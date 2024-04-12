Lucinda Russell on Grand National hattrick hopes and training Corach Rambler ‘like a rugby player’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Lucinda Russell on Grand National hattrick hopes and training Corach Rambler ‘like a rugby player’

A year on from Corach Rambler's win at Aintree, trainer Lucinda Russell opens up on life at Arlary, and the secret to her successful partnership with Peter Scudamore.

Trainer Lucinda Russell with 2024 Grand National favourite Corach Rambler at her yard in Milnathort.
Trainer Lucinda Russell with 2024 Grand National favourite Corach Rambler at her yard in Milnathort. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson.
By Rebecca Baird

When Corach Rambler won the 2023 Grand National, racehorse trainer Lucinda Russell had one dawning realisation: “This is going to get big.”

But the Kinross-based trainer and her partner, eight-time champion jockey Peter ‘Scu’ Scudamore, weren’t completely blinkered to what Aintree success would mean, as they’d already won with the late One For Arthur in 2017.

“We had a fair idea of what it was going to be like,” recalls Lucinda, 57, when I visit her and Scu at their expansive home yard, Arlary, in Milnathort.

“We knew the quality of horse would go up, so we were ready for it. On the way back up the road, we phoned Scu’s son Michael and said: ‘Can you come and give us a hand? We’re going to have to expand again.’

“So from a business point of view, it’s been really good.”

Winning trainer Lucinda Russell poses with the Grand National trophy alongside partner Peter Scudamore after the win by Corach Rambler at the 2023 Grand National steeplechase. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson.

And from an emotional point of view, last year’s win gave Lucinda’s yard team a major boost.

“The atmosphere back here on the yard was fantastic,” she says. “It really did bring us together. It justifies everything.

“We’ve had a terrible winter, and through the wind and the rain, the lads have been working so hard, but at least they know why they’re doing it!”

A day in the life of Lucinda Russell

Looking out at the busy yard, it’s easy to imagine how charged with joy that homecoming must have been.

As we speak, stable hands bustle to and fro with buckets full of water for the horses, while three energetic dogs bound expertly underhoof.

There’s the constant clatter of horseshoes as each of Arlary’s 154 equines is walked out, mounted, taken for exercise, brought back, washed down and given their daily treat – a shovel of fresh carrots.

Peter Scudamore takes Corach Rambler out for his daily run out.
Peter Scudamore takes Corach Rambler out for his daily run out. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

Corach Rambler will run again at this year’s event as favourite and the training regime, Lucinda explains, is a bit like rugby training.

“You have to train the horses to be fit and to be able to sprint, but you also have to give them a good bit of stamina as well.

“Our ideas here are really about exposing them to life, so they see a lot of life. They go around the fields, they go up and down the gallops, they go on the roads. It brings them to being quite well-rounded horses.

“It’s about keeping them physically right, but also mentally right. We like to make sure they’re enjoying their training.”

And when it’s Corach’s turn to go up the gallops (a 0.6 mile stretch of ground where the horses can run without obstacles) Scu is the one who comes to ride him.

Peter Scudamore runs Corach Rambler at the gallops.
Peter Scudamore runs Corach Rambler at the gallops. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson.

That is, if he can get the rambunctious racehorse tacked up.

“Corach, don’t be horrible to me. He’s so grumpy!” the 61-year-old says jovially as Corach stomps in his stable. “But I absolutely adore him. Though I don’t think he likes me at all.”

Lucinda and Scu make dynamic duo

On a more serious note, Scu describes the “honour and responsibility” of looking after a champion like Corach as “sobering”.

“It’s a funny feeling, being so grateful to a horse,” he says.

“I’m slightly embarrassed to say he’s any better than any other, because every little kid thinks their pony’s the best. And this is my pony!”

Lucinda Russell has loved riding horses since she was 1o years old.

Later, separately, Lucinda echoes her partner’s childlike joy over the horses when she says: “I never think I’m any different to when I was that 10-year-old girl, just loving my pony. I still feel exactly the same.”

And it’s clear from the results they get that together, Lucinda and Scu are a formidable duo. So what’s their secret to creating such a successful partnership in both work and life?

“I think we get on because we’ve got so many similarities,” explains Lucinda.

“When one of us is up, the other one’s down, so we can sort of cope. It’s just about meeting life together, head on, and doing what we love.”

That’s not to say life is easy for the pair. Training racehorses is gruelling work undertaken in rain or shine – and Lucinda has no concept of taking a day off.

Dream team – Peter Scudamore and Lucinda Russell. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson.

“I’m never not doing this,” she smiles. “You have to be quite resilient, there are good days and bad days. The weather certainly doesn’t help.

“Things you can control are easy to cope with, but there are some things you can’t control, like the weather, and bad luck [on the course]. But I’ve got a great team around me, which makes it easier.”

Lucinda Russell on race risk: ‘Life is dangerous’

Indeed, despite its increased safety measures for this year – including cutting the number of runners from 40 down to 34 – the Grand National is a notoriously dangerous race.

As someone who clearly loves the animals she works with, how does Lucinda balance that risk with the potential reward of winning?

“I think it’s interesting when people say that because I think life is dangerous,” she reasons. “Every day I’m scared of things going wrong, and that’ll be on the day of the National as well as every other day of life.

