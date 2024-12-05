Del Amitri guitarist opens up about ‘weird’ Perth gig and navigating bandmate Justin’s Parkinson’s diagnosis

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment

Del Amitri guitarist opens up about ‘weird’ Perth gig and navigating bandmate Justin’s Parkinson’s diagnosis

Ian Harvie says he's putting all of his energy into Del Amitri as Justin Currie's prognosis gives things a sense of 'urgency'.

Del Amitri guitarist Ian Harvie, right, and frontman Justin Currie. Image: Shutterstock.
By David Pollock

Del Amitri guitarist Iain Harvie can only remember playing Perth once before.

But returning to the Concert Hall again this month represents a redemptive moment for the band.

“We played this venue back in 2021 on the Fatal Mistakes tour, during the whole Covid malarkey,” he says.

“So it was weird, the band were in a separate bubble from the crew, nobody was allowed backstage.

“Actually, I remember all of that more than the tour. I remember the hall, I remember it being a nice room, but I really don’t remember the show.

Del Amitri: Andy Alston, Justin Currie and Iain Wallace Harvie on This Morning, June 2023. Image: ITV.

“It’ll be good to go back to Perth in a more relaxed frame of mind. It doesn’t matter who you were or what you were doing, everybody’s got weird stuff in their head from back then, so now we can go and exorcise that.”

Taking on Europe with Simple Minds

It’s been three years since that most recent seventh record Fatal Mistakes was released, which in turn was their first album in 19 years.

Now Del Amitri are a full-blown going concern again – alongside some recent dates in England, they’ve also been on a three-week tour of European arenas as support to Simple Minds.

Del Amitri playing at the Atlantic Union Bank Pavilion in Portsmouth, Virginia on 18 July 2023Jeff Moore/ZUMA Press Wire/Shutterstock.

“I always love touring in Europe,” says Harvie. “You wake up in Paris one day, then the next you’re in Amsterdam, then the next you’re in Bruges. It’s all very nice.

“The venues were big enormodomes, but they were surprisingly different.

“Some of them sound quite rock ‘n’ roll and some of them sound like you’re playing down a mine.”

Del Amitri ‘less concerned’ about what fans will make of upcoming record

Founded in Glasgow in the early 1980s, Del Amitri are well-known in the UK for hits like Roll to Me (also huge in North America), Nothing Ever Happens and Always the Last to Know.

Already, songs from Fatal Mistakes are part of the repertoire – even some of their Simple Minds audiences knew them.

“Two or three of them have become staples,” says Harvie, mindful of that two-decade recorded gap.

Del Amitri are back on the road after a long hiatus. Image: Supplied.

“When we made that record we were conscious of making a Del Amitri record, which sounds a stupid thing to say, but we didn’t want to go off on too much of a tangent.

“I don’t think experimental is the right word this time, but now we’re less concerned about what people will make of it.

“The expectations are different, because it’s following up from Fatal Mistakes, whereas Fatal Mistakes wasn’t really following up from anything.

“We’re in a different place now, partly because Justin’s life situation’s changed and that’s changed the way he’s writing.”

Del Amitri is priority in light of Parkinson’s prognosis

He’s talking about Currie’s Parkinson’s diagnosis, which was recently made public.

“There’s a couple of things we’ve rearranged while we’re touring, who’s playing what, just to make things a bit easier for Justin,” says Harvie.

For a time, Harvie says, he was doing a bit of songwriting for other people, but since Currie’s diagnosis his attention is fully on Del Amitri once more.

“There’s a sense of urgency and of not wanting to tread water, because that just doesn’t make sense if you have that kind of prognosis.

Del Amitri frontman Justin Currie has recently shared his Parkinson’s diagnosis. Image: RMV/Shutterstock.

“But there’s also an optimism and an excitement that Justin’s still enjoying playing, which I think is therapeutic for him.

“At this point, what would be exciting is to get another great Del Amitri album finished,” he continues.

“It doesn’t matter how many records you’ve made, it’s always a tall order.

“That seems just as exciting and just as daunting as ever.”

Del Amitri play Perth Concert Hall on December 19 2024.

