Fire and ice: Sauna for wild swimmers in Stonehaven is proving huge success

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment

Fire and ice: Sauna for wild swimmers in Stonehaven is proving huge success

Hot and cold therapy in Stonehaven.

By Gayle Ritchie
Gayle sweats it out in the wood-fired sauna at Stonehaven Harbour. Picture by Kath Flannery.
Gayle sweats it out in the wood-fired sauna at Stonehaven Harbour. Picture by Kath Flannery.

Gayle enjoys a wood-fired sauna in a converted horsebox – before plunging into the sea for a swim at Stonehaven Harbour.

It’s a chilly 1C when I make my way to Stonehaven, and snow is still lying on the ground.

The idea of throwing myself into the sea doesn’t exactly appeal; I shiver wildly at the very thought.

Regular readers will know I’m a fan of swimming (in just a costume) in lochs, rivers and indeed the ocean, but I’m less keen in winter.

Luckily, I’m heading straight for a major source of heat first – a wood-fired sauna launched by Dave Jacobs of Stonehaven Paddleboarding last summer.

Dave stock the fire with wood.

It’s beautifully clad on the outside with driftwood collected from the beach, and is housed inside an old horsebox Dave converted.

Once he’s given me the lowdown on how it all works – it’s very simple – I strip down to my swimsuit and get in.

Sweating it out

The heat is sensational, rising to around 85C as I sit there and start to sweat.

Dave pops in to add more wood and shows me how to drizzle water – infused with eucalyptus oil to help open lungs and pores – onto the sauna rocks. This produces a wonderful steam.

Gayle peeks out of the sauna while Dave gets ready to stock it with wood.

I’m keen to fully immerse myself in the experience – plus I’ve got a lot of grey roots I want to hide – so I pop on my green sauna hat, gifted to me in Finland last year.

Dave seems impressed. “You’re the first person to turn up with one!” he enthuses. “They make a huge difference.

“You dunk it in fresh water and put it on. The idea is that while your head that gets hot first, your body’s not up to core temperature, so if you keep the sauna hat on it should make you stay in longer.

“It means you can just fire into the sea and it’ll feel like the Med!”

Warming up nicely.

Meditative experience

There are cracking views of the sea, harbour, and little boats bobbing about on the water, and it’s a brilliantly meditative experience.

When I’ve been in for a good 15 minutes – there’s an egg timer on the wall so you can keep track of time – I feel brave enough to take on the North Sea.

It’s only a few metres away, and despite the chill in the air, it does look rather enticing.

I gingerly make my way across snow-clad pebbles and wade right on in.

To my surprise, and as Dave predicted, it’s not that much of a shock, no doubt a result of my core temperature being nicely warmed up!

Gayle bravely heads into the sea.

I swim around for a good 10 minutes, thanks to my neoprene gloves, which are an absolute godsend.

“You’re mad!” declares a muffled-up, beanie-hatted man standing on the pier, and, well, maybe I am.

Hot and cold immersion is the business!

I won’t lie – I can’t wait to get back into the sauna. And what a joy and sensation it is to be instantly warm after a wild swim.

Many times before I’ve suffered from chattering teeth and numbness in my extremities for ages after, but not today!

Back inside the sauna, the temperature rises to around 90C and it feels oh so nice.

I’m so hot that I’m tempted to pop in for another swim but decide I can’t be bothered. Cosy and warm suits me fine.

Ultra toasty.

Cold showers are available on-site if you fancy, but the water has frozen today, and I’m happy to give it a miss.

If you’re after amazing hot and cold therapy, you absolutely need to give this a bash.

Popular venture

It’s such a fantastic innovation, and Dave tells me he’s been inundated with bookings.

“People are really getting into it,” he says. “My usual customers are ones that wild swim already, but they’ve discovered it’s a hell of a lot easier if you’ve got a bit of a heat right after the swim.”

The sauna is proving hugely popular.

There are also those who use it to pep them up before a night out, and others who like a bit of a singsong round the fire pit post-sauna.

Dave, who’s also a ski coach, uses it after exercising, and really feels the benefits; it gives him a huge boost.

He’s hosted folk from all over the world, with some preferring to parade around in the nude…

Inspiration

So what inspired his sauna venture? He tells me he noticed they were becoming big news in the south coast, especially around Brighton, and that many of them were in converted horseboxes.

He suspected one in Stonehaven would be popular and started casting the net around to see how easy it would be to build.

He contacted local stables, bought an old horsebox, got the wood and stove imported from Estonia, and then scoured YouTube videos for instructions and asked people who’d already built a few for advice.

His DIY skills were truly put to the test but once it was built, he got AG Fenton from Stonehaven to install the stove.

So far, the sauna has attracted swimmers, paddleboarders, kayakers and runners, but anyone can get in touch to book a slot.

Gayle enjoys a chilly swim in the knowledge that she’ll be able to jump right into the hot sauna.

The sauna can reach temperatures of 85C or higher and the dry heat is known to help with pain relief and recovery, as well as promoting relaxation. The experience can flush out toxins from the body and improve circulation.

And there are huge benefits of combining a sauna session with a cold plunge.

