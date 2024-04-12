Katsu chicken and Swedish-style meatballs on new school lunch menu for Angus, Dundee and Perth and Kinross

Tayside schoolchildren will be treated to a range of new dishes when they return to classes next week.

Lunch menus for Angus, Dundee and Perth and Kinross council primary schools have been refreshed and they include some tantalising offerings.

Katsu chicken curry with rice will be served on Monday – although Perth and Kinross children who return on Tuesday will have to a wait a while longer to try it.

A Japanese dish with British influence, Katsu curry contains breaded and fried meat. The schools’ version has chicken goujons in a sauce made with honey and soy.

Several other new options which will appear over the next four weeks include one which sounds like it may have been inspired by Ikea restaurants.

Highlights of the new school lunch menu

Chicken meatballs in a Swedish-style sauce will be served up with mashed potatoes.

Other tasty-sounding additions to the school lunch menu include:

salmon and sweet potato fishcake with roast potatoes

chilli-loaded wedges

Quorn sausage casserole with diced potatoes

chicken tikka curry with rice

chickpea and sweetcorn mayo wrap

sweet potato and coconut curry

However, unless their children are eligible for free school meals, some parents will be paying a little more for lunches.

The cost of a primary school lunch rises this term to £2.30 in Angus and £2.25 in Perth and Kinross. In Dundee it will remain at £2.15.

Tayside Contracts provides school meals for all three local authorities.

It has four weekly menus which are offered in rotation.

The Courier publishes a weekly reminder on Friday afternoons of which menu is being served from the following Monday, which you can find on our education home page.

You’ll also find other handy information for parents there, including school holiday calendars for the year for each area.