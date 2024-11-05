Plans revealed for Dundee’s first street food market

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Plans revealed for Dundee’s first street food market

Mill Market would see one of the city's jute mills transformed.

By Paul Malik
How Mill Market, a Dundee street food venue, could look. Image: Mill Market/LJRH Architects
How Mill Market, a Dundee street food venue, could look. Image: Mill Market/LJRH Architects

Plans have been unveiled for Dundee’s first street food venue in one of the city’s historic jute mills.

Mill Market is a project developed by Andy Prior and his team and will be located in the old Tay Works mill on Brown Street.

The concept has proven popular in recent years, with vendors offering multiple styles of food to customers who sit in a communal area.

It means people can pick and choose what they want, offering them a range of choices from around the world.

An impression of how Mill Market, a Dundee street food venue, could look. Image: Mill Market/LJRH Architects

Planning permission has been applied for and the application is likely to go before councillors at the start of 2025.

And St Andrews entrepreneurs Sam and Kate Carter-Larg, owners of the popular Cheesy Toast Shack, are also involved.

Dundee street food market

Andy is the director of Priority Care Homes and told The Courier he felt inspired to set up his own street food market after visiting a similar venue in London with his family.

“I was in a similar place in London, called Mercato Metropolitano and it was amazing.

“It had indoor and outdoor space and loads of different food vendors with food from all over the world.

“As a dad with a young family, it was just great. We were all able to be seated and experience this brilliant food. And the idea grew from there.

“We decided it would be good to do something like that locally.

“And we looked at a lot of different locations in Dundee, which were either too expensive or just not suitable.

Proposals for Mill Market, a Dundee street food venue. Dundee. Supplied by Image: Mill Market/LJRH Architects

“Then one of my (now) business partners showed me the space in the Old Mill.

“Lo and behold, as soon as I saw the space — which is not currently in a great state — I knew instantly it was meant for the street food market.

“My wife and I are passionate about food, we eat out all the time and love taking the kids out as well. It stems from my dad, he was a chef, so when we went abroad he would find brilliant and quirky places to eat.

“And everyone I’ve spoken to in the last few years, when I’ve floated the idea, has agreed and said it would be great to have something like this in Dundee.”

Plans for Dundee street food venue submitted

Andy will run the venture as a partner with his sister, as well as Kate and Sam Larg, of St Andrew’s Cheesy Toast Shack.

The street food market will sit in what was the Pentland Works part of the Old Mill, on the western side of the complex, and plans to open seven nights a week.

The Old Mill on Brown Street

Surrounding buildings already house a number of businesses and student properties and was originally constructed in the 19th century during Dundee’s peak as “Juteopolis”.

It will feature a number of kitchens and have a wood-fired pizza oven on site.

Dundee architects LJRH designed the plans, which are available to view on the council planning portal.

