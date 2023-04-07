‘Devastating blow’ as Dundee children’s clothing bank forced to quit premises

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

‘Devastating blow’ as Dundee children’s clothing bank forced to quit premises

Togs for Tots is searching for a new home after being forced to leave its current base.

By Gavin Harper
Togs for Tots, chair Jill Smith, secretary Pauline MacDougall and volunteer Angela Giacchetto inside its current premises.
Togs for Tots, chair Jill Smith, secretary Pauline MacDougall and volunteer Angela Giacchetto inside its current premises. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.

The boss of Dundee charity Togs for Tots, which is being forced to move out of its premises, said it is a “massive blow” to its work.

The charity, which runs a clothing bank for children, is one of the tenants at the former Michelin factory’s recreational club building which is run by social enterprise The Circle.

The charity helps about 1,500 families a year who are struggling to provide essential clothing and equipment for their children. It also runs a foodbank.

This week we reported The Circle is giving up the premises due to financial pressures, while it is also entering a redundancy process with its staff.

A ‘massive shock’ to Dundee charity

Jill Smith, chair of Togs for Tots, said the news – which was broken to her by The Circle boss Kirsty Thomson came as a huge shock.

Ms Smith said: “We didn’t know until about 2pm on Wednesday. Kirsty asked for a meeting with me.

“There was a couple of things about the building we’d raised and I thought I was going along to discuss that.

“When I arrived, I realised that was not the case and that there was financial challenges.

Togs for Tots volunteer Angela Giacchetto, secretary Pauline MacDougall and chair Jill Smith moving boxes in storage room.
Togs for Tots volunteer Angela Giacchetto, secretary Pauline MacDougall and chair Jill Smith. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.

“That didn’t come as a massive shock, but the fact they were moving out the building did.”

Ms Smith said while she understood the financial pressures faced by The Circle, the news Togs was losing its home was a massive shock.

She said finding suitable new premises could be a challenge.

“It is devastating,” she said. “It’s a massive blow.

“We’ve got an old function room and we really need an empty warehouse space.

“If we get offered an office type space, that’s not really any use to us. We need racking and storage. It’s a huge blow to us.”

‘Vital’ Togs for Tots remains in Dundee

Ms Smith said it is important the charity’s base remains in Dundee, where the majority of its work takes place.

She urged any organisations or businesses who could help to get in touch.

“The majority of our work is in Dundee, our volunteers are based here, so it’s imperative we stay in here.

“We’re exploring all options but we’re going to have to move quickly to find new premises.”

Inside the Togs for Tots warehouse.
Inside the Togs for Tots warehouse. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.

Ms Smith will meet with Ms Thomson and representatives from the Michelin Scotland Innovation Parc (MSIP) next week to find out more.

“Kirsty said MSIP will help as much as possible.

“She said they’re not going to put us out next week or next month. I’ll know more after the meeting next week.”

Financial pressures force The Circle out

Earlier this week, Ms Thomson said financial pressures forced The Circle to quit the building.

She said: “The twin pressures of rising heating costs and the challenge of repurposing, repairing and renovating a listed building mean it is not economically viable to continue with this property.”

Togs for Tots front entrance.
Togs for Tots is being forced to move out of its premises. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.

The Circle will continue to operate its base at Dudhope Castle, and another in Glasgow.

MSIP chief executive Greig Coull said: “Many businesses have been hit hard by the rising costs of operation. There continues to be a lot of uncertainty with running a business right now.

“We remain committed to working with The Circle, and to supporting them in any way that we can.”

Another tenant, Partners in Advocacy, will also have to move. A spokesperson declined to speak to The Courier earlier this week.

The premises was also home to Dundee Bairns until recently. It has moved to The Circle’s other premises at Dudhope Castle.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from Business

