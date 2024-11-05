Plans revealed for Dundee’s first street food market

Plans have been unveiled for Dundee’s first street food venue in one of the city’s historic jute mills.

Mill Market is a project developed by Andy Prior and his team and will be located in the old Tay Works mill on Brown Street.

The concept has proven popular in recent years, with vendors offering multiple styles of food to customers who sit in a communal area.

It means people can pick and choose what they want, offering them a range of choices from around the world.

Planning permission has been applied for and the application is likely to go before councillors at the start of 2025.

And St Andrews entrepreneurs Sam and Kate Carter-Larg, owners of the popular Cheesy Toast Shack, are also involved.

Dundee street food market

Andy is the director of Priority Care Homes and told The Courier he felt inspired to set up his own street food market after visiting a similar venue in London with his family.

“I was in a similar place in London, called Mercato Metropolitano and it was amazing.

“It had indoor and outdoor space and loads of different food vendors with food from all over the world.

“As a dad with a young family, it was just great. We were all able to be seated and experience this brilliant food. And the idea grew from there.

“We decided it would be good to do something like that locally.

“And we looked at a lot of different locations in Dundee, which were either too expensive or just not suitable.

“Then one of my (now) business partners showed me the space in the Old Mill.

“Lo and behold, as soon as I saw the space — which is not currently in a great state — I knew instantly it was meant for the street food market.

“My wife and I are passionate about food, we eat out all the time and love taking the kids out as well. It stems from my dad, he was a chef, so when we went abroad he would find brilliant and quirky places to eat.

“And everyone I’ve spoken to in the last few years, when I’ve floated the idea, has agreed and said it would be great to have something like this in Dundee.”

Plans for Dundee street food venue submitted

Andy will run the venture as a partner with his sister, as well as Kate and Sam Larg, of St Andrew’s Cheesy Toast Shack.

The street food market will sit in what was the Pentland Works part of the Old Mill, on the western side of the complex, and plans to open seven nights a week.

Surrounding buildings already house a number of businesses and student properties and was originally constructed in the 19th century during Dundee’s peak as “Juteopolis”.

It will feature a number of kitchens and have a wood-fired pizza oven on site.

Dundee architects LJRH designed the plans, which are available to view on the council planning portal.