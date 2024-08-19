Letham Grange owners axe plan for new ‘village’ at one-time luxury Angus resort

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Letham Grange owners axe plan for new ‘village’ at one-time luxury Angus resort

Hundreds of new homes were planned for the complex near Arbroath which earned the tag of 'Scotland's Augusta' in its heyday of five-star luxury.

By Graham Brown
Letham Grange redevelopment plans have been put on hold. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
Plans to restore Letham Grange Hotel and golf resort to former glory by creating a new village at the Angus resort have been dropped.

Owners of the one-time ‘Augusta of Scotland’ wanted to build hundreds of new homes to fund the hotel’s redevelopment.

They hoped it would see Letham Grange restore the international reputation it enjoyed in its heyday.

But the bid has been sunk by a community backlash after the plans were revealed to locals.

Letham Grange resort near Arbroath has been closed since 2011.
The hotel closed in 2011 and its future remains shrouded in uncertainty. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

And the Taiwanese Liu family said ploughing a million pounds into a planning application was an “unsustainable risk” they could not take.

They feared the ambitious project would have been doomed to fail in front of planners.

So they have put the large-scale scheme on hold and are considering their next move.

It leaves a major question mark hanging over the future of the estate.

Meanwhile, the Georgian mansion at its heart continues to deteriorate at an alarming rate.

What did the latest Letham Grange proposal involve?

In October 2023 a proposal of application notice (PAN) for Letham Grange was lodged with Angus Council.

It was the latest bid to redevelop the hotel which closed without warning in 2011.

It proposed a “hotel and spa, holiday accommodation, reconfiguration of golf course, golf clubhouse, restaurant, leisure uses, residential development, business enterprises, retail and community facilities.”

Smartwill Investment, part of the Liu family portfolio, is behind the scheme. In 2018, a court handed back the Letham Grange assets to Peter Liu after a 15-year legal fight.

Public consultation events on the new proposals were held in Colliston and Arbroath.

Those revealed proposals for large-scale housing in a ‘village’ setting on the south east corner of the estate.

‘Significant’ opposition in principle to Letham Grange plan

But on Monday the planning agent leading the project revealed the decision to park the proposal.

Robin Holder of Edinburgh-based Holder Planning said: “Over the past few years the owners have been consulting with the local community and Angus Council to find an agreeable way to secure the long-term future of Letham Grange, including consultation events and various discussions.

“Although the vast majority of people we have spoken to agree that some substantial measures need to be taken at considerable cost, we have so far been unable to reach any consensus on how that can be done.

Letham Grange housing plans
A masterplan proposed a new ‘village’ at Letham Grange. Image: Smartwill/Holder Planning

“We have proposed an option for a new sustainable village and other uses which could meet the significant capital cost of restoring Letham Grange to its former glory and creating a major visitor destination of international standing.

“However, it is fair to say that there are a significant number of local people who are sceptical of the proposals and object to such an idea in principle.”

He added: “One can understand the concerns of the local community regarding the prospect of change and how the proposals may or may not come to fruition.

“But the extent of objection to date makes it almost impossible for the owners to confidently invest further in the current plans.

“The cost of preparing all of the detailed information likely to be required for a high quality planning application is estimated at over a million pounds.

The owners say that would be “an unsustainable risk given the possibility of refusal by councillors in the context of local objections”.

Owners admit situation is ‘far from ideal’

“Reluctantly, therefore, the owners have decided to reconsider their options, although these will be quite limited given that there can be no substantive regeneration of Letham Grange without a significant additional source of funding,” added Mr Holder.

“The current situation is therefore acknowledged by the owners as far from ideal but their ability to resolve matters is very hampered.

“They are considering their next steps and look forward to liaising with the community and the council again in due course.”

Conversation