Neill Collins explains Jordan Doherty’s ‘best position’ and qualities that drew him to new Raith Rovers signing for 4th time

Neill Collins believes Raith Rovers have got two players rolled into one with new signing Jordan Doherty.

The Irishman has signed an 18-month deal at Stark’s Park but will have to wait until the January transfer window opens to make his debut.

It is the fourth time Collins has signed the 24-year-old after recruiting him on loan from Sheffield United at Tampa Bay Rowdies in the United States for the first time in 2019.

With that move being made permanent and then Collins re-signing the versatile midfielder after a spell away at Bohemians, it is clear the Raith boss is a fan of the former Republic of Ireland youth player.

“When I was at Tampa in my first off-season, we decided that we had to explore different avenues to see how we could get the best out of our budget,” Collins told Courier Sport.

“And part of that was getting free loans from England.

“We were looking for a number six that could get on the ball and play, and I spoke to a contact at Sheffield United.

“He said, at the time, that Jordan was 18 years old, but that he was a man. Never a truer word had been spoken.

“He came in, we gave him his debut and, when he played, we generally did well as a team. And then we signed him permanently.

‘A good character’

“Since then, he’s developed into a right good player that can play different positions.

“I think he’s best at the back, whether it’s the right of a three or at right-back.

“But he can play as a number six as well. So, yeah, he’s a really good football player.

“He’s 24 and he’s played a lot of games. But he’s just a good character as well.”

Depending on whether Fankaty Dabo can be encouraged to sign an extended contract in January, Doherty could be a straight replacement at right-back or wing-back.

But such versatility in the squad will make Rovers’ budget stretch further

“Where Jordan ticks boxes is I think it’s great to have a really good player,” added Collins.

“And it’s almost like having two players because he can play in different positions.

“But his pedigree is great, having been at Sheffield United as a kid and played in Ireland for a season – and the USL is quite similar at times to this level.

“So I feel that he ticks a lot of boxes. And he’s at a good point in his career, at 24.”