Future of UK’s biggest volleyball tournament in doubt over Perth leisure facility fiasco

The UK’s biggest volleyball tournament is under threat if Perth cannot find a place to host it in their future leisure centre plans.

The Scottish Open Volleyball Tournament has taken place at the city’s North Inch for 39 years with around 100 teams from across the UK and Europe competing annually.

Players and organisers use the facilities at Bell’s Sports Centre and in previous years have also held matches on the indoor courts as well as the on the grass at the Inch.

But the tournament boss fears the competition might not reach its 40th anniversary due to Bell’s being out of use long-term due to flooding and with no mention of the tournament in plans for a new Perth leisure centre.

‘A ridiculous situation’

Dave Munro, who organises the volleyball open, told The Courier the competition will go ahead this May but the future is in doubt to the lack of facilities.

“The loss of Bell’s Sports Centre is a ridiculous situation,” said Dave.

“We’ve used Bell’s every year for the 39 years it’s been going.

“If we had indoor courts booked then that would have been a disaster.

“But we still need to use the showers and toilets and the Wi-Fi.”

Organisers have ensured that players will be able to use the facilities at the nearby rugby club for this year’s tournament but say a centre is needed at the Inch for future events.

As well as being out of use due to flooding, Bell’s is one of three facilities earmarked for closure as part of the council’s plans to build a new leisure centre.

In a further headache for the local authority, the sports centre was recently given B-listed status by Historic Environment Scotland (HES).

Economic boost of major tournaments

The tournament organiser points to the economic benefits hosting large-scale competitions bring to the city.

“It’s a major event in the town and we’ve got teams coming from different countries,” said Dave.

“So they’re bringing a lot of money to the town.

“People come back year after year to support us and last year a lot of teams turned up with younger players.

“If Bell’s closes then we don’t have a facility on the Inch.

“There has to be something at the Inch to accommodate events there.”

What happens to indoor courts clubs?

Dave is also concerned for the future of other indoor court sports in Perth if Bell’s closes and a provision isn’t made for them at a new leisure facility.

Perth Indoor Bowling already fear for their club, with gym equipment being moved from the out-of-use Bell’s to their playing surface at Dewars Centre.

“Thinking of how many courts there are for indoor sports – to have all that written off – where are all the clubs that use Bell’s going to go?” asked Dave.

“The question is what’s going to happen?

“The whole thing has come about with no consultation.

“We need to have what was available in Dewars, Perth Leisure Pool and Bell’s.

“There needs to be a complete rethink and a consultation with the sports council.

“Sport needs to be given a lot more support in general.”

Campaign for all sports

Plans for a new leisure facility in Perth are set to come forward in August after the previous proposal, which did not include an ice rink or leisure pool, was rejected by councillors.

The Perth indoor bowls community are demanding that they are included in any new venture – even if it’s in a separate facility.