(John Walton/PA)
Tesla cuts prices on all models for third time this year
Rosyth Dockyard, Fife
Rosyth dockyard workers to down tools for 12 weeks in pay dispute
(Gareth Fuller/PA)
Barclay urged to present ‘credible’ pay offer to halt strikes by junior doctors
Redundant oil platforms (Jane Barlow/PA)
Offshore workers to stage 48-hour strike in pay dispute
Tesco is expected to reveal a dip in profits for the past year (Joe Giddens/PA)
Tesco profits to come under pressure amid soaring food inflation
Fears about the cost of living outweigh those of mental health, climate change, social media and bullying for a third of UK parents, a survey suggests (PA)
Cost of living fears top concerns for parents, survey suggests
People with hobbies may be significantly underestimating how much it would cost to replace the equipment they are using, a survey for Aviva suggests (John Walton/PA)
Many people may be underestimating value of hobby equipment – survey
Martin Glen and Kinnoull groundsman Kevin Graham with floodlights which have been recycled from the redevelopment of Perth High School.
Cheeky request nets young Perth footballers thousands of pounds of equipment
European stocks were given a boost ahead of the Easter weekend, despite a gloomy forecast from the International Monetary Fund (Jonathan Brady/ PA)
European stocks boosted despite gloomy forecast by IMF chief
Inside the Perth pub on sale for £300,000. Image: Cornerstone.
Perth pub goes on sale for £300,000 as owners seek to retire

Most Read

1
Scott Cannon with his sons, Austin and Angus, now aged 10 and 12.
Family ‘devastated’ at death of Perthshire dad and Dundee cafe owner, 39
2
Breadalbane Academy
School league tables 2023: Here’s how Fife and Tayside secondary schools rank
3
3
Durie Vale Round a bout by Windygates where the emergency services have closed the road and taken over the car park as a command Centre. When there there were 3 Police cars, 2 Police vans, one Ambulance, one Ambulance incident unit, One Fire engine, one Fire Officers car and a few unmarked cars. Two Police ARU's came flying in on blues but left quickly towards Leven
Man charged after police closed busy Fife roads and roundabout
4
Inside the Perth pub on sale for £300,000. Image: Cornerstone.
Perth pub goes on sale for £300,000 as owners seek to retire
5
The 18-foot long whale has made City Square its home until Saturday. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Pictures: Dundee residents queue to see 18-foot long whale in city centre
6
Corey Buxton and Jonnie Armitage outside Vandal & Co in Dundee. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
First look: Popular Dundee restaurant Vandal & Co opens first venue in Perth
7
Drink-driver Maureen Okolo.
Drink-drive social worker was SIX times limit in Fife with empty wine bottles in…
8
Andrew Gibb appeared at Dundee Sheriff Court.
Dundee mechanic tore bumper off partner’s car and beat roof and bonnet with it
9
Stewart Urquhart.
Abusive Fife man sent ex-partner photos of weapons including rifle and sword
10
Ryan Dow
Arbroath ace Ryan Dow played in front of 60,000 with Dundee United but can’t…

More from The Courier

Police at the scene of the attack. Image: DC Thomson
Dundee taxi driver dies one year on from street attack
Lyall Cameron has helped put Dundee in pole position. Image: SNS.
PODCAST: Arbroath away is Dundee's biggest challenge left - win that and they could…
Ross Millen was one of Raith's first summer signings. Image: SNS.
Raith Rovers star Ross Millen on the challenges for footballing fathers and learning from…
To go with story by Laura Devlin. Parking charges Picture shows; Dundee City car parks . Dundee . Supplied by DC Thomson Date; 07/04/2023
Mystery as Dundee parking fees 'credited' to Durham County Council
The St Johnstone squad prepare for Saturday's game against Ross County. Image: SNS.
St Johnstone at home: The last time the Perth side won at McDiarmid Park…
Missing Dunfermline boy Ryan Fernie, 15. Image: Police Scotland.
Search for missing 6ft 5in boy from Dunfermline
People queuing outside West End Community fridge on Perth Road. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Public thanked for saving Dundee community fridge after hitting £30k funding goal
To go with story by Rebecca Baird. Rebecca Baird Barbie column Picture shows; Margot Robbie as Barbie; Rebecca Baird on a Barbie bike.. na. Supplied by DC Thomson Date; Unknown
REBECCA BAIRD: This Barbie girl is ready for Barbie world domination
Gayle sweats it out in the wood-fired sauna at Stonehaven Harbour. Picture by Kath Flannery.
Fire and ice: Sauna for wild swimmers in Stonehaven is proving huge success
Andy Kirk has extended his deal at Brechin. Image: Kenny Elrick / DCT Media
Andy Kirk reveals 'exciting' Brechin City plans enticed him to extend stay as Glebe…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented