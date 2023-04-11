Dundee charity forced to leave premises inundated with offers for new home

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

The boss of a Dundee charity that is being forced to leave its current premises says they have been inundated by offers of a new home.

Togs for Tots is one of the tenants at the former Michelin factory’s recreational club building at the Michelin Scotland Innovation Parc (MSIP).

It is run by social enterprise The Circle, but the social enterprise is giving up the premises due to financial pressures.

Jill Smith, chair of Togs for Tots, said the news came as a massive shock and a “huge blow” to the charity’s work.

The charity helps about 1,500 families a year who are struggling to provide essential clothing and equipment for their children. It also runs a foodbank.

Hopes for a new home chosen by next week

Since her appeal appeared in The Courier, Jill said the charity has been inundated with offers of support.

She said: “We’ve had at least six offers of premises. We’re just volunteers so we’re all having to find time to go and visit them.

“We’ve already ruled a couple out because they are not suitable – we need big premises and somewhere we can hopefully be based long-term.

“I hope we’ll have a decision on our new venue before the end of next week.”

Jill said she met with representatives from the MSIP on Monday.

She said chief executive Greig Coull and chief operating officer Colin Mcilraith indicated the charity would need to be out by the end of June.

However, Jill said the MSIP representatives stressed that is flexible if they need longer to complete a move.

Jill said: “They were very supportive, but the reality is probably worse than we expected.

“If they allowed us to stay where we are, we’d have to take on the whole building. We don’t have that type of money.

“They are not in a position to let us go rent-free because they’ve got other commitments. We understand that.”

Dundee charity ‘overwhelmed’ by support

Jill said she was “overwhelmed” by the support for the charity.

She said there had been concerns among its volunteers about having to move for the second time in two years.

Togs for Tots only moved into the former Michelin factory’s recreational club a year ago from its previous base at The Circle’s home in Staffa Place.

Jill said: “It was only a year ago we had to move.

“The flitting was hard work and moving was an upheaval. So to find ourselves doing it again, we were really worried about it.

“We didn’t expect this kind of uptake – it’s been amazing.

“There’s been offers of support from people. We were absolutely gutted and we didn’t know the way forward when we got the news last week.