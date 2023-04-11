Linda Robertson: Husband’s tribute to ex-Dundee registrar who has died aged 58

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Over decades, Linda Robertson married hundreds of couples in Dundee and recorded their most important family events.

Registrar Linda, who has died aged 58, would officiate at up to five weddings every Saturday.

She was also an expert in genealogy and was qualified to help families research their roots.

Linda, who often took part in major civic events in the city, also received a chief constable’s commendation for her research work during the Templeton Woods murder inquiries.

She was born Linda Gill Low on December 9 1964 to parents John Gordon Low, a bus driver, and Barbara Fraser Mudie, a housewife.

She was the eldest of four children: Gillian (deceased), Pauline and John.

School days

Linda was educated at Greenfield primary and Kellyfield primary when it opened, then Whitfield High School where she stayed on to complete fifth year.

She loved art and secretarial studies, was incredibly good at drawing and her writing was immaculate which proved useful in later life as she used a fountain pen for writing death or marriage certificates.

On leaving school, Linda was on the Youth Opportunity Scheme working in a bank on Perth Road then for John Cooper on Bell Street as an administrator.

She then had the good fortune to be employed at the registrar’s office in 1982 where she started as the receptionist. She studied hard and was promoted to assistant registrar.

Linda threw herself into her studies to become a registrar and graduated with a honours degree in the process.

In 1985, the day of Live Aid, Linda and Colin Robertson married.

Colin said: “Linda and I met at school and I was punching above my weight.

“We got engaged 1983 then married on July 13 1985.

“It was the day of Live Aid so you can imagine me and my mates charging through to the bar when Queen came on.

“Linda was having none of that and came straight through and read the riot act.”

Family

The couple had one son, Mark, a civil engineer who is senior bridge engineer for Scotland, based in Glasgow.

“Linda loved being on holiday, our favourite place was Lanzarote, we also had many mini breaks,” said Colin.

“She loved going by train to Aberdeen, Pitlochry, Dunkeld, York, Edinburgh, and Glasgow to see Mark.

“We even did them after her stroke. Linda was an avid gardener, she was such a house proud woman; the house was always immaculate. Linda was also a volunteer in the stroke association shop in Reform Street for a while.

“Linda suffered a massive stroke December 6 2016. She was profoundly paralysed on her right side.

“She was taken to Edinburgh Western General for a thrombectomy which resulted in full body movement again but unfortunately the damage to her speech was irreversible and she was left with severe aphasia.”

A celebration of Linda’s life will be held in Parkgrove Crematorium, Friockheim, on Friday April 14 at 3.30pm.

You can read the family’s announcement here.