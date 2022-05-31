Free school meals in Scotland: Who is eligible?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Free school meals in Scotland: Who is eligible?

By Cheryl Peebles
May 31 2022, 1.47pm Updated: May 31 2022, 3.19pm
Free school meals are offered for most primary school children and some secondary school pupils in Scotland.

All children in P1 to P5 are eligible for a free lunch at school.

Free school meals for all P1 to P3 pupils were introduced by the Scottish Government in January 2015, followed P4 and latterly P5 in January 2022.

In England free school meals for all are only offered up to Year Two, the equivalent of P3.

For P6, P7 and secondary school pupils in Scotland, eligibility for free school meals depends upon financial circumstances.

Eligibility criteria

Pupils are entitled to a free school meal in Scotland if their parents (or they if aged over 16) get:

  • Universal Credit (monthly earned income not more than £625)
  • Income Support
  • Income-based Job Seeker’s Allowance
  • Income-based Employment and Support Allowance
  • Support under Part VI of the Immigration and Asylum Act 1999
  • Child Tax Credit (but not Working Tax Credit) and with income under £16,105
  • Both both Child Tax Credit and Working Tax Credit with income up to £7,500

Children in early learning and childcare can also get free lunches if their place is funded or their parents claimed any of the benefits listed.

Some local authorities also make payments in place of free school meals during school holidays.

Applications for free school meals for pupils in P6 and above can be made for those in Tayside and Fife schools on the relevant websites for Angus Council, Fife Council, Dundee City Council and Perth and Kinross Council.

School meals menus for Angus, Dundee, Fife and Perth and Kinross – updated weekly

