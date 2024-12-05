Angus urban explorers causing ‘great concern’ for police and fire service

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Angus urban explorers causing ‘great concern’ for police and fire service

Fire chiefs say the issue of intruders in abandoned Angus buildings like the former luxury hotel near Arbroath is causing them "great concern".

By Graham Brown
a fence around the dilapidated site of the former Letham Grange resort in Angus
Letham Grange has is a regular target of so-called urban explorers. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.

Urban explorers are putting additional pressure on Angus emergency services with their fascination for the area’s abandoned buildings.

The dilapidated Letham Grange resort and Forfar’s old swimming baths are two hotspots police and fire crews have given extra attention to over fears around unlawful intruders.

Senior officers say responsibility for keeping folk out of empty buildings lies squarely at the door of property owners.

And Police Scotland admits it is gaining first-hand experience of what’s required after shutting the force’s unsafe headquarters in Forfar.

Angus scrutiny committee quarterly monitoring reports from Police Scotland and Scottish Fire and Rescue Service highlighted the issue.

Joint initiative at empty Letham Grange hotel

Recent work has included a joint initiative at Letham Grange.

The long-term future of the former luxury hotel is back in doubt after ambitious housing and redevelopment plans were dropped by its Taiwanese owners in August.

SFRS said: “The number of vacant and derelict buildings around Angus is causing us great concern.

“We are looking for as much support as possible to identify owners and put the issue back to them to ensure their buildings are secure.

Former Letham Grange resort near Arbroath.
Letham Grange continues to fall into increasing disrepair. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson

“Where we can’t get that, we’ll carry out operational intelligence to make sure local crews are familiar with that area and water supplies are all working.

“But the key issue is to get the premises secured to prevent access in the future.”

The message was echoed by Adam Smith, Police Scotland operations Superintendent for Tayside.

And he spoke about the recent closure of Angus divisional HQ in West High Street, Forfar.

Security fencing was recently erected around the site. Officers and staff were moved out in September over health and safety concerns.

They have relocated to temporary offices in Angus House council HQ.

Former Forfar police HQ on West High Street.
Forfar Police HQ on West High Street is now an empty building. Image: Graham Brown/DC Thomson

Police Scotland say there are no plans to repair the 55-year-old Forfar building.

“It in itself is an abandoned building, that’s not lost on myself,” said Mr Smith.

“We’re already in discussions with the fire service on our exit strategy around that.

“It’s really difficult to walk away from a building like that and consider security.

“It’s provided us with a bit of inside knowledge when we speak to people who own abandoned buildings.”

Forfar pool and Letham Grange future uncertain

A cannabis farm was found in the former Forfar pool at The Vennel in August 2023.

But locals say it has been repeatedly entered by youths, leading to police and fire service call-outs.

Strip-out work on the listed building is believed to have begun.

But its current owners are unknown. Angus Council has been unable to give any indication of building warrant or planning approval for changes to the listed building.

The owners of Letham Grange have been approached for comment on the issue.

Conversation