“We could stop training the horses and just look at them in the field, and they’d still hurt themselves. So all we can do is produce them the best that we can for the race.

Corach Rambler, left, runs the gallops in Milnathort. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson.

“The people that run the race have made it as safe as they can. We can’t eliminate risk, but you can’t eliminate risk in life, so we have to take that chance, and the reward we get for is it so far greater.

“When you see the horses, they love being in training, they do enjoy what they do, so I feel justified in it.”

As well as the horses, Lucinda takes pride in the risks taken by her yard’s jockeys each time they come out of the box.

“I respect the jockeys, they work extremely hard,” she says.

“The jockeys that ride for us all work on the yard. They were put through the yard, and they deserve the success. It means a lot to them.”

Does she ever wish it was her up there, riding to glory?

“Never!” she laughs. “I’m not that brave – or talented.”

Fame won’t go to Lucinda’s head

That down-to-earth attitude is one that Lucinda has been careful to maintain despite her rise to fame, both in the horse racing world and in her local community.

After Corach’s win last year, she and Scu were presented with the prestigious Freedom of Perth, which she says was “a lovely accolade”.

“We’re so much in a bubble of what’s so important for us – the Grand National, the horses,” she explains.

Crowds gathered at the stables of Lucinda Russell in Milnathort to welcome home the Grand National Champion home.
Crowds gathered at the stables of Lucinda Russell in Milnathort to welcome home the Grand National Champion home. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson.

“And then when you get an award like the Freedom of Perth, you really appreciate how much it means to everyone.”

But the highlights of fame for music-loving Lucinda were her appearance on BBC Radio 4 show Desert Island Discs – featuring Andy Williams, The The and ABBA – and of course, her local pub installing a custom beer pump named after Corach Rambler, to match the previous one for One For Arthur.

“Good old Tennent’s,” smiles Lucinda. “We had a very nice time in the Thistle Hotel celebrating last year, and there is indeed a Corach Rambler beer pump now.”

Lucinda Russell and Peter Scudamore with the new Corach Rambler and One For Arthur beer pumps at the Thistle Hotel.
Lucinda Russell and Peter Scudamore with the new Corach Rambler and One For Arthur beer pumps at the Thistle Hotel. Image: Supplied.

Indeed, the support of the local community is something Lucinda is grateful for not just in times of celebration, but year-round.

Community support keeps Arlary going

With micro-shares of as little as £60 now common in racehorse ownership, many local people have rallied behind Arlary and staked a claim in one of Lucinda’s horses.

“It’s really nice,” she says. “We go shopping in the supermarket and people come up and ask me about their horses, so that’s lovely.”

And it’s thanks to a local bakery that Lucinda and her team are kept going on the rainy days.

“Baynes in Kinross will get the phone call about 12.15pm that we need 25 sausage rolls please. And they produce them ready for us at 1pm,” she smiles. “I really do feel that support.”

Lucinda Russell with Corach Rambler ahead of the 2024 Grand National.
Racehorse trainer Lucinda Russell with Corach Rambler ahead of the 2024 Grand National. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson.

Now that support is more important than ever, as Lucinda and Scu aim for an Aintree hattrick with Corach at the 2024 Grand National.

If he wins, he would be among only seven other horses to take the title twice in its 185-year history. The question is, can he do it?

“I don’t see why not,” smiles Lucinda. “Wouldn’t that be phenomenal?”

The Grand National steeplechase 2024 begins at 4pm on Saturday April 13.

More from Sport

On this day in 2004, Brian Lara hit 400 runs for West Indies (Rebecca Naden/PA)
On this day in 2004: Brian Lara makes record Test score of 400 not…
Trainer Lucinda Russell with 2024 Grand National favourite Corach Rambler at her yard in Milnathort. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson.
How did Isla Fisher end up in Dundee FC strip in front of 3,000…
St Johnstone manager Craig Levein.
St Johnstone boss Craig Levein explains why he hopes Perth side are 'turning a…
Mixed emotions for Rory McIlroy after opening 71 at Masters (Ashley Landis/AP)
Mixed emotions for Rory McIlroy after opening 71 at Masters
Tiger Woods will have to complete 23 holes on day two of the Masters following Thursday’s weather delay (George Walker IV/AP)
Masters day one: Tiger Woods faces daunting 23 holes on Friday
Scottie Scheffler trailed leader Bryson DeChambeau by one shot at the 88th Masters (Matt Slocum/AP)
Bryson DeChambeau sets testing target with opening 65 at Augusta
Michael Van Gerwen dug deep to win the final on night eleven at the Utilita Arena in Birmingham (Jacob King/PA)
Michael Van Gerwen ends Luke Littler’s Premier League winning run
Unai Emery knows there is still work for Aston Villa to do (Joe Giddens/PA)
Unai Emery: Plenty of work for Aston Villa to do in second leg
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp (Peter Byrne/PA)
Jurgen Klopp says losing to Atalanta at Anfield a ‘low point’ for Liverpool
David Moyes’ side fell to two late goals (PA Wire via DPA)
David Moyes believes West Ham still in tie despite Bayer Leverkusen defeat

Conversation