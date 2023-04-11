Linda Robertson: Husband’s tribute to ex-Dundee registrar who has died aged 58

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Linda Robertson: Husband’s tribute to ex-Dundee registrar who has died aged 58

A celebration of Linda's life will take place at Parkgrove Crematorium, Friockheim, on Friday April 14 at 3.30pm.

By Chris Ferguson
Former Dundee registrar Linda Robertson.

Over decades, Linda Robertson married hundreds of couples in Dundee and recorded their most important family events.

Registrar Linda, who has died aged 58, would officiate at up to five weddings every Saturday.

She was also an expert in genealogy and was qualified to help families research their roots.

Linda, who often took part in major civic events in the city, also received a chief constable’s commendation for her research work during the Templeton Woods murder inquiries.

She was born Linda Gill Low on December 9 1964 to parents John Gordon Low, a bus driver, and Barbara Fraser Mudie, a housewife.

She was the eldest of four children: Gillian (deceased), Pauline and John.

School days

Linda was educated at Greenfield primary and Kellyfield primary when it opened, then Whitfield High School where she stayed on to complete fifth year.

She loved art and secretarial studies, was incredibly good at drawing and her writing was immaculate which proved useful in later life as she used a fountain pen for writing death or marriage certificates.

On leaving school, Linda was on the Youth Opportunity Scheme working in a bank on Perth Road then for John Cooper on Bell Street as an administrator.

Linda Robertson on graduation day. Image supplied by Colin Robertson.

She then had the good fortune to be employed at the registrar’s office in 1982 where she started as the receptionist. She studied hard and was promoted to assistant registrar.

Linda threw herself into her studies to become a registrar and graduated with a honours degree in the process.

In 1985, the day of Live Aid, Linda and Colin Robertson married.

Colin said: “Linda and I met at school and I was punching above my weight.

“We got engaged 1983 then married on July 13 1985.

“It was the day of Live Aid so you can imagine me and my mates charging through to the bar when Queen came on.

“Linda was having none of that and came straight through and read the riot act.”

Family

The couple had one son, Mark, a civil engineer who is senior bridge engineer for Scotland, based in Glasgow.

“Linda loved being on holiday, our favourite place was Lanzarote, we also had many mini breaks,” said Colin.

“She loved going by train to Aberdeen, Pitlochry, Dunkeld, York, Edinburgh, and Glasgow to see Mark.

“We even did them after her stroke. Linda was an avid gardener, she was such a house proud woman; the house was always immaculate. Linda was also a volunteer in the stroke association shop in Reform Street for a while.

“Linda suffered a massive stroke December 6 2016. She was profoundly paralysed on her right side.

“She was taken to Edinburgh Western General for a thrombectomy which resulted in full body movement again but unfortunately the damage to her speech was irreversible and she was left with severe aphasia.”

A celebration of Linda’s life will be held in Parkgrove Crematorium, Friockheim, on Friday April 14 at 3.30pm.

You can read the family’s announcement here.

