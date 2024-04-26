Founder of Dundee social enterprise The Circle stepping down as CEO

Kirsty Thomson, CEO and founder of Dundee social enterprise The Circle, has announced she is stepping down.

Ms Thomson told staff at the company’s Glasgow and Dundee offices on Thursday, thanking them for their efforts during her time as boss.

She will be replaced by Paul Hastie and Ruth Finnan, who will operate in the role as co-chief executives.

Ms Thomson founded The Circle in 2015 and will continue to maintain strong links with the social enterprise moving forward.

The Circle offers flexible fair rent offices and workspaces to Dundee charities, social enterprises and community groups.

Organisations based at Dudhope Castle include Uppertunity, Barnardo’s and Cornerstone. They moved to the castle in 2022.

Thank you to staff and volunteers

Ms Thomson reiterated her thanks to the staff and volunteers who were able to help her set-up her vision.

She said: “This is a positive move for both The Circle and for me.

“I had a vision, a number of years ago of what I wanted The Circle to be.

“It has been fantastic to see that vision come to reality.

“Everyone who sets out in business or social enterprise has a vision set out, so it has been wonderful to see that set.

“I want to express my gratitude to everyone who has supported us.

“It has been an incredible journey watching our vision become a reality over the past 12 years, thanks to the unwavering support of our, dedicated staff, many non-executive directors, volunteers, supporters, and our wider community.

“As I transition from the role of CEO, my commitment to our vision remains steadfast.

“I am dedicated to fostering strong connections and providing ongoing support and guidance to our board and staff as we embark on this new chapter together.”

Continuity ‘ensured’

Campbell Archibald, chair of The Circle’s board, said: “Kirsty’s ongoing involvement ensures continuity and strategic guidance as The Circle continues to advance its mission and impact.

“Kirsty has been an outstanding CEO.

“She has established a thriving social business which has supported social enterprises, charities and businesses by providing flexible workspaces in Dundee and Glasgow, as well as consultancy and training across Scotland.

“We wish her all the best for future challenges and look forward to working with her in the future.”

Mr Archibald welcomed the appointment of Paul Hastie and Ruth Finnan.

He said: “The board is delighted that The Circle’s experienced senior leadership team, Paul Hastie and Ruth Finnan, with the continuing support of other valued staff, have agreed to take over the co-leadership role at The Circle.

“Paul and Ruth have been involved with every aspect of the successful management of The Circle since 2017 and 2019 respectively.

“Their ongoing involvement will ensure a smooth transition.

“They will continue to build on the high standards that have helped the build The Circle’s reputation as a caring, effective and flexible organisation.”

Social enterprise

The Circle provides training and volunteering opportunities to tackle employability, acts as a community hub, and provides services and office space to start-ups, right up to national charities and corporates.

They also offer a consultancy service for individuals, charities and social enterprises on sustainability and growth in terms of business planning, fundraising and training.