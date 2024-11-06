JIM SPENCE: Why Dundee’s first street food market will bring life into city centre

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Comment Home Opinion

JIM SPENCE: Why Dundee’s first street food market will bring life into city centre

Dundee is crying out for places where folk can meet, shop and blether.

An impression of how Mill Market, a Dundee street food venue, could look. Image: Mill Market/LJRH Architects
An impression of how Mill Market, a Dundee street food venue, could look. Image: Mill Market/LJRH Architects
By Jim Spence

Dundee has to fight its own corner when it comes to creating jobs and opportunities.

Those who have the bright ideas and entrepreneurial spirit to do that need to be backed to the hilt and supported.

That’s why I’m delighted at the proposal for Dundee’s first street food market at the old Tay Works mill on Brown Street.

Mill Market is a fantastic concept and the kind of initiative which can bring life into the city centre and give visitors from outwith the city – with money to spend – the opportunity to see our other attractions.

I wrote here recently that I’d visited the market at the metro station at Tynemouth near Newcastle.

It was a shopping cornucopia offering everything from food stalls to vinyl records.

And it was rammed with customers spending their money in a bustling and convivial atmosphere.

Recent visits to Denmark and Sweden

Dundee is crying out for places where folk can meet, shop, blether and just generally enjoy ourselves.

And if that location is slap bang in the middle of town so much the better.

We need folk with the ambition, vision and desire to see the city prosper and regenerate.

A well-designed and thoughtfully configured food market, offering produce from all over the world, has the potential to be a great addition to the city’s landscape.

I saw on recent visits to Denmark and Sweden that indoor and outdoor street food markets are hugely popular features.

Jim Spence.

They’re convivial gathering places where a range of foods and drinks can be enjoyed in agreeable surroundings, providing a unique experience distinct from typical city centre shopping.”

We need to work at making Dundee an attractive place for locals and visitors alike and as wide a variety of shopping and eating experiences as possible is one very good way to do that.

With other Scottish cities currently in the doldrums – Aberdeen’s Union Street and Glasgow’s Sauchiehall Street are mere shadows of their great former glories – now is a great time for Dundee to steal a march and put the welcome mat out to attract customers, day-trippers, and short break guests from elsewhere in Scotland.

Impressive city sights

I’ve been occasionally critical of our lack of joined up thinking in selling the city but there are still very many positives in play.

A new food hall offering a thriving and sociable meeting place, the old Debenhams store edging closer to opening, and hopefully restoring the original bustle and vibrancy of the Overgate can both add to a sense of renewal in the centre of town.

The Eden project should also be a major attraction, and Dundee FC’s commitment to the community with the building of both a new training facility at Riverside, and hopefully a state-of-the-art new stadium planned at Camperdown, will both be tremendous visual statements seen by everyone visiting the city through the two main thoroughfares into Dundee.

How Mill Market, a Dundee street food venue, could look. Image: Mill Market/LJRH Architects

I know from speaking to those who’ve visited the city how impressed they are with the RRS Discovery and the Verdant Works.

The V&A building has also captured their imagination, albeit many feel more local content would be a boon (and I know they’re working hard to provide that) and the McManus Galleries, for those who’ve visited this often-hidden gem, is a rare treat too.

The city needs to show all its wares and attributes and flaunt them with panache and pride.

A new food hall offering international cuisine from all round the globe would be a superb and welcome addition to our current attractions and those still to come.

More from Opinion

Humza Yousaf and Nadia El-Nakla.
KIRSTY STRICKLAND: Why politicians are to blame for heated debate around outside earnings
14
To go with story by Rebecca Baird. RB Ferry planning faff column Picture shows; RB Ferry planning faff column. Broughty Ferry. Supplied by Image: DC Thomson. Date; Unknown
REBECCA BAIRD: Is Ferry home's listed building status preserving the past, or preventing progress?
6
The budget had more than £40 billion in tax rises. Image: PA
COURIER OPINION: Budget 2024 was a balance of winners, losers and necessity
12
Police in Kirkton on Halloween. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
LINDSEY HAMILTON: How key police strategy kept lid on Kirkton Halloween disorder
6
The Cheesy Toast Shack owners on Saturday Kitchen with Matt Tebbutt.
KIRSTY STRICKLAND: Comments about St Andrews' Cheesy Toast Shack owner are crude, cruel and…
14
To go with story by Rebecca Baird. RB Jupiter column Picture shows; SpaceX Falcon Heavy rocket carrying the NASA Europa Clipper unmanned spacecraft. Image: Spacex/Nasa/Planet Pix via ZUMA Press Wire/Shutterstock. na. Supplied by Image: Shutterstock/DC Thomson. Date; Unknown
REBECCA BAIRD: Future of Dundee is jam, journalism and Jupiter
Sought-after Courier Business Awards 2024 trophies. Image: Graham Huband/DC Thomson
COURIER OPINION: Much to celebrate in our economy at this year's Courier Business Awards
2
Beechgrove Garden legends Jim McColl (left) and Brian Cunningham. Image: Brian Cunningham/DC Thomson Design team
BRIAN CUNNINGHAM: I'll never forget my Beechgrove Garden friend and mentor Jim McColl
Celebrities Amy Winehouse and Liam Payne both died young.
MARTEL MAXWELL: Celebrity death media frenzy made me question my news addiction
Storm Babet Climate Change
ALASDAIR CLARK: Storm Babet response shows Scotland not serious about climate change consequences
3

Conversation