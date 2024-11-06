Neill Collins on prospect of new Raith Rovers deal for Fankaty Dabo and dangers of losing ex-Chelsea defender

Neill Collins insists Raith Rovers would love to hang on to Fankaty Dabo beyond January – but has revealed there are no plans to hold fresh contract talks just yet.

Dabo penned only a short-term deal when he signed on at Starks Park in September.

The 29-year-old was a free agent after a difficult spell at Forest Green Rovers, who were relegated from League Two last season.

But the full-back arrived in Kirkcaldy with an impressive pedigree coming through the ranks at Chelsea and with loan spells in the Netherlands as well as a subsequent move to Coventry City.

Dabo was short of fitness at first. But he has started Raith’s last four matches and has quickly made the right side of defence this own.

“It’s probably a little early,” Collins told Courier Sport when asked if discussions over a new deal were in the pipeline.

“We were very lucky to get Fanky, I think. When I first looked at his record and his resumé, I thought it might be a long shot.

“It says a lot about the club that he felt that this is a good place to come. And I know he’s enjoying it and he’s doing really well.

“But I just want to give Fanky space to enjoy his football.

‘Hopefully he wants to stay’

“We’re obviously mindful that we’d love him to be here past January.

“But I think it’s good for everyone right now that he keeps playing and doing well.

“Hopefully he enjoys it so much that he wants to stay and he does so well that it’s just straightforward.”

Having played for Swindon Town on loan from Chelsea, Coventry and Forest Green, Dabo will be well known to clubs through the divisions in English football.

And he may well have caught the eye of other clubs north of the border with his performances so far.

“These are the great challenges of someone doing well,” added Collins of the dangers of losing Dabo in January.

“He’s got a record of playing at a different level. But Fanky said a really interesting thing when I first spoke to him, that he just wanted to go somewhere to enjoy his football.

“He said even if it was a really big club that was on the phone and he didn’t think he was going to enjoy it, he wasn’t interested.

“It shows great perspective and I think he is enjoying it here, so I think we’re ticking that box.”