  • The sauna is available to book at £50 an hour for up to six people and is available most days. Dave is also running a series of full moon sauna sessions with the next – Flower Moon – on May 5.
  • The sauna is mobile, and Dave is happy to take it to other locations whether for corporate events, birthdays or special occasions. For more information and to book see either the Instagram or Facebook pages of Stonehaven Paddleboarding or go to: shpb.co.uk/

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from Entertainment

To go with story by Rebecca Baird. Rebecca Baird Barbie column Picture shows; Margot Robbie as Barbie; Rebecca Baird on a Barbie bike.. na. Supplied by DC Thomson Date; Unknown
REBECCA BAIRD: This Barbie girl is ready for Barbie world domination
Miley Cyrus song Flowers is the biggest song of the year so far, Official Charts has said (Aaron Chown/PA)
Miley Cyrus leads the way with Flowers as biggest UK song of 2023 so…
Eddie Marsan (Ian West/PA)
Eddie Marsan: I was afraid growing up around white working class men
Comedian Susie McCabe.
Susie McCabe's new show, Femme Fatality, explores 'the failure of me'
Pic 1: The Union and The Crown: A Satirical Retelling of Scottish History performed in Edinburgh last year Pic 2: Elfie Picket theatre company founders Calum Kelly and Taylor Dyson
Play about Dundee 'finally' coming home with debut Rep performance
To go with story by Rebecca Baird. Author to appear at Charleton Fruit Farm, Montrose Picture shows; Celia Norman Smith, The Tales of Harry Also. na. Supplied by The Book Guild Date; 28/07/2022
Angus families can hear Scottish fairytales and see woodcutting process at Charleton Fruit Farm
Darren McGarvey is known for his forthright views on class inequalities.
Darren McGarvey brings his class and poverty commentary to Fife
To go with story by Rebecca Baird. Crannog Centre spring awakening what's on Picture shows; Spring activities at Crannog Centre. Crannog Centre, Pitlochry. Supplied by Crannog Centre spring awakening celebrations Date; Unknown
Crannog Centre's Spring Awakening tour follows story of 'Ostara Hare', the Easter Bunny
Jeremy Renner was best known for portraying Marvel superhero Hawkeye before he broke more than 30 bones in a snowplough accident (Ian West/PA)
Jeremy Renner: Oscar-nominated actor known for role as expert marksman Hawkeye
Jeremy Renner says he has ‘no regrets’ about serious snowplough accident (PA)
Jeremy Renner says he has ‘no regrets’ about serious snowplough accident

Most Read

1
Scott Cannon with his sons, Austin and Angus, now aged 10 and 12.
Family ‘devastated’ at death of Perthshire dad and Dundee cafe owner, 39
2
Breadalbane Academy
School league tables 2023: Here’s how Fife and Tayside secondary schools rank
3
3
Durie Vale Round a bout by Windygates where the emergency services have closed the road and taken over the car park as a command Centre. When there there were 3 Police cars, 2 Police vans, one Ambulance, one Ambulance incident unit, One Fire engine, one Fire Officers car and a few unmarked cars. Two Police ARU's came flying in on blues but left quickly towards Leven
Man charged after police closed busy Fife roads and roundabout
4
Inside the Perth pub on sale for £300,000. Image: Cornerstone.
Perth pub goes on sale for £300,000 as owners seek to retire
5
The 18-foot long whale has made City Square its home until Saturday. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Pictures: Dundee residents queue to see 18-foot long whale in city centre
6
Corey Buxton and Jonnie Armitage outside Vandal & Co in Dundee. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
First look: Popular Dundee restaurant Vandal & Co opens first venue in Perth
7
Drink-driver Maureen Okolo.
Drink-drive social worker was SIX times limit in Fife with empty wine bottles in…
8
Andrew Gibb appeared at Dundee Sheriff Court.
Dundee mechanic tore bumper off partner’s car and beat roof and bonnet with it
9
Stewart Urquhart.
Abusive Fife man sent ex-partner photos of weapons including rifle and sword
10
Ryan Dow
Arbroath ace Ryan Dow played in front of 60,000 with Dundee United but can’t…

More from The Courier

Police at the scene of the attack. Image: DC Thomson
Dundee taxi driver dies one year on from street attack
Lyall Cameron has helped put Dundee in pole position. Image: SNS.
PODCAST: Arbroath away is Dundee's biggest challenge left - win that and they could…
Ross Millen was one of Raith's first summer signings. Image: SNS.
Raith Rovers star Ross Millen on the challenges for footballing fathers and learning from…
To go with story by Laura Devlin. Parking charges Picture shows; Dundee City car parks . Dundee . Supplied by DC Thomson Date; 07/04/2023
Mystery as Dundee parking fees 'credited' to Durham County Council
The St Johnstone squad prepare for Saturday's game against Ross County. Image: SNS.
St Johnstone at home: The last time the Perth side won at McDiarmid Park…
Missing Dunfermline boy Ryan Fernie, 15. Image: Police Scotland.
Search for missing 6ft 5in boy from Dunfermline
People queuing outside West End Community fridge on Perth Road. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Public thanked for saving Dundee community fridge after hitting £30k funding goal
Rosyth Dockyard, Fife
Rosyth dockyard workers to down tools for 12 weeks in pay dispute
Andy Kirk has extended his deal at Brechin. Image: Kenny Elrick / DCT Media
Andy Kirk reveals 'exciting' Brechin City plans enticed him to extend stay as Glebe…
To go with story by Brian Stormont. Recipe for menu, April 1 Picture shows; Speedy Mediterranean mackerel sizzle spaghetti. Princes Fish. Supplied by Princes Fish Date; Unknown
Mediterranean pasta recipes to transport you to the Spanish or Greek coast

Editor's Picks

Most Commented