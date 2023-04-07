‘Devastating blow’ as Dundee children’s clothing bank forced to quit premises

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

The boss of Dundee charity Togs for Tots, which is being forced to move out of its premises, said it is a “massive blow” to its work.

The charity, which runs a clothing bank for children, is one of the tenants at the former Michelin factory’s recreational club building which is run by social enterprise The Circle.

The charity helps about 1,500 families a year who are struggling to provide essential clothing and equipment for their children. It also runs a foodbank.

This week we reported The Circle is giving up the premises due to financial pressures, while it is also entering a redundancy process with its staff.

A ‘massive shock’ to Dundee charity

Jill Smith, chair of Togs for Tots, said the news – which was broken to her by The Circle boss Kirsty Thomson came as a huge shock.

Ms Smith said: “We didn’t know until about 2pm on Wednesday. Kirsty asked for a meeting with me.

“There was a couple of things about the building we’d raised and I thought I was going along to discuss that.

“When I arrived, I realised that was not the case and that there was financial challenges.

“That didn’t come as a massive shock, but the fact they were moving out the building did.”

Ms Smith said while she understood the financial pressures faced by The Circle, the news Togs was losing its home was a massive shock.

She said finding suitable new premises could be a challenge.

“It is devastating,” she said. “It’s a massive blow.

“We’ve got an old function room and we really need an empty warehouse space.

“If we get offered an office type space, that’s not really any use to us. We need racking and storage. It’s a huge blow to us.”

‘Vital’ Togs for Tots remains in Dundee

Ms Smith said it is important the charity’s base remains in Dundee, where the majority of its work takes place.

She urged any organisations or businesses who could help to get in touch.

“The majority of our work is in Dundee, our volunteers are based here, so it’s imperative we stay in here.

“We’re exploring all options but we’re going to have to move quickly to find new premises.”

Ms Smith will meet with Ms Thomson and representatives from the Michelin Scotland Innovation Parc (MSIP) next week to find out more.

“Kirsty said MSIP will help as much as possible.

“She said they’re not going to put us out next week or next month. I’ll know more after the meeting next week.”

Financial pressures force The Circle out

Earlier this week, Ms Thomson said financial pressures forced The Circle to quit the building.

She said: “The twin pressures of rising heating costs and the challenge of repurposing, repairing and renovating a listed building mean it is not economically viable to continue with this property.”

The Circle will continue to operate its base at Dudhope Castle, and another in Glasgow.

MSIP chief executive Greig Coull said: “Many businesses have been hit hard by the rising costs of operation. There continues to be a lot of uncertainty with running a business right now.

“We remain committed to working with The Circle, and to supporting them in any way that we can.”

Another tenant, Partners in Advocacy, will also have to move. A spokesperson declined to speak to The Courier earlier this week.

The premises was also home to Dundee Bairns until recently. It has moved to The Circle’s other premises at Dudhope Castle.