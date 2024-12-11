Neill Collins explains Jordan Doherty’s ‘best position’ and qualities that drew him to new Raith Rovers signing for 4th time

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Neill Collins explains Jordan Doherty’s ‘best position’ and qualities that drew him to new Raith Rovers signing for 4th time

The Irishman's 18-month deal will kick in at Stark's Park on January 1.

New Rovers signing Jordan Doherty leans against a goalpost with a ball in his hand.
New Raith Rovers signing Jordan Doherty. Image: Tony Fimister / RRFC.
By Iain Collin

Neill Collins believes Raith Rovers have got two players rolled into one with new signing Jordan Doherty.

The Irishman has signed an 18-month deal at Stark’s Park but will have to wait until the January transfer window opens to make his debut.

It is the fourth time Collins has signed the 24-year-old after recruiting him on loan from Sheffield United at Tampa Bay Rowdies in the United States for the first time in 2019.

With that move being made permanent and then Collins re-signing the versatile midfielder after a spell away at Bohemians, it is clear the Raith boss is a fan of the former Republic of Ireland youth player.

Jordan Doherty wearing a Raith Rovers scarf.
Jordan Doherty has teamed up with Neill Collins for a fourth time. Image: Tony Fimister / RRFC.

“When I was at Tampa in my first off-season, we decided that we had to explore different avenues to see how we could get the best out of our budget,” Collins told Courier Sport.

“And part of that was getting free loans from England.

“We were looking for a number six that could get on the ball and play, and I spoke to a contact at Sheffield United.

“He said, at the time, that Jordan was 18 years old, but that he was a man. Never a truer word had been spoken.

“He came in, we gave him his debut and, when he played, we generally did well as a team. And then we signed him permanently.

‘A good character’

“Since then, he’s developed into a right good player that can play different positions.

“I think he’s best at the back, whether it’s the right of a three or at right-back.

“But he can play as a number six as well. So, yeah, he’s a really good football player.

“He’s 24 and he’s played a lot of games. But he’s just a good character as well.”

Depending on whether Fankaty Dabo can be encouraged to sign an extended contract in January, Doherty could be a straight replacement at right-back or wing-back.

Raith Rovers boss Neill Collins.
Raith Rovers boss Neill Collins. Image: Mark Scates / SNS Group.

But such versatility in the squad will make Rovers’ budget stretch further

“Where Jordan ticks boxes is I think it’s great to have a really good player,” added Collins.

“And it’s almost like having two players because he can play in different positions.

“But his pedigree is great, having been at Sheffield United as a kid and played in Ireland for a season – and the USL is quite similar at times to this level.

“So I feel that he ticks a lot of boxes. And he’s at a good point in his career, at 24.”

