottish Football Writers’ Association dinner shows sport still has a sexism problem

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier