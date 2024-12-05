Angus urban explorers causing ‘great concern’ for police and fire service

Urban explorers are putting additional pressure on Angus emergency services with their fascination for the area’s abandoned buildings.

The dilapidated Letham Grange resort and Forfar’s old swimming baths are two hotspots police and fire crews have given extra attention to over fears around unlawful intruders.

Senior officers say responsibility for keeping folk out of empty buildings lies squarely at the door of property owners.

And Police Scotland admits it is gaining first-hand experience of what’s required after shutting the force’s unsafe headquarters in Forfar.

Angus scrutiny committee quarterly monitoring reports from Police Scotland and Scottish Fire and Rescue Service highlighted the issue.

Joint initiative at empty Letham Grange hotel

Recent work has included a joint initiative at Letham Grange.

The long-term future of the former luxury hotel is back in doubt after ambitious housing and redevelopment plans were dropped by its Taiwanese owners in August.

SFRS said: “The number of vacant and derelict buildings around Angus is causing us great concern.

“We are looking for as much support as possible to identify owners and put the issue back to them to ensure their buildings are secure.

“Where we can’t get that, we’ll carry out operational intelligence to make sure local crews are familiar with that area and water supplies are all working.

“But the key issue is to get the premises secured to prevent access in the future.”

The message was echoed by Adam Smith, Police Scotland operations Superintendent for Tayside.

And he spoke about the recent closure of Angus divisional HQ in West High Street, Forfar.

Security fencing was recently erected around the site. Officers and staff were moved out in September over health and safety concerns.

They have relocated to temporary offices in Angus House council HQ.

Police Scotland say there are no plans to repair the 55-year-old Forfar building.

“It in itself is an abandoned building, that’s not lost on myself,” said Mr Smith.

“We’re already in discussions with the fire service on our exit strategy around that.

“It’s really difficult to walk away from a building like that and consider security.

“It’s provided us with a bit of inside knowledge when we speak to people who own abandoned buildings.”

Forfar pool and Letham Grange future uncertain

A cannabis farm was found in the former Forfar pool at The Vennel in August 2023.

But locals say it has been repeatedly entered by youths, leading to police and fire service call-outs.

Strip-out work on the listed building is believed to have begun.

But its current owners are unknown. Angus Council has been unable to give any indication of building warrant or planning approval for changes to the listed building.

The owners of Letham Grange have been approached for comment on the issue.