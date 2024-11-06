Neill Collins on prospect of new Raith Rovers deal for Fankaty Dabo and dangers of losing ex-Chelsea defender

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Neill Collins on prospect of new Raith Rovers deal for Fankaty Dabo and dangers of losing ex-Chelsea defender

The full-back is only under contract until January after moving to Stark's Park in September.

By Iain Collin
Fankaty Dabo warming up with Raith Rovers.
Fankaty Dabo has impressed since joining Raith Rovers. Image: Roddy Scott / SNS

Neill Collins insists Raith Rovers would love to hang on to Fankaty Dabo beyond January – but has revealed there are no plans to hold fresh contract talks just yet.

Dabo penned only a short-term deal when he signed on at Starks Park in September.

The 29-year-old was a free agent after a difficult spell at Forest Green Rovers, who were relegated from League Two last season.

But the full-back arrived in Kirkcaldy with an impressive pedigree coming through the ranks at Chelsea and with loan spells in the Netherlands as well as a subsequent move to Coventry City.

Fankaty Dabo in action for Raith Rovers.
Fankaty Dabo has started the last four games for Raith Rovers. Image: Paul Devlin / SNS Group.

Dabo was short of fitness at first. But he has started Raith’s last four matches and has quickly made the right side of defence this own.

“It’s probably a little early,” Collins told Courier Sport when asked if discussions over a new deal were in the pipeline.

“We were very lucky to get Fanky, I think. When I first looked at his record and his resumé, I thought it might be a long shot.

“It says a lot about the club that he felt that this is a good place to come. And I know he’s enjoying it and he’s doing really well.

“But I just want to give Fanky space to enjoy his football.

‘Hopefully he wants to stay’

“We’re obviously mindful that we’d love him to be here past January.

“But I think it’s good for everyone right now that he keeps playing and doing well.

“Hopefully he enjoys it so much that he wants to stay and he does so well that it’s just straightforward.”

Having played for Swindon Town on loan from Chelsea, Coventry and Forest Green, Dabo will be well known to clubs through the divisions in English football.

And he may well have caught the eye of other clubs north of the border with his performances so far.

Raith Rovers duo Lewis Jamieson and Fankaty Dabo point into the air in celebration.
Fankaty Dabo (No.18) celebrates with Lewis Jamieson during Raith Rovers’ 2-0 victory over Ayr United. Image: Ross Parker / SNS Group.

“These are the great challenges of someone doing well,” added Collins of the dangers of losing Dabo in January.

“He’s got a record of playing at a different level. But Fanky said a really interesting thing when I first spoke to him, that he just wanted to go somewhere to enjoy his football.

“He said even if it was a really big club that was on the phone and he didn’t think he was going to enjoy it, he wasn’t interested.

“It shows great perspective and I think he is enjoying it here, so I think we’re ticking that box.”

