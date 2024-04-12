Letham Grange developers face tough pitch in showcase for new village bid at ‘Scotland’s Augusta’

The potential scale of new housing needed to finance Letham Grange’s return to glory has been branded a “nonsense” at a public consultation event.

Locals reacted after the unveiling of a plan to create a new village on part of the estate near Arbroath which once welcomed golfers from around the globe to its highly-rated courses and luxury hotel.

Residents had the chance to quiz the project team at a second showcase following the submission of a proposal of application notice to Angus Council last year.

It incorporates wide-ranging redevelopment proposals.

Those include the restoration and extension of the hotel centred on the estate’s historic mansion house.

And the return of an 18-hole championship course would be accompanied by a new golf clubhouse.

But the possible creation of a new village on land where the estate’s second – Glens – golf course was once located is the major talking point.

An indicative layout has revealed the extent of land which could be used to include housing, a village square, pub and nursery.

Retirement homes and holiday lodges are also part of the proposal.

Housing density criticised

Long-time resident Gordon Mitchell labelled the scale of enabling development a “joke”.

“I just laughed when I saw it and thought this is just nonsense,” he said.

“The density of the housing is just ridiculous.

“I agree the status quo is not an option – something has to be done.

“There could be potential in having a retirement village similar to Inchmarlo at Banchory.

“I think something like that at Letham Grange would appeal to many people.

“But not on the scale which is on this plan.

“And on past experience I have no confidence the current owner will do up the hotel and golf course.

“This should have been stage one of the consultation but we’ll not get another opportunity like this until they come back with a planning application.”

Frank Phillip added: “This is filled with flaws and its presented as a consultation.

“Are they planning 500 affordable homes or 150 houses like those we already have? We just don’t know.

“It’s an attempt to guarantee as much as possible out of it and I’ve no faith in the owners delivering.”

Planning expert welcomes turnout

Letham Grange was returned to the Taiwanese Liu family in 2018 after a 15-year ownership battle. Its Smartwill Investment company is behind the plan.

But residents have seen the former hotel deteriorate significantly since it closed in 2011. Golfers kept the courses running until 2019 but those are now overgrown.

Robin Holder of Edinburgh-based Holder Planning said the feedback had been “very constructive”.

And he said a full planning application could be submitted to Angus Council by the end of the year.

“There has been a lot of comment, particularly around the scale of the development that’s been proposed.

“We have had some comments from people saying they support the village idea – with the caveat that everything else is done.

“That is something the council can and should control through binding legal agreements.”

He added: “The next step is a very important one and that is for us to have a discussion with Angus Council planning officials.

“We would aim to submit an application within six to eight months.

“But it is very dependent on how those discussions progress in terms of what my clients wish to bring forward.”